Late Night Lately: More Songs, Readings and Celebrations at Home

James Corden wasn't going to let social distancing prevent him from having a star-studded show. During Monday night's special Homefest: A Late Late Show Special, the host welcomed Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, John Legend, Will Ferrell, Ben Platt, David Blaine and more.

"We just wanted to bring some joy and some music into your home at what is, without a question, one of the strangest and scariest moments in all our lives," Corden said. Though he joked that the special marked the "first time in two and a half weeks" that he wasn't wearing sweatpants and explained that he was filming from his garage, Corden said it aimed to bring "people together to keep them apart."

"This virus has brought us all together. It's united us in something. This virus has shown that we are all equal, we are all simply human. This virus doesn't discriminate in any way," he said.

Corden's first guest was John Legend, who joined via a livestream. Joined by wife Chrissy Teigen, he discussed how quarantine life has been difficult with children. "The hardest part is just trying to figure out how to entertain the kids. You gain a new respect for what preschool teachers do for five, six hours a day," Legend said.

Amid the novel coronavirus, Corden emphasized how important it is to consistently wash your hands. To further teach that lesson to viewers, he enlisted help from Ferrell to "show how it's done."

"I have been washing my hands obsessively. … they tell us that we are supposed to spend at least 20 seconds washing carefully," the comedian said. Though we've been encouraged to sing "Happy Birthday" while washing, Ferrell mentioned a few other songs that could be sung during the process, including "Chandelier" by Sia, Rihanna's song "Diamonds" and Snoop Dogg's "Drop It Like It's Hot."

"Those are wide selection of wonderful songs that you can sing while you wash your hands, and why not sing them from the top of your lungs, full voice?"

Later, Eilish and her brother Finneas joined the show from their home in L.A. and performed a set with their puppies on their laps. David Blaine also joined Corden and performed a magic trick for the late night host. Dua Lipa checked in from her home in London to perform her single "Don't Start Now," with her band on live stream as well.

Next was BTS, who are currently in South Korea. "I think it's quite a difficult time for everyone in the world right now. It may seem like we're isolated, but we're still connected," group member RM said, before performing "Boy With Luv."

Near the end of the show, Corden grew emotional explaining that during this time he's found himself "having incredible fights with anxiety." "Just me talking to you now tonight has made me feel a bit lighter. ... We absolutely will get through this. We tried to share music that we love with people that we love, and know that as much as we're apart we are unified together," Corden said.

In trying to express how he feels so much of the day, Corden said he could only think one of song: "You Will Be Found" from the Dear Evan Hansen.

To finish the show, the cast, including Platt, performed the emotional song.