Late Night Lately: Oscars Reactions, Backstreet Boys Rumors, Tom Holland Surprise
This week: First, many hosts celebrated Parasite's big wins at the Oscars on Sunday. Later, the Backstreet Boys visited Andy Cohen in the clubhouse and shut down some old rumors about possible bandmates, John Oliver told Stephen Colbert all about his experience becoming a U.S. citizen, "when the country's not at its best." And a certain Marvel actor surprised another Marvel actor at Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Hosts Celebrate Historic 'Parasite' Oscar Wins
Sunday's big Oscar winner, Parasite, captured the attention of late night hosts, who discussed the film during their Monday night shows.
Late Night With Seth Meyers writer Karen Chee explained the importance of Parasite's wins during Monday's episode of the late night show. "Parasite winning so many Oscars is a huge deal for a lot of reasons," she said while wearing a party hat and shirt with Bong on it. "Do you know how powerful that movie is? It made Americans read for two hours. Librarians can't even do that."
She added that Parasite winning four trophies meant that during the ceremony, "four separate times people had to stop and acknowledge Koreans. Normally the only time I get acknowledged is when I'm at Trader Joe's and a stranger wants to know what kind of rice to buy."
The writer added that the film's wins gave Americans the chance "to see how hot Korean people are."
"I was a little confused because I thought the first foreign-language film to win was Rocky," quipped Daily Show host Trevor Noah. "You're telling me you didn't need subtitles?"
This season, several awards shows — including the Oscars — have received criticism for their lack of diverse nominees and failure to nominate any female directors. Despite women and minorities making historic strides at last year's Oscars, this year's nominees list was largely noninclusive.
"You know what I did think was funny about the night, was how many times someone would get onstage, give a speech about how Hollywood needs diversity and then everyone in the audience would clap," Noah explained, before emphasizing, "It's all white people. Like, who do you think that person is talking to?" He added, "It's almost like clapping, like 'Yeah, the rest of these people, yeah. Not me, not me.'"
Noah doubted Parasite's win would foreshadow real change within the Academy. "I have noticed a pattern, though. There's definitely a pendulum that swings back and forth for best picture. Because last year, Green Book won and everyone was like, 'Ah, that's kinda unwoke.' So then this year, they said OK, 'We're gonna give it to a Korean movie about class warfare.' Now the Academy's pendulum is gonna swing back hard the other way — which is why I'm releasing my new film this fall. It's an all-male reboot of Little Women. It's gonna crush!"
Stephen Colbert also discussed Parasite's big win. "It was a historic night. Bong Joon Ho's Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win best film, unless you count 2017's The Shape of Water, which was filmed in the universal language of fish sex," Colbert joked.
Like Kimmel, Colbert commented on Phoenix's Oscar acceptance speech where he discussed artificially inseminating cows. "Okay, Joaquin, that sounds horrible. But I never went to any of Harvey's parties and I don't want to know. That's not my scene," Colbert said.
James Corden called the Oscars "historic." He shared a clip of Bong stating he would "drink until next morning" while accepting the best director award. "And then all of the losers in all of his categories were like, 'Yeah, same,"' said the host. "The poor guy just wanted to go and have a drink and he just kept winning Oscars."
The host noted that Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar at the ceremony. "It's just nice to see Brad Pitt catch a break," he said. "Although it's bittersweet for me. Not having an Oscar was something that Brad Pitt and I used to have in common."
Jimmy Kimmel also discussed the Academy's "diversity problem," which he noted was rectified in a surprising way. "All the acting nominees but one were Caucasian, and what do you do when you have a diversity problem? Well, you hit 'em with the world's most famous white rapper," Kimmel said of Eminem's surprise performance of "Lose Yourself."
Addressing Parasite's big wins, Kimmel explained how the plot of the film could easily apply to a certain American family: "a family who cons their way into a house they have no business living in, and things go very wrong from there. The American version of it is called 'The Trumps,'" Kimmel said, also describing the film as "Hairasite."
Jimmy Fallon also applauded Parasite for winning top honors. "What an amazing moment for South Korea. They have Parasite. They have BTS. Meanwhile, North Korea is this close to dial-up internet," he quipped. After recognizing that Parasite is the "first non-English-speaking film to win best picture," Fallon mentioned that that could be a tough statement given "some Arnold Schwarzenegger films come close."
Backstreet Boys Shut Down Old Rumors
The Backstreet Boys responded to the rumor that Ryan Gosling was almost a member of the band when they stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday.
"It got so blown out of proportion," AJ McLean said of the rumor.
McLean explained that the bandmembers lived in the same apartment complex as Gosling when he was on The Mickey Mouse Club. He added that Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera also lived in the complex.
