Late Night Lately: Hosts Expand At-Home Episodes

Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah discussed how their quarantines are going on Monday's Tonight Show: At Home Edition.

The episode opened with Fallon's daughters playing the piano and cowbell, while his daughter Winnie drew a sign to act as the show's title card. After a monologue, Noah joined the host to discuss how they have been handling the lockdown due to the outbreak.

"I haven't noticed any difference in my life. I'm not even trying to be funny here," Noah said about staying indoors to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. "My whole life I've been an indoor kid."

The late-night hosts next spoke about hosting their shows from home without audiences. "I've never just told jokes to myself. That's the first sign of madness in my opinion," said Noah. "It's weird doing a show without an audience because I think it's always a reminder, after like every joke or every moment, it's always a reminder of the time we're living through."

"I'm trying to inform my audience. I'm trying to stay informed. I still don't believe anybody should be watching the news 24 hours a day because the truth is news has to tell you news, so they're gonna try to find bad things to tell you for 24 hours to make this thing continue," said Noah. "I don't think it's healthy so I go, 'Hey, I know a lot of people watch my show because they just want to catch up on essential news and then they want to carry on living their lives.' And I'm honored that people would have me provide that, so that's what I do."

"We have to remember the balance. We're not staying at home because everyone's gonna die. We're doing this preemptively. We're trying to prevent a disaster from happening," continued Noah. "So we have to do the boring thing. Prevention is always boring."

The segment continued with Noah discussing the importance of donating to nokidhungry.org, which provides food for children who rely on getting meals at school.

"Feeding kids is something you take for granted. I know what it was like to grow up in a home where we didn't have food all the time. I know what it was like to go for two or three nights not eating," explained Noah. "I don't think any kid should ever have to go through that."