Late-Night Lately: Jon Stewart Lambasts Trump; Late-Night Hosts Respond to Rally Jab; Michael Moore Details New Doc
This week: Jon Stewart visited The Late Show to deliver a fiery message to Donald Trump, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien video-chatted to discuss how to respond to the president's late-night jab at a South Carolina rally and Michael Moore unveiled details about his new Trump-administration documentary, Fahrenheit 11/9. Also, Jimmy Fallon made some jokes about his feud with Trump, Jordan Klepper concluded his Comedy Central show The Opposition with an epic battle in a field and late-night hosts responded to Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders getting kicked out of the Red Hen restaurant in Washington, D.C.
Jon Stewart Rails Against Trump on 'Late Show'
After President Donald Trump slammed three late-night hosts in one rally speech earlier this week, Jon Stewart made a surprise appearance on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to offer his own fighting words to the president.
"Hello, Donald. It's me, the guy you made sure everyone knew was Jewish on Twitter," the former Daily Show host comedian began. The comedian then began explaining that "everything is off its axis" amid Trump's presidency, which has made things "unusual," such as Putin and Kim Jong Un being "notable, intelligent role models" and Canada being "just a bunch of giant assholes."
"You're redoing the post-world alliances, only this time we're with the Axis powers," Stewart said.
Stewart argued that there's a "hallmark" to Trump's presidency that many have found to be difficult: "No matter what you do, it always comes back with an extra layer of gleeful cruelty and dick-ishness. It's not just that you don't want people taking a knee. It's that they're sons of bitches if they do. It's not just denying women who accuse you of sexual assault. It's saying they're too ugly anyway. You can't just be against the media. They're enemies of the people."
Concluding his rant, Stewart encouraged the public to "prevail" against succumbing to the president's ideology. "What Donald Trump wants is for us to stop calling his cruelty, and fear and divisiveness wrong. But to join him in calling it right. This we will not do. By not yielding we will prevail."
The rant was not the first time Stewart has publicly called out the president. According to a report in The Daily Beast, the comedian was asked about the Samantha Bee controversy centered on an Ivanka Trump slur during a Q&A session. The former Daily Show host was quick to argue that it was all part of a "game" that the political right in the U.S. play. "They don't give a shit about the word 'c—,'" the Daily Beast quoted Stewart saying, referring to the Trump administration.
Colbert, Fallon, O'Brien Commiserate Over Trump's Late-Night Jab
After President Donald Trump slammed three late-night hosts in one rally speech, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien joined forces and imagined how to reply to the slight Tuesday on CBS' The Late Show and NBC's The Tonight Show.
In a joint cold open to both The Late Show and The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Colbert video-chatted with Fallon and discussed the insults. "Hey lowlife!" Fallon greeted his CBS compatriot, mimicking Trump's name for him at the rally. "Hey lost soul!" Colbert said back.
Moments later, he told Fallon to "be a man," referencing Trump's tweet at the NBC host Sunday. For his part, Colbert said that he was "busy having no talent." Fallon then introduced Colbert to Trump's rally comments, citing the president's remark that the hosts are "no-talent, lowlife lost souls."
"Well that's not right," Colbert joked. "That's Conan." He then called O'Brien, who appeared onscreen in shaving cream and seemed not to know Trump is president. He warned the hosts to "be civil, in case this could get ugly." Colbert continued to lean into Trump calling him "the guy on CBS," replacing all of the references to Stephen Colbert in his show's theme song with "the guy" and introducing himself at the top of his monologue as "the guy on CBS."
CBS This Morning on Wednesday revealed some behind-the-scenes details about the opener, with Gayle King saying, "The idea was Stephen's. He called Jimmy [Fallon] yesterday and the Tonight Show host quickly agreed. Jimmy Kimmel, by the way, is on vacation and totally off the grid. But Conan O'Brien also agreed to join in."
Michael Moore Unveils Details About Anti-Trump Doc
Michael Moore announced the release date of and showed off footage from his upcoming documentary focused on President Donald Trump during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday night.
The Fahrenheit 9/11 filmmaker revealed that the documentary will released Sept. 21 and confirmed that its title will be Fahrenheit 11/9, echoing that of his earlier 2004 film that took aim at President George W. Bush.
Veteran film exec Tom Ortenberg, who stepped down as CEO of Open Road Films last November, is in the process of launching a new company, Briarcliff Entertainment, and is partnering with Moore to release Fahrenheit 11/9 as a prelaunch project. Distributing the new film together will mark a reteaming for Moore and Ortenberg, since Ortenberg was at Lionsgate when that company released Fahrenheit 9/11, which remains the highest grossing doc of all time with $222 million in worldwide grosses, as well as one of Moore's subsequent films, Sicko.
Though the director said that he "can't reveal too much right now" about the documentary, he showed footage in which he attempts to gain entry into Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, or as he told someone as he attempted to enter, the "Southern White House." He is shown being kept out by an iron gate at a door as the camera zooms in to see who is inside. "Just tell him it's me," Moore is heard saying to a doorman.
