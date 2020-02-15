Late Night Lately: Oscars Reactions, Backstreet Boys Rumors, Tom Holland Surprise

Sunday's big Oscar winner, Parasite, captured the attention of late night hosts, who discussed the film during their Monday night shows.

Late Night With Seth Meyers writer Karen Chee explained the importance of Parasite's wins during Monday's episode of the late night show. "Parasite winning so many Oscars is a huge deal for a lot of reasons," she said while wearing a party hat and shirt with Bong on it. "Do you know how powerful that movie is? It made Americans read for two hours. Librarians can't even do that."

She added that Parasite winning four trophies meant that during the ceremony, "four separate times people had to stop and acknowledge Koreans. Normally the only time I get acknowledged is when I'm at Trader Joe's and a stranger wants to know what kind of rice to buy."

The writer added that the film's wins gave Americans the chance "to see how hot Korean people are."

"I was a little confused because I thought the first foreign-language film to win was Rocky," quipped Daily Show host Trevor Noah. "You're telling me you didn't need subtitles?"

This season, several awards shows — including the Oscars — have received criticism for their lack of diverse nominees and failure to nominate any female directors. Despite women and minorities making historic strides at last year's Oscars, this year's nominees list was largely noninclusive.

"You know what I did think was funny about the night, was how many times someone would get onstage, give a speech about how Hollywood needs diversity and then everyone in the audience would clap," Noah explained, before emphasizing, "It's all white people. Like, who do you think that person is talking to?" He added, "It's almost like clapping, like 'Yeah, the rest of these people, yeah. Not me, not me.'"

Noah doubted Parasite's win would foreshadow real change within the Academy. "I have noticed a pattern, though. There's definitely a pendulum that swings back and forth for best picture. Because last year, Green Book won and everyone was like, 'Ah, that's kinda unwoke.' So then this year, they said OK, 'We're gonna give it to a Korean movie about class warfare.' Now the Academy's pendulum is gonna swing back hard the other way — which is why I'm releasing my new film this fall. It's an all-male reboot of Little Women. It's gonna crush!"

Stephen Colbert also discussed Parasite's big win. "It was a historic night. Bong Joon Ho's Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win best film, unless you count 2017's The Shape of Water, which was filmed in the universal language of fish sex," Colbert joked.

Like Kimmel, Colbert commented on Phoenix's Oscar acceptance speech where he discussed artificially inseminating cows. "Okay, Joaquin, that sounds horrible. But I never went to any of Harvey's parties and I don't want to know. That's not my scene," Colbert said.

James Corden called the Oscars "historic." He shared a clip of Bong stating he would "drink until next morning" while accepting the best director award. "And then all of the losers in all of his categories were like, 'Yeah, same,"' said the host. "The poor guy just wanted to go and have a drink and he just kept winning Oscars."

The host noted that Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar at the ceremony. "It's just nice to see Brad Pitt catch a break," he said. "Although it's bittersweet for me. Not having an Oscar was something that Brad Pitt and I used to have in common."

Jimmy Kimmel also discussed the Academy's "diversity problem," which he noted was rectified in a surprising way. "All the acting nominees but one were Caucasian, and what do you do when you have a diversity problem? Well, you hit 'em with the world's most famous white rapper," Kimmel said of Eminem's surprise performance of "Lose Yourself."

Addressing Parasite's big wins, Kimmel explained how the plot of the film could easily apply to a certain American family: "a family who cons their way into a house they have no business living in, and things go very wrong from there. The American version of it is called 'The Trumps,'" Kimmel said, also describing the film as "Hairasite."

Jimmy Fallon also applauded Parasite for winning top honors. "What an amazing moment for South Korea. They have Parasite. They have BTS. Meanwhile, North Korea is this close to dial-up internet," he quipped. After recognizing that Parasite is the "first non-English-speaking film to win best picture," Fallon mentioned that that could be a tough statement given "some Arnold Schwarzenegger films come close."