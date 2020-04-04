Late Night Lately: More Songs, Readings and Celebrations at Home
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately is a one-stop shop for all of the most memorable moments of late night TV, coming to you each Saturday morning to ease you into your weekend.
So pour your coffee, set your DVR for the week and sit back. Below are a few of the week's best, funniest and strangest late night moments that you can't afford to miss.
This week: Many hosts returned to air this week (though many had been previously posting their shows to YouTube, Twitter and elsewhere) with celebrations (Corden), songs (Sandler) and readings (Jackson) galore, in order to brighten fans' day amid stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders. See below how some of the hosts managed to keep their shows running — from basements, couches and hallways — as the coronavirus pandemic continues to change how Hollywood works.
— Compiled by Jennifer Konerman
-
Samuel L. Jackson Reads 'Stay the F***' at Home'
Samuel L. Jackson is making sure everyone gets the message.
The actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (which the host is doing from home) on Tuesday, and while there, he stressed the importance of staying home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic as only Jackson can: with a lot of yelling and cursing.
Jackson presented a new book by Adam Mansbach, author of the adult best-seller Go the F--- to Sleep, titled Stay the F--- at Home. Jackson previously read Go the F--- to Sleep on YouTube, where it has millions of views.
"I love it," Kimmel said at the end. "You got another classic on your hands."
-
Adam Sandler Performs "Quarantine Song"
Adam Sandler showed his appreciation for the medical professionals responding to the coronavirus pandemic during Thursday's Tonight Show.
The actor, who called in for a virtual chat with Jimmy Fallon, debuted his "Quarantine Song," explaining that he wrote the lyrics to thank those who are treating people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
During his late night visit, Sandler grabbed his guitar and began to play before singing: "Doctors brought us into the world as babies / Doctors take good care of your grandma / Doctors always give you an old lollipop / After hitting your knee with a hammer."
Sandler sang that doctors and nurses "will save us from this mess" if they have access to the proper medical equipment. "And I hope they save us soon / Cause I'm really, really sick of my family," he continued.
He thanked doctors around the world, including those in Italy, Spain and China, as well as Chinese doctors in America. And sang about getting medical professionals the equipment they need, including ventilators and PPE. "Stay home as much as you can, be sure to wash your hands / Let's make this damn thing go away," he concluded. "We love you, doctors and nurses / You're saving lives every day."
-
Corden Welcomes the Stars to 'Homefest: Late Late Show' Special
James Corden wasn't going to let social distancing prevent him from having a star-studded show. During Monday night's special Homefest: A Late Late Show Special, the host welcomed Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, John Legend, Will Ferrell, Ben Platt, David Blaine and more.
"We just wanted to bring some joy and some music into your home at what is, without a question, one of the strangest and scariest moments in all our lives," Corden said. Though he joked that the special marked the "first time in two and a half weeks" that he wasn't wearing sweatpants and explained that he was filming from his garage, Corden said it aimed to bring "people together to keep them apart."
"This virus has brought us all together. It's united us in something. This virus has shown that we are all equal, we are all simply human. This virus doesn't discriminate in any way," he said.
Corden's first guest was John Legend, who joined via a livestream. Joined by wife Chrissy Teigen, he discussed how quarantine life has been difficult with children. "The hardest part is just trying to figure out how to entertain the kids. You gain a new respect for what preschool teachers do for five, six hours a day," Legend said.
Amid the novel coronavirus, Corden emphasized how important it is to consistently wash your hands. To further teach that lesson to viewers, he enlisted help from Ferrell to "show how it's done."
"I have been washing my hands obsessively. … they tell us that we are supposed to spend at least 20 seconds washing carefully," the comedian said. Though we've been encouraged to sing "Happy Birthday" while washing, Ferrell mentioned a few other songs that could be sung during the process, including "Chandelier" by Sia, Rihanna's song "Diamonds" and Snoop Dogg's "Drop It Like It's Hot."
"Those are wide selection of wonderful songs that you can sing while you wash your hands, and why not sing them from the top of your lungs, full voice?"
Later, Eilish and her brother Finneas joined the show from their home in L.A. and performed a set with their puppies on their laps. David Blaine also joined Corden and performed a magic trick for the late night host. Dua Lipa checked in from her home in London to perform her single "Don't Start Now," with her band on live stream as well.
Next was BTS, who are currently in South Korea. "I think it's quite a difficult time for everyone in the world right now. It may seem like we're isolated, but we're still connected," group member RM said, before performing "Boy With Luv."
Near the end of the show, Corden grew emotional explaining that during this time he's found himself "having incredible fights with anxiety." "Just me talking to you now tonight has made me feel a bit lighter. ... We absolutely will get through this. We tried to share music that we love with people that we love, and know that as much as we're apart we are unified together," Corden said.
In trying to express how he feels so much of the day, Corden said he could only think one of song: "You Will Be Found" from the Dear Evan Hansen.
To finish the show, the cast, including Platt, performed the emotional song.
-
Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Revive "Really!?!" Segment
Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers revived their "Really!?!" segment from SNL on Thursday's Late Night to criticize Mitch McConnell for stating that the Trump administration was too distracted by the impeachment hearings to properly address the coronavirus pandemic.
Poehler first asked, "Really, Mitch McConnell? You haunted corncob doll. The impeachment trial was too distracting?" said Meyers. "You realize that trial ended back on Feb. 5 and your boy was still out here calling the virus a hoax until about a week and a half ago."
Poehler then added: "Really? Yeah. Mitch, you think your boy Trump was too distracted to think about the coronavirus? He was on trial for selling the country down the river and he was still out there holding rallies and playing more golf than a San Diego dentist. He's a multitasker. He's a New Yorker. Back in the day, he could bankrupt three companies in the afternoon and still have the energy to yell at his housekeeper when she set his Tic Tacs out wrong."
After calling McConnell an "Albino river toad," Meyers said that he only supports the president because "having Trump in charge is like having a hungover substitute teacher." The host continued, "You get to buck the system, break every rule and steal everything you can and there's no one to answer to because he fell asleep the second he hit play on the VCR."
She concluded the segment by stating, "This has been another segment of 'The World Feels Like It's Ending and No One Is in Charge.'" Meyers corrected her to say the segment is called "Really!?!" and they shared a virtual high-five.
-
Sophie Turner Shares How She and Joe Jonas Are Quarantining
Sophie Turner revealed how she and husband Joe Jonas are spending their time quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic during her appearance on Tuesday's Conan.
"I'm very, very safe. Very, very quarantined. I'm kind of loving it," the actress told host Conan O'Brien. "If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me," she said, showing the host that she was wearing sweatpants.
While some couples have had a hard time being stuck in their homes all day, Turner said that she and her singer-actor husband haven't gotten sick of each other yet.
"Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe's like a real social butterfly, so I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me," she said. "It's like prison for him, but it's great for me."
Turner also shared that Jonas has begun performing DJ sets on Instagram Live to pass the time. "He's DJing really, really loudly while I'm trying to read my scripts," she said.
The actress explained that each set has its own theme, with a recent show being inspired by the 1980s. "I give him tequila shots. He'll text me and will be like, 'What time is it?' And then I'll reply from the kitchen, 'Shot time' and will bring him a shot of tequila."
In response to O'Brien asking if shot time had to be after 5 p.m., Turner replied, "There's no rules in quarantine."