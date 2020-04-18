Late Night Lately: Bob Odenkirk, Seth Rogen and More Share Quarantine Stories

Husband and wife George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth gave updates on their health after testing positive for the novel coronavirus while appearing virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.

ABC News' chief anchor revealed the news of his positive test result Monday on Good Morning America, having been tested after his wife contracted the virus. Speaking with Kimmel from his home, Stephanopoulos said while he experienced minor symptoms, his wife "was in bed for a couple of weeks."

"I've never had a fever, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he told Kimmel.

Stephanopoulos has continued to work from home and film in his dining room, to which Kimmel joked he doesn't have his usual makeup team — "one for your hair, and one for each eyebrow."

Meanwhile, Wentworth explained she was confined to her bedroom for 16 days while ill. When asked how well her husband did in his new at-home health care role, Wentworth joked, "He didn't have to like, bathe me or anything."

"He brought me food and chicken soup and lemonade. He was actually a rock star," she added.

Wentworth said that while battling COVID-19, her priority was "getting healthy" and her days were spent "basically sleeping and taking Tylenol PM." There was also plenty of time to watch all of Mad Men. "In my delirium, I thought I was married to Jon Hamm and he was cheating on me," she said next to a chuckling Stephanopoulos.