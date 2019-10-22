'Lady and the Tramp': Meet the Voices Behind Each Animated Performer

Sixty-four years after Disney's animated Lady and the Tramp was released, the same story is being told for new streaming service Disney+ — but now the movie features real rescue dogs and cocker spaniels. The classic tale comes from a 1945 Cosmopolitan magazine story titled "Happy Dan, The Cynical Dog," by Ward Greene, with the film adaptation coming 10 years later, written by Erdman Penner, Joe Rinaldi, Ralph Wright and Don DaGradi. With the story changing throughout the production process, one of the film's most recognizable scenes — in which the titular canine duo share spaghetti — was almost cut by Walt Disney himself, thinking dogs eating pasta could look silly, but animator director Frank Thomas created a rough version that changed his decision.

The new film includes the classic scene and others with a cast of voices for all of the dogs, plus human stars as well, with Kiersey Clemons playing Darling and Thomas Mann as Jim Dear. Charlie Beam, the director of The Lego Ninjago Movie, directs the live action, with the screenplay by Andrew Bujalski. This reboot of the 1955 classic comes after Disney’s box office success remaking animated films this summer with Aladdin and The Lion King.

Unlike those previous remakes Lady and the Tramp will be released only on Disney’s new streaming services, Disney+, on Nov. 12, which also is the launch date for the streamer for the United States. The new services will include the option for a bundled package of Disney+, ESPN + and Hulu, and will include content from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic and 21st Century Fox.

See who voices the dogs in the new movie, below.