Late-Night Lately: Hosts Tackle Family Separation, Melania's Jacket, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Engaged

This week: John Oliver attacked U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions for justifying the immigration policy with the holy book and Samantha Bee praised a restaurant for kicking out Kirstjen Nielsen following her support for the policy. Hosts also offered their critiques on First Lady Melania Trump's "I Really Don't Care" jacket, Pete Davidson confirmed his engagement to Ariana Grande, Jordan Klepper joked about The Opposition's cancellation and Josh Brolin recited Trump's tweets in his signature Thanos voice.
John Oliver Blasts U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Immigration Policy
John Oliver addressed Trump's controversial immigration policy, during Last Week Tonight, where the late-night host was quick to go on a rant against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
"This was the result of a deliberate policy choice by Jeff Sessions, a man so small he can wear, and this is true, a raspberry as a hat," Oliver jabbed. The host then shared a clip of Sessions quoting the Bible and stating that it is the duty of citizens to obey the law. Oliver reminded his viewers that the Bible is not a government document. "From a policy perspective, he might as well be citing Green Eggs and Ham saying, 'We must keep children in a box, we must keep them with a fox,' which would be a terrible policy."
He said that Romans 13 "is possibly the worst Bible passage to bring up" since it was commonly used during Civil War times to defend slavery. "I know that you're probably thinking, 'Wait, wait, wait, he wouldn’t align himself with slave owners, even accidently,'" he said. "Well I'm sorry, but he did." Oliver also criticized Sarah Huckabee Sanders for defending Sessions' use of the Bible. "Lots of things are said in the Bible, but that doesn't mean you should do them. At one point the Bible demands that the head of government get 100 foreskins, but I don't think that Sanders is looking for Congress to gather together and start slicing dicks. "
He concluded, "What I'm saying here is you probably shouldn't use the Bible to justify separating children from parents, but if you do, maybe make sure that you're not already breaking so many of its rules that God has to write an extra commandment that says, 'I was fucking serious.'"
Samantha Bee Encourages Restaurants to "Keep Chasing Kirstjen Nielsen Out"
Reprising her attacks on the Trump Administration's "zero-tolerance" illegal immigration policy on her TBS broadcast on Wednesday night, Samantha Bee hosted a fiery segment in which she excoriated Trump's Wednesday executive order and particularly took aim at Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. In one segment, she interspersed footage of a press conference held by Nielsen with video of iconic female villains in cinema, including The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe's White Witch, The Little Mermaid's Ursula, Harry Potter's Dolores Umbride and The Parent Trap's Meredith.
"I'm so sorry, those comparisons are not fair. Meredith was at least a good publicist," Bee joked.
She ended her segment with a reference to Nielsen's exit from a Mexican restaurant on Tuesday after protestors barraged her with chants of "Shame." "Keep chasing Kirstjen Nielsen out of restaurants, you beautiful [people]," she said.
Hosts Weigh in on Melania Trump's "I Really Don't Care" Jacket
Late-night hosts ventured into fashion criticism on Thursday night when they reacted to a controversial military jacket, emblazoned with the message "I really don't care," that Melania Trump wore on a trip to an immigrant children's detension center.
"You know a lot of people are giving her a hard time about it, but I think it's nice that had a jacket made to display her wedding vows," Late Show host Seth Meyers noted in his monologue.
Stephen Colbert, meanwhile, incorporated former Trump presidential campaign manager Corey Lewandowski's controversial reaction to a family-separation story on Fox News earlier in the week into his reaction on The Late Show. "That's what they settled on?" he asked. "What was her first choice, a jacket that says 'Womp womp'?"
He added, "I am going to guess this is one message she did not steal from Michelle Obama," referring to accusations that Melania plagiarized language from the former First Lady's speeches on two occasions.
Over at The Daily Show, Trevor Noah also took jabs at the First Lady's recent hospital stay. "Wow. It looks like when Melania was in the hospital she had her last f--- removed," Noah said.
Pete Davidson Confirms Engagement to Ariana Grande
Pete Davidson is confirming what several press reports — and an Instagram of a massive engagement ring — have already led many to conclude: He and Ariana Grande are engaged. "Now you know you didn't need to get engaged to Ariana Grande to get on our show," Fallon joked during the appearance. Grande is a favorite of The Tonight Show, having appeared several times on the show and taken over the show in April.
"But I did, though," Davidson responded. He added, "I feel like I won a contest, it's so sick."
When asked how he was handling "it all," most likely referring to the press fascination over the qiuck relationship, he added, "It's f—ing lit, Jimmy. It's so funny when you're walking down the street, and dudes, they're like ..." he said, tipping his hat.
He compared the experience to a famous Gatorade ad. "You ever see that Derek Jeter commercial and he's retiring and everyone just tips their hat?" he asks. "Some dude came up to me and he was like, 'Yo man, you gave me hope.'"
Jordan Klepper Jokes 'Opposition' Cancellation is Part of "Ongoing Witch Hunt"
Days after Comedy Central announced that Jordan Klepper's nightly late-night show, The Opposition had been canceled, Klepper himself spoke about the news on Monday's show. The alt-media satire ran on Comedy Central for one season. It was announced that host Klepper will remain on the network for a new, weekly half-hour talk show that is tentatively titled Klepper.
"I had a long weekend and not just because my illegal firework business literally blew up in my face," he began. "I'm worried about the ongoing witch hunt in this country." A photo of Donald Trump's tweet that read, "WITCH HUNT!" then appeared onscreen. "No, not that one. The one being perpetrated against me and my show."
After the audience began to boo, Klepper told them to stop. "Turn that boo upside down. We will fight because they're trying to take us down," he said. "Comedy Central came to me and said they didn't like the 'things that I say,' 'the face that I have,' 'the person that I have become,' so we all know who's to blame here. Not me. It's them. They are the ones conspiring against me."
Klepper ended his speech by addressing the audience. "Opposers, this fight is far from over. We are going to fight for our First Amendment right to be on television forever. I'm like Icarus flying closer and closer to the truth. You know you're close, because you can feel your wings melting."
Josh Brolin Reads Trump's Tweets As Thanos
Josh Brolin dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday and had some fun with Donald Trump's tweets.
There to promote his upcoming action thriller, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the Oscar-nominated actor also discussed his recent Marvel films, both huge box-office successes. Brolin played Cable in Deadpool 2 and reprised his role as the seemingly unstoppable villain Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.
After the two talked about the muscle-bound shape Brolin got into to play the characters (even though Thanos was mainly CG), Colbert asked Brolin to read some of the president's more obnoxious tweets as the evil Marvel character.
Brolin agreed and read three Trump tweets as Thanos. The result was somewhat unsettling.
