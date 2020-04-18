Late Night Lately: Bob Odenkirk, Seth Rogen and More Share Quarantine Stories
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately is a one-stop shop for all of the most memorable moments of late night TV, coming to you each Saturday morning to ease you into your weekend.
So pour your coffee, set your DVR for the week and sit back. Below are a few of the week's best, funniest and strangest late night moments that you can't afford to miss.
This week: Several guests this week joined late night hosts to share their experiences with the novel coronavirus, including ABC News' George Stephanopoulos and comedian Ali Wentworth, who have both tested positive for the illness. Bob Odenkirk told James Corden about his son's experience with COVID-19, calling it "worse than the flu." "It got scarier the longer it went and the further we got from it I became aware that we got very lucky." And then there was Seth Rogen, who shared with Jimmy Kimmel that he has spend his quarantine smoking a "truly ungodly" amount of marijuana and by taking up his other favorite hobby: pottery.
— Compiled by Jennifer Konerman
-
George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth Share Coronavirus Experiences
Husband and wife George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth gave updates on their health after testing positive for the novel coronavirus while appearing virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.
ABC News' chief anchor revealed the news of his positive test result Monday on Good Morning America, having been tested after his wife contracted the virus. Speaking with Kimmel from his home, Stephanopoulos said while he experienced minor symptoms, his wife "was in bed for a couple of weeks."
"I've never had a fever, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he told Kimmel.
Stephanopoulos has continued to work from home and film in his dining room, to which Kimmel joked he doesn't have his usual makeup team — "one for your hair, and one for each eyebrow."
Meanwhile, Wentworth explained she was confined to her bedroom for 16 days while ill. When asked how well her husband did in his new at-home health care role, Wentworth joked, "He didn't have to like, bathe me or anything."
"He brought me food and chicken soup and lemonade. He was actually a rock star," she added.
Wentworth said that while battling COVID-19, her priority was "getting healthy" and her days were spent "basically sleeping and taking Tylenol PM." There was also plenty of time to watch all of Mad Men. "In my delirium, I thought I was married to Jon Hamm and he was cheating on me," she said next to a chuckling Stephanopoulos.
-
Bob Odenkirk Shares Son's Experience With COVID-19
Bob Odenkirk made a Thursday night appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, during which he described his 21-year-old son Nathan's experience with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
"In the end it was pretty bad and it was worse than the flu," the Better Call Saul star explained. "According to him, the pain in his throat was the worst thing of all, but I think also the fatigue. And it lasted longer than the flu."
He added, "It got scarier the longer it went and the further we got from it I became aware that we got very lucky."
Odenkirk went on to say that he is super appreciative of everyone who has listened to stay-at-home orders to help stop the virus from spreading any further. "It's really stunning to me. I'm a cynic, I think, and that's one of the reasons I like comedy, but I'm just stunned at the cooperation from people and the community," he said. "You know they're caring for each other really by doing this and so it's been heartening I'd say."
-
Seth Rogen Says He's Smoking "Ungodly" Amounts of Pot in Quarantine
There is a good chance no one is having a better time in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic than Seth Rogen. The actor told Jimmy Kimmel about "being made" for the situation.
"We are not all in this together because this has not been that bad for me," Rogen told Kimmel. "I have kind of been self-isolating since 2009."
A shaggy, unkempt Rogen said he has been passing the time by smoking a "truly ungodly" amount of marijuana ("Thank God it has been declared an essential service") and by taking up his other favorite hobby: pottery.
"So many of our friends wanted to do pottery, we got a literal third wheel, me and my wife," Rogen said. "We have a kiln, we found a place that will deliver clay in this time of quarantine."
Rogen pointed out "the fact that I have no kids is making this truly not that bad. I will be lying alone on my death bed having not talked to anyone in 15 years and I'll be like, 'It was worth it for the coronavirus shit.'"
-
John Oliver Skewers Amazon Over Employee Care Hypocrisy
John Oliver went after Amazon in a segment on Last Week Tonight where he discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the essential workforce. Amazon is allowed to continue operation as the business provides essential products, but Oliver took exception to the hypocrisy he says the company has displayed in how it cares for its warehouse workers.
Starting with an Amazon ad in which the company thanks its employee "heroes," Oliver skewered the company for its lack of care regarding both safety measures and benefits for those who contract the virus. "If you feel like you are not working in safe conditions, then it is even more infuriating to know the items you are packing can sometimes be anything but essential," Oliver said of reported concerns from employees.
Oliver also discussed Amazon's paid sick leave, which Congress recently mandated temporarily for smaller companies. "Amazon's initial policy would give two weeks [of] paid time off for anyone whose been diagnosed with COVID or who has been quarantined, which sounds good, but there is a big problem with requiring a positive test," Oliver said.
The HBO host then showed a news clip of former employee Chris Smalls, who said it was nearly impossible to even get a test in New York. Smalls, Oliver said, was later reportedly fired for leading a walkout over work-safety concerns at a Staten Island warehouse. (Amazon told THR Smalls’ employment was "terminated for putting the health and safety of others at risk"). Leaked notes from executives to the media showed the company planned to smear Smalls, Oliver noted.
Oliver concluded his segment by saying, "And Amazon will say they have now made their sick leave policy more lenient for their 'heroes,' which is true. What's also true is that only came after they got letters from 14 state attorneys general saying their initial policy was inadequate to protect the public health."
A spokesman for Amazon pushed back on the claims, telling The Hollywood Reporter via email, "We have implemented more than 150 significant process changes to support our teams including increasing rates of pay, adjusting time off and providing temperature checks, masks, gloves and other safety measures at our sites."
-
Andy Cohen's and Amy Schumer's Sons Join the Clubhouse
Andy Cohen's son and Amy Schumer's son had a mini playdate this week while Schumer appeared (virtually) on Watch What Happens Live.
"I count your son Gene as one of Ben's only friends his own age," Cohen told her. "And sadly our playdates have been halted since the quarantine."
So they played "One, Two, Baby," a game with baby-related questions including "'Baby Shark,' love or hate?"
After the game, they decided to go get their babies to say hi to each other on camera, so the children made a special appearance to say hi.