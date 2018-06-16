Late-Night Lately: Colbert on Justice Dept.'s Family Separation Policy, Kimmel vs. Cruz, Scaramucci-Avenatti Debut

Late-night dug into President Donald Trump's historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that occurred on Monday in Singapore.

"There is the small detail that Trump is entering into a deal with a homicidal boy-king, but Trump is just working with what he’s got,” Late Show host Stephen Colbert noted in his monologue, before tossing to a clip of Trump saying “I’m given what I’m given,” to which Colbert said, “He’s given what he’s given, OK? Kim kills his own people, but it’s not like he kneeled during the National Anthem.”

Colbert also inserted himself into George Stephanopoulos' interview with Trump, replacing the ABC interviewer's questions with his own while keeping Trump’s answers.

Over on The Tonight Show, a spoof of ABC's popular dating show The Bachelor (entitled The Summit) showed footage from Trump and Kim's meeting as a "one-on-one date" between a "dictator" and "social-media influencer and steak enthusiast."

During his "Closer Look" segment on Late Night, host Seth Meyers noted comments Trump made about preparing for the meeting. "Oh, so Trump prepared for this sumit the same way he prepared for the debates? What was that meeting like, just three hours of Trump stalking Kim Jong-un around a room?" Meyers said.

The NBC host also took issue with the two leaders' choice of attire for the event. "They look like they shop at a store called Business Pajamas," Meyers said.

On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah compared Trump to a “condominium huckster” and mockingly imitated the president’s comments at a press conference.

TBS' Conan O'Brien noted, "President Trump said Kim Jong-un is "absolutely" invited to the White House. Unless, of course, Kim Jong-un wins the Super Bowl or the NBA Championship."

The Opposition host Jordan Klepper also addressed the meeting. “Now of course the liberals want you to think that Trump is in over his head, but the president is not out of his depth,” said Klepper. “He’s splashing around in the deep end of the pool with the confidence of the drunk cousin who just yelled, ‘F-k it! How hard could swimming be?’”

Jimmy Kimmel joked: “A lot of pundits think it was a mistake to meet with an unstable dictator, but Kim Jong-un said, ‘You know what? I’m gonna do it anyway.’"

James Corden also took time to address the meeting on The Late Late Show. “They did seem to hit it off,” he said of Trump and Kim. “In fact, Trump liked Kim so much he said he’s gonna let him decide the next presidential election.”

The host also addressed Trump’s failure to get Kim’s commitment to destroy the missile testing site in writing because they ran out of time. “Didn’t have time? It’s a nuclear deal. It’s not a trip to Disney World where you didn’t have time for EPCOT,” he said.