Late Night Lately: The Hosts Crash Each Other's Shows

Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell teamed up to film a faux soap opera during Wednesday's Tonight Show.

The segment, titled The Longest Days of Our Lives, opened on Winston (played by Fallon, sporting a blond wig) and Vanessa (Wiig), who revealed that she cheated on him. "How could you?!" he gasped. "We're all social distancing and quarantining. Was it through, like, Skype or something?"

After confirming that the affair had indeed taken place "over Skype or something," Vanessa added that it was with his brother. Winston then asked his brother, Alejandro (Ferrell), if the news was true, but he denied it.

"No, it was not Alejandro that I cheated on you with. It was … another brother," said Vanessa.

Winston responded that he didn't have another brother, but Alejandro then revealed that they do. Ferrell then put on a mustache and introduced himself as their long-lost brother Montgomery.

"I'll never recover. How dare you!" said Winston before he slapped Fontaine through their separate screens. Winston, Fontaine and Vanessa then participated in a slapping fight, where they directed slaps at the camera and across their own faces.

Fontaine later revealed his plans to steal the family fortune, which led to revelations about a "mysterious canoeing accident" and, of course, amnesia.