Trevor Noah, James Corden, John Oliver and More Late-Night Hosts Reveal Pre-Show Rituals, Favorite Non-Trump News Stories

What is your favorite recent non-Trump news story you've covered?

Our segment on sex ed for senators back in May. It was a response to the launch of all of these extremely restrictive abortion bans that were popping up all over the country. Obviously we were furious about it, but the second layer to this bullshit layer cake is that many of the people writing these oppressive laws don't seem to understand the basic functions of the human body. I often ask myself, "Why does this person who thinks a woman can turn her period on and off like a spigot get to write laws that govern our reproductive organs?" There's no easy answer. So we did a very basic educational video for them a la Schoolhouse Rock. Honestly anytime I can wear a denim vest with patches on it is a good day. It's still hanging in our office for the next time I need to go into teacher mode. Probably tomorrow, because there are so many dummies out there drafting laws these days.

Who in Hollywood do you think would make a great late night host?

Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, Busy Philipps, Michelle Wolf, Robin Thede — do you want me to go on or do you get my point?

What would you do if you were suddenly unemployed tomorrow?

You can't ask a woman on late night TV that question. It's too real.