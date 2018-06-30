Late-Night Lately: Jon Stewart Lambasts Trump; Late-Night Hosts Respond to Rally Jab; Michael Moore Details New Doc

After President Donald Trump slammed three late-night hosts in one rally speech earlier this week, Jon Stewart made a surprise appearance on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to offer his own fighting words to the president.

"Hello, Donald. It's me, the guy you made sure everyone knew was Jewish on Twitter," the former Daily Show host comedian began. The comedian then began explaining that "everything is off its axis" amid Trump's presidency, which has made things "unusual," such as Putin and Kim Jong Un being "notable, intelligent role models" and Canada being "just a bunch of giant assholes."

"You're redoing the post-world alliances, only this time we're with the Axis powers," Stewart said.

Stewart argued that there's a "hallmark" to Trump's presidency that many have found to be difficult: "No matter what you do, it always comes back with an extra layer of gleeful cruelty and dick-ishness. It's not just that you don't want people taking a knee. It's that they're sons of bitches if they do. It's not just denying women who accuse you of sexual assault. It's saying they're too ugly anyway. You can't just be against the media. They're enemies of the people."

Concluding his rant, Stewart encouraged the public to "prevail" against succumbing to the president's ideology. "What Donald Trump wants is for us to stop calling his cruelty, and fear and divisiveness wrong. But to join him in calling it right. This we will not do. By not yielding we will prevail."

The rant was not the first time Stewart has publicly called out the president. According to a report in The Daily Beast, the comedian was asked about the Samantha Bee controversy centered on an Ivanka Trump slur during a Q&A session. The former Daily Show host was quick to argue that it was all part of a "game" that the political right in the U.S. play. "They don't give a shit about the word 'c—,'" the Daily Beast quoted Stewart saying, referring to the Trump administration.