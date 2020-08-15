Late Night Lately: Hosts Take on Kamala Harris VP News

Following the news Tuesday that Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his official running mate in the 2020 election, late-night hosts shared their reactions via their respective shows.

Harris is the first Black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket, which Trevor Noah called a "great moment for her and for America."

"Say what you want about Joe, but the man went Black and he's not going back," Noah continued, adding that he's impressed Biden picked Harris after she "destroyed" him in Democratic debates. Noah also said that he's interested to see what Trump's "line of attack" will be now that Biden has secured his running mate, or "America's assistant manager," as the comedian called the vice president position.

Stephen Colbert added that Harris is not only the first Black woman to be competing in this position, but she is also the first woman of Indian descent. "Trump's going to have a hard time deciding exactly how to be racist about her," said the late-night host. He went on to call Harris a "surprising" choice given how "she hit him so hard he was spitting teeth like Chicklets" on the stage floor of the debate. Lastly, Colbert joked that Harris will come under scrutiny because Biden has a chronic condition called "old."

Jimmy Fallon noted that Harris is the daughter of two immigrants, went to Howard University and is a Democratic senator from California. "That's an inspiring story, unless you're Trump, then it's a Stephen King novel," said Fallon.

The comedian went on to say, "She's only had the job for a few hours, but Kamala is already gearing up for her debate with Mike Pence, that's why she spent the entire day arguing with a mannequin at Kohl's."

Fallon also impersonated Biden for a mock video press conference, in which people were only interested in asking about Harris.

Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, guest host Sarah Cooper kicked off her monologue by announcing that she would "not be the next vice president of the United States."

"It was down to me and Kamala, but Joe wanted to go with someone who has 'experience,'" Cooper said.