"We were playing basketball, like every other day, and the group had just started. I told him that Backstreet Boys is gonna be huge and he's like, 'It's not gonna happen, bro,"' McLean recalled of his conversation with Gosling, who implied that New Kids on the Block had already successfully done the boy band thing. "Cut to, he was wrong."
"He never auditioned," continued McLean. "Somehow the press misconstrued it and it became a thing."
Cohen later asked the band how they felt about Justin Timberlake's lack of interest to reunite with 'N Sync. The host noted that the boy band seemed to want to tour and Howie Dorough said, "I think they should do it."
"Maybe in the future, after we're done with our world tour, maybe we could do a tour with Backstreet and the four of them. Maybe like a package tour together," said Carter.
Tom Holland Surprises Chris Pratt
Tom Holland surprised his Onward co-star Chris Pratt during the latter's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.
While taking questions from the audience, Pratt was surprised to see a familiar face when Holland asked Pratt to name his favorite actor "out of all of the actors in the world."
Pratt said Denzel Washington was his favorite actor, though Holland wasn't happy with the answer. "How about an actor whose name begins with Tom?" asked Holland. Pratt responded, "Oh. Tom Cruise."
"Oh, I see where this is going," said Pratt. "Tom Hardy. He played Venom and he was very good."
Once Holland gave up on having Pratt say he is his favorite actor, Kimmel invited him to join them on the stage.
John Oliver Explains the "Petrifying" Process of Becoming a U.S. Citizen
John Oliver opened up about becoming a U.S. citizen when he stopped by The Late Show on Monday.
The Last Week Tonight host made a grand entrance and was carried onto the stage by four shirtless men dressed as Uncle Sam. "Yankee Doodle" played as Oliver shot a shirt out of a cannon.
While talking to Stephen Colbert, Oliver said that his journey to becoming a U.S. citizen has been a long time coming. "I came here in 2006, and so I've kind of been wanting this to happen pretty soon after that, so it's been over a decade," he said.
He later explained the testing process, which includes "a hundred different questions and they kind of select 10 of them to fire at you." Some examples of the questions Oliver could have been asked included naming state capitals and identifying the president. "It's incredibly nerve-wracking and the first question they asked me was, 'What is your phone number?' And I was so scared, I forgot," he said. "She said, 'Okay, let me just check your Social Security number,' and I went, 'I don't know what that is, either. Oh, this isn't going at all well.' It was utterly petrifying."
Oliver admitted to being "anxious" about becoming a citizen. "Even the day of the ceremony, I kind of thought it was going to be a trap. There was part of me that literally thought they would open the door and there'd just be plastic sheeting on the ground like in Goodfellas and just Jared Kushner sitting in a swivel chair stroking a hairless cat," he said. "That would've made more sense to me than the thing I wanted happening."
He then spoke about the "incredibly moving" experience of seeing other people become U.S. citizens during the ceremony. "It was 150 people from 49 different countries. All of us had been waiting a long time for this," said Oliver. "There's something very inspiring about the idea of these people choosing America — not just choosing America, but choosing America now when the country's not at its best."
Trevor Noah Compares Joe Biden's Campaign to Tyler Perry
Following Bernie Sanders' win at the New Hampshire Democratic Primary on Tuesday, late-night host Trevor Noah took on the events in a segment during The Daily Show on Wednesday. "Coming out of the Iowa primary, the big winners were Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and anyone who didn’t build that shitty app. And last night in New Hampshire, those top two kept their momentum going."
The late-night host continued, "Yes, last night may have been the best night for Bernie Sanders since he won that free cruise on Noah’s Ark, but New Hampshire’s biggest surprise was Amy Klobuchar, who burst into the national spotlight with a third-place finish. And the timing couldn’t be better for Klobuchar, because in many ways the presidential campaigns are like getting drunk at a party. You want to peak at the right time. See, the other candidates, they had their surge last year, which is too early. It’s like getting wasted at 6 p.m. By the time the party’s really going, you’re puking in the bushes."
News footage showed former Vice President Joe Biden, who "saw the writing on the wall" and left even before the polls had closed, live-streaming into his campaign’s New Hampshire watch party.
"Ooh. Joe Biden left New Hampshire before the polls were closed?" exclaimed Noah. "I mean, I’ve heard of fans leaving the game early, but you know it’s bad when the team leaves early to beat the traffic."
CNN news clips showed how Biden's campaign "is staking survival in his strength with black voters.”
Noah joked, “Joe Biden’s campaign has basically become a Madea movie: If black people don’t turn up, it’s toast."
