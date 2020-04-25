Late Night Lately: Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Avengers Share Pandemic Experiences
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
This week: Gov. Andrew Cuomo discussed the pandemic's effect on New York with Trevor Noah during his first late-night interview. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel asked Tom Holland to say hello to his son, Billy, for his third birthday in character as Peter Parker. Kimmel also discussed life at home with Chris Hemsworth, who explained that his Thor hammer keeps disappearing because his wife is not a fan of the props being around. John Oliver took a few minutes of his show to praise Wendy Williams' Wendy @ Home, calling it "an oasis of truth in a world full of lies."
— Compiled by Jennifer Konerman
Andrew Cuomo, Trevor Noah Reflect on Pandemic Fatalities in New York
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday gave his first late-night interview on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, where he spoke about being at the helm of the coronavirus pandemic.
"You know, some days I feel like life is normal, some days I feel like this is the craziest thing we’ve ever experienced and it swings wildly," Noah told him. "I don’t know what it’s like to be a leader, a governor of a state with thousands of people are dying, and you are hearing this, you are seeing the stories, you’re responsible for these lives."
The host then asked Cuomo, "What has that done for you as a person, how are you doing and how are you dealing with this?"
Answered Cuomo, "On the communication, which is so important because really this is all a voluntary program by New Yorkers, right, they changed their behavior and brought down the infection rate. But I gave them the information. Part of the information was personal, because this is traumatic, this is PTSD for an entire generation that will talk about this. And it is personal, so I try to communicate how I feel personally and my fear and my anxiety as part of this to say to you, you’re not alone — everybody’s feeling this, I’m feeling it too."
Cuomo said that he continues to ask himself what else he could have done to curb the spread of the virus. "What else could I do? What else could I do? Was there anything else that we could be doing right now?" he asks himself. "That is a very heavy burden to bear," concluded the governor.
In another moment from the interview, Noah asked the governor about his relationship with President Trump, who he has met and spoken with about future plans to reopen New York. "The president doesn't like me. That is the relationship. It is unambiguous. It is honest. It is open. And he doesn't like my politics, let's say. And we have been at political loggerheads many times in the past few years. If you look at his Twitter account, you'll see my name quite often. None of it good, Trevor, none of it good. And I've sued the federal government a number of times, so it's not necessarily loving."
He went on to say that he did recently have a productive meeting at the White House, where he spoke with the president about testing and how the state should approach its massive urgency. "I give them credit, because it's hard to actually sit down with someone who you have differences with, and say, 'Put that all aside and let's just do our jobs here, our respective jobs, because it's bigger than we are.'"
Tom Holland Surprises Kimmel's Son as Spider-Man
With social distancing still in full force, Spider-Man star Tom Holland appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! via video chat on Tuesday night.
The actor was at his home in London accompanied by three "pals" who provided a laugh track in lieu of the regular studio audience. When Kimmel asked how Holland is getting along with his housemates after being in lockdown for a month, the actor joked that there has been a lot of "getting drunk" and that Ryan Reynolds recently sent him a case of "spider gin."
Amid quarantine, Holland has been working with The Brothers Trust, a charity set up by his family to raise funds for various causes, as well as participating in "massive pub quizzes" to ensure that a sense of community continues in this period of home isolation. As for keeping up with his co-stars, he recently FaceTimed Robert Downey Jr., who happened to be in the bath.
Concluding the segment, Kimmel asked Holland to say hello to his son, Billy, for his third birthday. Holland obliged, speaking to Billy in character as Peter Parker.
Chris Hemsworth Says His Wife Doesn't Want Thor Hammers in the House
Chris Hemsworth on Wednesday dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! (home edition) to talk about his time in quarantine and his upcoming Netflix film, Extraction.
The Thor actor is currently in his home country of Australia, where he gave a bit more insight into how he is getting along amid the coronavirus pandemic, including homeschooling his children.
Hemsworth also told Kimmel that his wife is not a fan of his Thor hammer props being in the house and she quietly stores them.
"This has a habit of sort of dancing around to different locations," he said, showing off his hammer from the first Thor film. "I put it on the mantelpiece, my wife puts it back into the cupboard. I'll put it on display in the kitchen — it goes back into the cupboard."
Kimmel joked he could stand the hammer up and use it as a toilet-paper-roll holder, to which Hemsworth agreed his wife would likely allow that.
John Oliver Praises Wendy Williams' Show: "An Oasis of Truth in a World Full of Lies"
John Oliver devoted several minutes to praising the new quarantine-inspired iteration of Wendy Williams' show, now being called Wendy @ Home, on Sunday night.
Oliver shared clips of Williams hosting her show from her home, which included her drinking Orangina from a champagne glass and taking a bite out of a piece of lamb.
"She's sharing a screen with a life-sized Betty Boop decked out in Supreme gear, Chanel accessories and a disco ball, and somehow, [Wendy is] still the most engrossing thing in that shot, eating a lamb chop in a weirdly dominant manner. Not many people can pull that off," Oliver marveled.
He also showed a clip of Williams basically telling viewers if they were not enjoying watching her eat, they could watch something else. "This is what people do," she said of her on-air munching.
Replied Oliver: "Is that what people do? I get that people do eat. It's not just usually at the same time they are hosting a talk show and telling anyone watching to fuck off if they don't like it. This isn't what people do. This is what Wendy Williams does. Because Wendy has ascended to a level of 'fucks not given' that no human has ever achieved before."
He added that while he's never been a regular viewer of The Wendy Williams Show, he's become a "big fan" of Wendy @ Home, calling it "an oasis of truth in a world full of lies."
In an effort to repay her, Oliver tracked down a tracksuit that Williams said on-air that she wanted (she called it a "onesie," but it's really a two-piece outfit).
"Here you go, Wendy. This sweatsuit is for you. Just tell us where to send it and wear it in good health. And, please, don't you ever stop eating on camera," he said, ending his own show by eating a sub sandwich.
Jimmy Kimmel Interviews Dr. Zaius from 'Planet of the Apes' About COVID-19
Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday had an interesting talk with what he joked was the latest Trump coronavirus pandemic response appointee: Dr. Zaius from Planet of the Apes.
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said he was supposed to interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, the actual coronavirus response adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, but instead got the classic Apes character (played by comedian Dana Gould in makeup).
Gould's Dr. Zaius told Kimmel that President Trump sent Fauci to a "big farm upstate" because of their clashes over virus response and the next moves.
"I am going to lead in the coronavirus task force," Zaius informed him.
Kimmel asked if he was the same Dr. Zaius who was the "diabolical minister of science from the 1968 sci-fi film and subsequent sequels."
"I have done other movies," Gould's Dr. Zaius responded, citing Jumanji.
The Apes character told Kimmel he got the job through a family connection, saying Trump is half orangutan.