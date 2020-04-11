Late Night Lately: The Hosts Crash Each Other's Shows
This week: Hosts began crashing one another's shows, with Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert appearing together, discussing the status of late night at home. (Trevor Noah will also join Colbert's show next week.) Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon welcomed Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell to star in the fake soap opera The Longest Days of Our Lives. Adam Sandler returned to The Tonight Show for his latest song, "Don't Touch Grandma." Kimmel celebrated Modern Family's farewell and John Oliver continued to parse the coronavirus issue at the federal government level.
— Compiled by Jennifer Konerman
-
Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert Join Each Other's Shows
Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert had to hash out just who is the host and who is the guest on Tuesday night, when the hosts appeared on each other's late night shows (both from home).
Appearing in a split-screen, the hosts compared notes on creating a show from home (O'Brien was upset Colbert's camera seemed far more expensive than his), their surroundings (Colbert shared a historical tidbit about his desk) and how much booze they've gone through since coronavirus quarantine has started.
They even shared how their family life has been since staying at home. While O'Brien said his son tried to help on a bit of his, he only gave O'Brien two takes and then called it quits. Meanwhile, Colbert told his fellow host that his daughter did his makeup, his son helps with the filming and his wife "is a rodeo clown."
-
Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell Star in Faux Soap Opera 'Longest Days of Our Lives'
Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell teamed up to film a faux soap opera during Wednesday's Tonight Show.
The segment, titled The Longest Days of Our Lives, opened on Winston (played by Fallon, sporting a blond wig) and Vanessa (Wiig), who revealed that she cheated on him. "How could you?!" he gasped. "We're all social distancing and quarantining. Was it through, like, Skype or something?"
After confirming that the affair had indeed taken place "over Skype or something," Vanessa added that it was with his brother. Winston then asked his brother, Alejandro (Ferrell), if the news was true, but he denied it.
"No, it was not Alejandro that I cheated on you with. It was … another brother," said Vanessa.
Winston responded that he didn't have another brother, but Alejandro then revealed that they do. Ferrell then put on a mustache and introduced himself as their long-lost brother Montgomery.
"I'll never recover. How dare you!" said Winston before he slapped Fontaine through their separate screens. Winston, Fontaine and Vanessa then participated in a slapping fight, where they directed slaps at the camera and across their own faces.
Fontaine later revealed his plans to steal the family fortune, which led to revelations about a "mysterious canoeing accident" and, of course, amnesia.
-
Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon Perform New Song "Don't Touch Grandma"
Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon teamed up to perform another quarantine-themed song, "Don't Touch Grandma," on Monday's Tonight Show.
The actor and host both played guitar while they sang about the importance of staying away from your grandmother during the coronavirus pandemic. "I love my grandma so much / I know she loves me, too," Fallon began, with Sandler adding, "But thanks to this stupid virus / There are some new grandma rules."
"Don't touch grandma, leave her alone / You can spend a quarter, to call her on the phone," they sang in unison.
Fallon next sang about how "grandmas like to pinch your cheek, kiss your head and hug," though he noted it is important to social distance so that she doesn't "catch any superbug."
The musical number follows Sandler's appearance on the late night talk show last Thursday, during which the actor debuted his "Quarantine Song."
-
Kimmel Reveals Himself as 'Modern Family' Documentarian
Jimmy Kimmel joked that he is in fact the documentarian behind Modern Family in a pre-recorded sketch that aired on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The clip, which aired after the sitcom's series finale Wednesday night, opened with Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Julie Bowen) talking to the camera about the documentary that has been in production for "a very long time."
Phil later told Claire that he was named the 2020 realtor of the year and she congratulated him with a hug. Kimmel yelled cut and said, "That was terrible." When Claire said they were just living their lives, the director responded, "Live your lives less terrible."
Back in the interview setting, Phil explained that Kimmel got the job when he worked as the wedding videographer for Jay (Ed O'Neill) and Gloria's (Sofía Vergara) wedding. "After the reception, he hid in the trunk of our car, followed us home and he hasn't stopped filming since," added Claire.
Kimmel appeared in a private interview to recap his time filming the family and noted that he's been like "a fly on their wall."
Haley (Sarah Hyland) and Luke (Nolan Gould) later spoke about working with Kimmel, who said "he's just a regular guy who lives with us and eats our food and asks us for money and wears our clothes." Luke added that Kimmel sleeps in their bathtub.
The director later revealed his "masterpiece" to the family, which was a poorly edited video that featured Snapchat filters and was set to Sister Sledge's "We Are Family."
-
John Oliver Slams Florida Governor and Jared Kushner
After making a return last week following a break due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, John Oliver once again tackled all things COVID-19 during Sunday's Last Week Tonight.
Acknowledging that it's been a "long and difficult week" for many as the world continues to endure the pandemic, Oliver noted that "the federal response under Trump has made things worse," and took a moment to talk about Jared Kushner, whom he described as an "alt-right Pinocchio," after he claimed during a press conference that states shouldn’t depend on a federal stockpile of medical supplies because it was for the federal government’s use, not for the states. "Wait, our stockpile? It’s not your stockpile. It’s a national stockpile for use by the United States you fucking moron," Oliver said of Kushner. "And here’s the interesting thing about the United States, it’s almost entirely made of states. There’s states everywhere. I’d say more than 40 of them, Jared."
Oliver also found issue with Trump repeatedly suggesting that it's the states' responsibility to fix things.
"Your fate may come down now to how good your governor is," Oliver said, as he proceeded to discuss the different ways in which state governors have handled the pandemic, in particular the "actively irresponsible" including Republican Governors Ron DeSantis (Florida), Brian Kemp (Georgia) and Kay Ivey (Alabama). Though disappointed with how each governor has handled the pandemic, there's one governor in particular with whom Oliver took issue: DeSantis.
The Florida governor recently received backlash after announcing his decision to allow religious groups to gather, something Oliver expressed his frustration over: "Even when DeSantis finally did the right thing this week [by issuing a statewide stay-at-home order], he still managed to fuck it up," Oliver said.
Oliver also criticized Kemp for failing to understand that asymptomatic people could spread COVID-19, something Oliver says was known since February. The host called the manner in which the particular governors are handling the pandemic “infuriating." He then referred to a clip in which Kushner said this was a moment in time where some leaders will show that they are "better managers than others."
"Yeah, no shit Jared. Certain people are better managers than others and it seems certain other people are content to sit back and watch the bad ones make decisions that will cost people’s lives all in the hopes that Americans will all learn a valuable lesson while dying," he said.