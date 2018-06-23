Late-Night Lately: Hosts Tackle Family Separation, Melania's Jacket, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Engaged

John Oliver addressed Trump's controversial immigration policy, during Last Week Tonight, where the late-night host was quick to go on a rant against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"This was the result of a deliberate policy choice by Jeff Sessions, a man so small he can wear, and this is true, a raspberry as a hat," Oliver jabbed. The host then shared a clip of Sessions quoting the Bible and stating that it is the duty of citizens to obey the law. Oliver reminded his viewers that the Bible is not a government document. "From a policy perspective, he might as well be citing Green Eggs and Ham saying, 'We must keep children in a box, we must keep them with a fox,' which would be a terrible policy."

He said that Romans 13 "is possibly the worst Bible passage to bring up" since it was commonly used during Civil War times to defend slavery. "I know that you're probably thinking, 'Wait, wait, wait, he wouldn’t align himself with slave owners, even accidently,'" he said. "Well I'm sorry, but he did." Oliver also criticized Sarah Huckabee Sanders for defending Sessions' use of the Bible. "Lots of things are said in the Bible, but that doesn't mean you should do them. At one point the Bible demands that the head of government get 100 foreskins, but I don't think that Sanders is looking for Congress to gather together and start slicing dicks. "

He concluded, "What I'm saying here is you probably shouldn't use the Bible to justify separating children from parents, but if you do, maybe make sure that you're not already breaking so many of its rules that God has to write an extra commandment that says, 'I was fucking serious.'"