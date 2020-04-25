Late Night Lately: Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Avengers Share Pandemic Experiences

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday gave his first late-night interview on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, where he spoke about being at the helm of the coronavirus pandemic.

"You know, some days I feel like life is normal, some days I feel like this is the craziest thing we’ve ever experienced and it swings wildly," Noah told him. "I don’t know what it’s like to be a leader, a governor of a state with thousands of people are dying, and you are hearing this, you are seeing the stories, you’re responsible for these lives."

The host then asked Cuomo, "What has that done for you as a person, how are you doing and how are you dealing with this?"

Answered Cuomo, "On the communication, which is so important because really this is all a voluntary program by New Yorkers, right, they changed their behavior and brought down the infection rate. But I gave them the information. Part of the information was personal, because this is traumatic, this is PTSD for an entire generation that will talk about this. And it is personal, so I try to communicate how I feel personally and my fear and my anxiety as part of this to say to you, you’re not alone — everybody’s feeling this, I’m feeling it too."

Cuomo said that he continues to ask himself what else he could have done to curb the spread of the virus. "What else could I do? What else could I do? Was there anything else that we could be doing right now?" he asks himself. "That is a very heavy burden to bear," concluded the governor.

In another moment from the interview, Noah asked the governor about his relationship with President Trump, who he has met and spoken with about future plans to reopen New York. "The president doesn't like me. That is the relationship. It is unambiguous. It is honest. It is open. And he doesn't like my politics, let's say. And we have been at political loggerheads many times in the past few years. If you look at his Twitter account, you'll see my name quite often. None of it good, Trevor, none of it good. And I've sued the federal government a number of times, so it's not necessarily loving."

He went on to say that he did recently have a productive meeting at the White House, where he spoke with the president about testing and how the state should approach its massive urgency. "I give them credit, because it's hard to actually sit down with someone who you have differences with, and say, 'Put that all aside and let's just do our jobs here, our respective jobs, because it's bigger than we are.'"