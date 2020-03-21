Late Night Lately: Coronavirus Quarantine Edition

With Jimmy Kimmel Live! experiencing a disruption in its schedule, like other TV shows this week, its host posted a "Quarantine Minilogue" on Tuesday: "Hi, it’s Jimmy. I hope you and your friends and your family are as well as can be expected in our new post-apocalyptic world. We are not on live this week, for obvious reasons, but since I have nothing to do, and the fact that you’re watching this makes me assume you have nothing to do, I’m going to shoot a mini-monologue every day until we get back from my house where I am currently incarcerated — I mean, camping out, with my family."

Kimmel added that he's lately been stuck at home with his kids. "My blood type right now is Disney-positive, or Disney+, whatever they call it. We’ve watched Frozen 2 more times than the animators who drew it have watched Frozen 2. I’m actually hiding in my office right now, from my children. We’ve run out of snacks, we’ve run out of crafts to do. We made macaroni necklaces yesterday — today I ate them for lunch. That’s how bad it’s getting.”

He took a moment to look at the situation through the lens of politics. “So, anyway, yesterday our president, Donald Trump, gave himself a 10 out of 10 for the way he’s handled this situation. Gave himself a 10, which, incidentally, is the same amount of testing kits that are currently available in the United States right now. And then Trump told people, us, to stop hoarding unnecessary amounts of food. That’s right — this man, this individual, would like you to take it easy with the food. So, please, by order of the president, take it easy with the food."

Throwing in the theme of St. Patrick's Day, Kimmel says, "This is an especially tough day to stay home, obviously because it’s St. Patrick’s Day. I do want to say happy St. Patrick’s Day, not just to our Irish friends and the Irish-Americans watching, but all alcoholics, everywhere. Happy return of the potato famine, too."

Launching into the different ways of having fun in the unusual circumstances, he suggested, "First, you can put on a festively colored shirt, like I did today — my Guinness shirt, I wear it once I year. Next, get some food coloring, and you can dye a bottle of hand sanitizer green. You’ll never get it off your hands, but it’s festive nonetheless. You could dress your kids like leprechauns and try to catch them. And, of course, you could get drunk."