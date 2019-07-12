Hollywood Power Philanthropy: How Disney's Bob Iger, Kristen Bell, Amber Heard and More Are Giving Back

Immigration organization Immigrant Families Together works with partners to pay bonds that free asylum seekers and allow them to reunite with their families after being separated by the Trump administration's so-called "zero tolerance" policy. Bell told THR that when she first heard on the news that families were being separated at the border, she didn't think it was true. But after researching the facts, she knew she had to get involved.

"I teach my family that there’s no such thing as other people’s children; that our empathy can and should reach far beyond the boundaries of our four walls. My children hold me accountable for everything, annoyingly so," Bell says. "If I say I’ll take them to get a donut two Mondays from now, it is 100 percent guaranteed that at 8 a.m. that Monday they will say, 'You said we could get a donut today!' They keep me in check, and I knew one day my children would read a history book and say, 'You said there’s no such thing as other people’s children. What did you do to help?' So, I felt compelled to act but I didn’t know how."

In her search, she stumbled upon Immigrant Families Together, which organizes fundraisers to pay bail bonds and recruits volunteers to drive parents cross-country to reunite with their children. For Bell's 38th birthday, she organized a fundraiser to pay the bail bonds for a woman named Delmi, who for 10 months was lost in the system. The Frozen star said that when she got the call "that Delmi was finally on her way to her little ones, it was one of the happiest moments I’ve experienced in a long time."