Late Night Lately: Paul Rudd Trolls Conan (Again), Lilly Singh Takes on Lauer, Demi Moore Names Names

Paul Rudd stopped by Conan on Tuesday to talk about his new show Living With Yourself, trolling O'Brien and his audience yet again with a fake clip.

Rudd, there to promote his new Netflix show, shared a clip with the host, which of course ended up being a scene from the sci-fi movie Mac and Me, a scene he's shown as his "clip" on this show for 15 years running. "Do you want to show a real clip, you son of a bitch?" the host asked through laughter. "That was a real clip, Rudd said, before showing yet another Mac and Me clip.

"It's a very high-quality show," O'Brien told the actor of Living With Yourself, "it's also — once you start watching them — made to binge-watch. One leads right into the next, which leads into the next ... they're not super long, and the next thing you know, you're just rocketing through them."

Rudd said that he felt that way when he was reading the script for the series. "Also, one of the things I like about the show, is it's short — there's only like eight of them, half an hour [each], because who has time to watch anything? You know what I mean? It's too daunting."

Said Rudd of recommending new series to watch, "It's a little bit like somebody handing you a violin and saying, you should learn how to play that." Continuing with a similar analogy, Rudd added, "Our show is like Cornhole. Everybody can do it."