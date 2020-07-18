Late Night Lately: Fallon Returns to the Studio, Tom Hanks Provides Health Updates
This week: Jimmy Fallon returned to his studio Monday at Rockefeller Center, after months of shooting The Tonight Show from his home. Meanwhile, Trevor Noah criticized the crowds at Walt Disney World over the weekend. "It's crazy that we're in the middle of a pandemic that's killed hundreds of thousands of people and there are still folks out there like, 'Life isn't scary enough. Let's go on a roller coaster!'" Noah said. Tom Hanks told Stephen Colbert about his experience with the coronavirus, saying and that during the worst of it his bones "felt like they were made of soda crackers."
Jimmy Fallon Returns to the Studio
Jimmy Fallon returned to his Rockefeller Center studio Monday, after months of shooting The Tonight Show from his home. He is the first late night host to return to the studio amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I want to say thank you to everyone who helped us get back to where we are now, wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, quarantining, it all helps," he said.
The late night host and New York resident has been filming his show from home since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit the state. Since the outbreak, New York has seen more than 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and upwards of 20,000 deaths related to the infectious disease.
Monday's episode opened with a jazzy number that sees Fallon walk to work taking proper COVID-19 precautions. Later during his walk, he purchases his coffee from a cafe and hands the barista cash wrapped in a Ziploc bag. Upon seeing the masked doorman, who needs the late night host to show confirm his identity before entering 30 Rock, Fallon steps more than 6 feet away to remove his mask and safely show his smiling face. As soon as he enters, the doorman sprays disinfectant to the air around him. Inside, Fallon also encounters a doctor who checks his temperature.
On what looked like a new set with a different backdrop, Fallon took a seat on a stool as he was joined by The Roots. The host detailed the precautions being taken to keep him and his staffers safe. He explained that everyone in the studio has tested negative for COVID-19 and he received a nose-swab test that morning in addition to the temperature check. Crewmembers onstage were all wearing face masks and face shields. The show also is being taped without an audience.
"This has truly been done the safest way possible, and we would only do it that way," he added of his return to the studio.
Trevor Noah Chastises "Dumbass" Disney World Park-Goers
Trevor Noah on Monday lit into those who visited Walt Disney World over the weekend during its reopening as the novel coronavirus remains rampant in the U.S., especially in Florida.
A large portion of Disney World welcomed back guests Saturday, which included the Magic Kingdom Park and Disney's Animal Kingdom Park. Florida reported a record-breaking 15,299 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, which marked the highest daily total any U.S. state has recorded thus far.
The Daily Show host was utterly baffled by the situation. "It's crazy that we're in the middle of a pandemic that's killed hundreds of thousands of people and there are still folks out there like, 'Life isn't scary enough. Let's go on a roller coaster!'" Noah said. "What dad is so cheap that this vacation is worth the risk?"
The host's speech continued as he mocked a message that plays over the speakers at the park, asking guests to wear their masks, wash their hands often and to social distance. "Basically, what we're saying is: 'Why are you at Disney World, dumbass?'" Noah said.
Pointing out park staff are just as much at risk as the guests, Noah quipped, "The safest job they have right now is inside a 200-degree rat costume."
Tom Hanks Says Coronavirus Left His Bones Feeling "Like They Were Made of Soda Crackers"
Appearing on The Late Show Tuesday, Tom Hanks chatted with host Stephen Colbert about his experience with coronavirus, which he and his wife Rita Wilson contracted in March and have since recovered from.
The late-night host joked near the top of the show that Hanks and Wilson were "the first famous people" to be diagnosed with the virus, and the actor said he was surprised to get it. "We had no idea how it could have happened, where it could have happened," said Hanks.
The couple had tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling from the U.S. to Australia, where the pair were briefly hospitalized and then quarantined in a rented home for several weeks, occasionally sharing updates on their status via social media. Noting that he and his wife had very different symptoms — Wilson had a high fever, headaches and lost her sense of smell and taste — Hanks said that after they were diagnosed they found themselves in the hospital with medical staff covered in PPE protective gear. Their temperatures, oxygen levels and lungs were constantly tested throughout their hospital stay. He added that during the worst of it his bones "felt like they were made of soda crackers." He also described being very fatigued and sore.
