Las Vegas' Newest Hotspots: Where to Eat, Sip and Stay Now

Hometown boy Jimmy Kimmel will broadcast five original programs from Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater April 1 to 5. The Kardashians — Kim, Kourtney and Khloe —Tiffany Haddish, CHVRCHES, Seth Rogen, James Taylor and Kevin Hart will appear. And no Las Vegas broadcast would be complete without fellow natives The Killers, Strip headliner Celine Dion and KAOS nightclub resident Marshmello. Kimmel's comedy club, which will feature a range of talent from up-and-comers to household names, opens late spring at the adjacent LINQ Promenade across from Brooklyn Bowl, and near the High Roller — the world's tallest observation wheel. On April 6, America's all-time top-selling rock 'n' roll band, Aerosmith, joins Lady Gaga, Cher, Bruno Mars and the soon-to-debut Janet Jackson with a residency at Park MGM's Park Theater. "Deuces Are Wild," which runs 35 dates until December, will be one of Vegas' top audio/visual spectacles with new content from Aerosmith recording sessions. The team includes director Amy Tinkhim (Paul McCartney, James Taylor), producer Steve Dixon (Guns N' Roses, Justin Timberlake) and Grammy Award-winning producer Giles Martin.

