Late Night Lately: Paul Rudd Trolls Conan (Again), Lilly Singh Takes on Lauer, Demi Moore Names Names
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately is a one-stop shop for all of the most memorable moments of late-night TV, coming to you each Saturday morning to ease you into your weekend.
So pour your coffee, set your DVR for the week and sit back. Below are a few of the week's best, funniest and strangest late-night moments that you can't afford to miss.
This week: Paul Rudd kept a joke going on Conan O'Brien's show for the 15th year (so far). When asked on James Corden's show to name a male co-star who earned more money than her but didn't deserve it, Demi Moore named her ex-husband. NBC's Lilly Singh targeted Matt Lauer in a segment on her show, A Little Late. Elsewhere, Mayor Pete Buttigieg responded to SNL's impression of him and Ronan Farrow discussed the legacy of his book, Catch and Kill.
— Compiled by Jennifer Konerman
Paul Rudd Trolls Conan... Again
Paul Rudd stopped by Conan on Tuesday to talk about his new show Living With Yourself, trolling O'Brien and his audience yet again with a fake clip.
Rudd, there to promote his new Netflix show, shared a clip with the host, which of course ended up being a scene from the sci-fi movie Mac and Me, a scene he's shown as his "clip" on this show for 15 years running. "Do you want to show a real clip, you son of a bitch?" the host asked through laughter. "That was a real clip, Rudd said, before showing yet another Mac and Me clip.
"It's a very high-quality show," O'Brien told the actor of Living With Yourself, "it's also — once you start watching them — made to binge-watch. One leads right into the next, which leads into the next ... they're not super long, and the next thing you know, you're just rocketing through them."
Rudd said that he felt that way when he was reading the script for the series. "Also, one of the things I like about the show, is it's short — there's only like eight of them, half an hour [each], because who has time to watch anything? You know what I mean? It's too daunting."
Said Rudd of recommending new series to watch, "It's a little bit like somebody handing you a violin and saying, you should learn how to play that." Continuing with a similar analogy, Rudd added, "Our show is like Cornhole. Everybody can do it."
Lilly Singh Takes on New Matt Lauer Claims
Lilly Singh called out Matt Lauer during Tuesday's episode of A Little Late. In an attempt to bring "a little more positivity" into the world, the NBC host shares mock gift baskets to "cheer some people up who've been having a hard time."
In the latest edition of the recurring segment, Singh dedicated a basket to Lauer, who, as she summarized, "was fired from this network after several allegations came up accusing the former news anchor of sexual assault, which he denies all of the claims. Yeah, OK."
The Little Late host appears to be the first NBC late-night personality to respond to new claims about Lauer. The first gift for Lauer in Singh's basket was a bottle of Jergens lotion. "Because the only thing that will be getting you off anytime soon is your own hand," she explained. "I got the travel size because I can't imagine your tiny penis would need any more than that."
Singh's final gift was inspired by Lauer's open letter, "where you not only refuse to take responsibility for your heinous actions, but you also blame your victims."
"Matty boy, since you love letters so much, I got you two," she said before she pulled the letters F and U out of two envelopes. "Would you look at that? It's an F-U."
Demi Moore Names Male Co-Star Who Didn't Deserve to Make More Money Than Her
During Wednesday's Late Late Show, Demi Moore revealed the one male co-star who she felt didn't deserve to make more money than her.
The actress joined host James Corden for a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" in which the two were forced to answer tough questions or eat unappetizing food items. In the final round of the game, Corden asked Moore which of her male co-stars "got paid more money than you that didn't deserve to." The actress joked, "Where do I start the list?"
"I don't know if I can say he didn't deserve. That's not necessarily up to me to say," she began. "I'd say Bruce Willis."
Moore and Willis worked together on the 1991 film Mortal Thoughts, and they both had voice roles in the 1996 film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. The actress also starred in 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle in which Willis made a cameo. The two were married from 1987 to 2000.
She then took back her answer and clarified that she couldn't "say that he didn't deserve" his higher paycheck.
Pete Buttigieg Responds to Colin Jost's 'SNL' Impression
Mayor Pete Buttigieg responded to Colin Jost's impression of him on Saturday Night Live during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, politician first joked that he hadn't seen Jost's take, while stiffly holding up his arms as Jost did on SNL.
Fallon then showed a clip of Jost's Buttigieg wondering why he wasn't the Democratic frontrunner, causing the candidate to laugh and admit that the impression was "okay." He said, "I'm very comfortable in my own body. I know exactly what to do with my arms."
The politician then played along with Jost's mannerisms as he stiffly shifted his body while his arms remained in place. "Now I'm wondering, are they too far in? Too far out?" Buttigieg said as he continued to awkwardly move his arms.
Ronan Farrow Talks Legacy of 'Catch and Kill'
Following the release of his book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, Ronan Farrow appeared on The Late Show to chat with host Stephen Colbert about the controversial work.
Speaking about the book and the status of the story before he took it to The New Yorker, Farrow said, "We had an explosively reportable body of evidence," including tape of Harvey Weinstein and multiple women coming forward to speak on the record. He said that one of the themes running through the book is the fact that he was "ordered to stop" by NBC, noting how hard it is to speak the truth when you are up against powerful companies and individuals. He shared that "as more and more sources came forward and talked about the culture of cover-ups," he realized that he had to pursue the story.
Colbert asked his guest about being followed by spies during the writing of the book. "You were paranoid that you were being followed, and it turns out you were being followed... " said Colbert, prompting Farrow to jump in with, "I was looking over my shoulder, seeing the same guys and the same cars." He said that he would receive strange phone calls and text messages, some of them threatening. He eventually found out that Russian and Ukrainian spies were using his phone GPS to track his movements.
Despite all that, Farrow emphasized that there have been positive results to come from the book. "I think whistleblowers will keep coming. I think reporters won't stop and the way fellow reporters have rallied around this book is very moving to me and gives me hope that the free press is alive and well."
Late Night Lineup: Oct. 27 - Nov. 2
Monday, October 28
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Sen. Kamala Harris joins Meyers and fellow guest Gloria Steinem, author of The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off.
Wednesday, October 30
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Terminator: Dark Fate stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton visit the show to discuss the latest film, hitting theaters Nov. 1.
Thursday, October 31
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Nancy Pelosi continues a very political week on late night.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton visit Comedy Central to discuss their new book, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.