Now that Hanks has recovered, he doesn't know if he's immune or if he can get the virus again. "No one really knows what the x factor is," said the actor, adding that he does read a lot about it. Hanks has also donated plasma for those who need it.
Asked how he feels when he sees people not wearing masks, Hanks responded that wearing a face covering is literally the least one can do. He wears a cloth bandanna, washes his hands and tries to stay six feet away from other people.
Jim Carrey Recounts Being in Hawaii During Missile False Alarm
Jim Carrey recounted his terrifying experience while in Hawaii during the emergency alert system false alarm two years ago.
Joining Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Thursday, the comedian and author shared that the cover of his new book represented his face "after being told that I have 10 minutes to live" after the 2018 alert was sent in error. Carrey went on to explain that two years ago he was in Hawaii with his daughter while writing, when his assistant called him, crying, to inform him about the missile believed to be headed toward the island and that they had "10 minutes left."
"My brain started winding," he told Fallon. Unable to get off the island with his daughter, Carrey recalled thinking, "I don't want to die in my car." He then said he had a moment where he just "looked out at the ocean" and pondered what he could do with "the last moment of my time."
"I just decided to go over a list of gratitudes … I could not stop thinking about wonderful things that have happened to me and blessings that I've had," he said, adding that "it was lovely" and he finally "got to a point of grace with two minutes to spare," when he learned the missile was a false alarm.
"All I was planning to do was close my eyes and be thankful because it's been a good ride," he revealed.
Earlier in the show, Carrey expressed gratitude as he reacted to the news that his first book, Memoirs and Misinformation (Knopf) — co-written with Dana Vachon — is now a New York Times best-seller. "What an incredible thing. What a state of affairs. It's a good sign for me a terrible sign for the planet," he joked.
Carrey said the book is part-memoir but "dressed up like a kooky parade float." Though the book could read as "madness," Carrey assured Fallon that "there's a lot to be had underneath."
"I've been pounded by the universe several times," Carrey said. "When you survive that, sooner or later you're an experienced person and if it doesn't kill you … you start to see things for what they really are. You're stronger from it. You get glimpses of actual freedom from the ideas of you."
Chris Redd on His COVID-19 Protest Relief Fund
Saturday Night Live castmember Chris Redd dropped by Conan on Wednesday, where he was quizzed by late night host Conan O'Brien about what it would take for him to date during the coronavirus pandemic.
Redd said that test results would be necessary for any prospective partner, adding that he's really good at picking out who's actually been quarantining and following safety guidelines during this time. "I'm a ninja with the quarantine, I'm cold blooded with it man, like, I dodge 'rona," said the comedian, who adds that he tests people by casually asking them about going to a party during quarantine to gage their level of concern. "So it's your own sting operation," declared O'Brien. "Yes it is," laughed Redd.
Redd also talked about the COVID-19 protest relief fund that he initiated last month, which has now raised over $360,000 on Go Fund Me. Describing it as a fund for protesters "out on the front lines" fighting for justice and inequality, Redd explained that it the money is intended to relieve people of some bills amid the pandemic.
He was inspired to create the fund because he felt a little bit useless and thought someone — the government — should come up with a plan to provide a little bit of relief for some people. After a while, he realized it might as well be him. By the fifth hour of the page being live, more than $80,000 had been raised. O'Brien jokingly compared it to being on Breaking Bad, where a lot of money comes in and you have to figure out how to get rid of it quickly.
Redd went on to say that it was a world he was unfamiliar with, and he basically did a three-week crash course getting to know activists across the country and learning how to get the funds to people as quickly as possible.
Late Night Lineup: July 19-15
Sunday, July 19
Last Week Tonight: John Oliver's HBO show returns from hiatus.
Tuesday, July 21
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Environmental activist Greta Thunberg visits the CBS show.
Wednesday, July 22
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Cameron Diaz, who has largely been out of the public eye, returns to the NBC show for a rare late night appearance.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Author Mary Trump, who wrote the book about her uncle President Donald Trump, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, visits The Late Show for the first time.