The footage echoed his 1989 documentary, Roger & Me, which established the director's reputation, with its scenes in which he visited General Motors headquarters in an attempt to meet its CEO Roger B. Smith.
Moore told Colbert the film is about: “How the hell we got in this situation, and how we’re going to get out of it."
Jimmy Fallon Addresses Trump Feud
Jimmy Fallon talked about President Donald Trump once again during the Tonight Show's Monday monologue after Trump called out the late-night host for “whimpering” about tussling his hair on his appearance during his presidential campaign.
"Before we begin, I just wanna give a shout-out to our show’s number one fan -- the president of the United States," the late-night host was quick to quip about the president. Trump on Sunday attacked Fallon over the Tonight Show host's recent comments, during a Hollywood Reporter "Awards Chatter" podcast episode, in which Fallon became choked up talking about the grief he got after tussling Trump's hair on his show. Trump publicly called out Fallon, telling him to "be a man" after learning the late-night host regretted and apologized for the incident.
"As you may have heard, last night, the president of the United States went after me on Twitter. So Melania, if you're watching, I don't think your anti-bullying campaign is working," Fallon said. Fallon also called out Trump for failing to acknowledge any other "important things." "When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna tweet back immediately, but I thought, 'I have more important things to do.' Then I thought, 'Wait -- shouldn’t HE have more important things to do? He’s the president! What are you doing? You're the president! Why are you tweeting at me?"
Though having received backlash, Fallon did reiterate that Trump's hair was in fact real, but "it was like beating egg whites."
Jordan Klepper Fights Foes on Last 'Opposition'
Jordan Klepper bid farewell to The Opposition Thursday night on Comedy Central by experiencing a brief pang of conscience and engaging in a "final fight."
Klepper opened the broadcast by introducing a "threat" to his broadcast, a joke about the show's cancellation. Later, the host introduced a final battle, saying, "All of America's enemies are banging on my bunker door trying to take me off the air," the late-night host said during his opening monologue. 'Well, good luck, haters, I'm not going anywhere." Though Klepper promised he was going to wait the enemies out, he lost patience and exited his desk, climbed a staircase and entered an empty field.
In a dream sequence, Klepper showed his "final fight" in which he faced off with "enemies" who wore T-shirts that read, "Deep State," "MS-13," "Failing NY Times," "Traitor," "Liberal Snowflake," among others, in a grass field. After taking down the masked man with a "Deep State" tee on, Klepper yelled, "Witch hunt! No collusion," paying homage to Trump's catchphrase. Meanwhile Klepper struggled to take down his "feminist" enemy, who he dubbed as a "man hater." Things also took a turn when Klepper then battled a masked Hillary Clinton.
At the end of his fight, a shot showed Klepper had been fighting imaginary opposers with a "lib slayer" sword the entire time. The episode ended with a farmer asking him why he had made such a mess in his field, and Klepper fleeing.
The Opposition premiered on Comedy Central on September 25, 2017 after Klepper worked as a Daily Show correspondent for three years, and was conceived as a parody of alt-right media like InfoWars. The cable network announced it was cancelling the series and picking up a new show starring Klepper, called Klepper, on June 15.
Hosts React to Sarah Sanders Being Kicked Out of a Restaurant
Late-night had a lot to say about White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders being asked to leave the Red Hen in Lexington, Va., on Friday. Sanders later went on to tweet that she was kicked out for working for the Trump administration.
"Applaud all you want, but my heart really goes out to her. She was separated from her appetizer," The Late Show host Stephen Colbert joked of the matter. Colbert then said that while the diners offered to pay for their appetizers, the restaurant owner said it was on the house. "So sweet new way for Trump officials to get a free meal. You know you're gonna get kicked out eventually, so go hog wild on the app round. 'Hi, we'll have an order of the jalapeno poppers, the hummus plate, the twice-baked potato skins and the filet mignon as a starter. Oh, you just recognized us? We'll take that to go.'"
Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon also addressed the situation on The Tonight Show. "It turns out her server asked her what she wanted as an appetizer and out of habit she refused to answer," he said. Trump's tweet criticizing the restaurant was then shared, in which he said that the Red Hen was "dirty" both on the inside and outside. "If you ever read a Yelp review and thought, 'Who's got the time to write this?' The answer is the President of the United States."
On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah criticized Sanders' tweet saying that she treats everyone with respect. "We've seen how you treat journalists on TV. Come on, you can't lie about your job when your job is on camera," he said. "Just ask the police. It comes back to you every time."
The Opposition's Jordan Klepper joked that Sanders is always welcome to have a meal at his house. "I'm a nice guy. But full disclosure: It will probably be hot cereal since no one in town will deliver to me ever since I tried to get that Little Caesars guy deported back to Italy." Seth Meyers also shared his reactions to the story on Late Night. "This weekend Sarah Huckabee Sanders got to do what conservative white women love most. Speak with the managers," he began.
Late-Night Lineup: July 1-7
