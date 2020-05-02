Late Night Lately: Sharing Personal News, Dreams and Homeschooling Tales
This week: Patti LuPone spoke her mind when speaking about the new Cats movie with Andy Cohen. Simply: "I will never watch it." Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel tested Elizabeth Banks' homeschooling skills with a third grade test, and Gigi Hadid shared the news that she is pregnant with her first child with Zayn Malik. Stephen Colbert also analyzed vivid dreams with John Mulaney and Samantha Bee took a look at essential services amid a pandemic, namely the postal service.
Patti LuPone Says She'll "Never Watch" 'Cats' Movie
Patti LuPone took a trip down memory lane on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday.
To get LuPone to "spill the tea," Cohen played a few games with the actress that touched on Cats, Barbra Streisand's Gypsy remake, and the story behind the infamous photo of LuPone having drinks with Glenn Close. When asked how shocked she was that Cats bombed at the box office and if she would ever watch the film, LuPone said she refused.
"I will never watch it. I just saw the revival of it and walked out after the first act. I saw it originally in London and hated it, so I'm not surprised that it bombed onscreen. From one to 10, how about zero," she said.
When asked whether she regretted turning down the role of Evita's mother in the film adaptation of Evita starring Madonna, LuPone burst into laughter and confirmed that she had no regrets.
As to her thoughts on whether Streisand would ever adapt the musical Gypsy for film after years of struggling to, LuPone said she wasn't sure. "I'm sure there's technologies so that she could do it. I think maybe 50 years ago she would have been a brilliant Madame Rose. I think she's too old," she said.
Elizabeth Banks Takes Third-Grade Homeschool Quiz
Elizabeth Banks tested if she's as smart as a third grader during Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!
During her appearance, the actress and director opened up about homeschooling her children, who are in fifth and third grades, during the coronavirus pandemic. "It's sort of what we're all doing now," she said of teaching her kids at home. "I do want to take the opportunity to say 'thank you' to all of the teachers out there and all of the parents who are teaching because I have really come to the realization that — especially third-grade math — is nearly impossible to teach. You've got to have a lot of patience."
Kimmel shared that he asked a teacher from the Los Angeles Unified School District to provide him with third-grade level questions to quiz Banks on. The quiz began with Kimmel asking how many syllables are in the word "rhinoceros." He also asked: "Which of the following numbers is not a multiple of 7? 28, 42, 57, 63."
For the final question, Kimmel asked which "three-dimensional shape has six square faces."
"I don't even know what the words you just said in that order mean," she responded. After Kimmel repeated the question, Banks visualized the object and said, "It's got to be a cube if you say it's a square."
"Congratulations! You passed the third grade," Kimmel said after Banks answered all of the questions correctly. She responded, "Barely."
Gigi Hadid Confirms Pregnancy on 'Tonight Show'
Gigi Hadid confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night that she is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik.
"Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms," Hadid told Fallon. "We're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."
After offering congratulations and calling her pregnancy news the "ray of sunshine that we all needed," the host advised that the model "be present" and enjoy her pregnancy, despite everything happening in the world.
"I'm trying. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be home and be together, and really experience it day by day," Hadid said.
John Mulaney and Stephen Colbert Analyze Each Other's Vivid Dreams
John Mulaney and Stephen Colbert took a shot at analyzing one another's dreams when the former visited The Late Show on Monday.
Announcing that the comic had brought an especially vivid dream to share during his appearance, host Colbert asked his guest to interpret details from one of his own first. "I dreamed that I had to do my show, but I had to do it someplace where no one could find me," Colbert related, mentioning that "no one" included the police.
Mulaney responded smoothly, "That's yourself. Some part of you is conflicted about performing and cashing in — I'm kidding — about working during a time like this. The cops are your inner moral conscience. Perhaps maybe a superego." He continued, "You want to hide from the part of yourself that says, 'Why am I making my children join a union and be my PAs?'" Colbert added, "Why must the show go on?"
Mulaney's dream started with him conducting an interview about Rob Reiner, whom he said he doesn't know in real life. Uncomfortable that he may have said something wrong about the director, Mulaney is frightened when he sees Reiner at a reception and later speaks with him. Later, Reiner inexplicably asks Mulaney to come see the "cherry blossoms" but Mulaney said that he had a feeling he couldn't quite leave the car, "like COVID quarantine." Eventually, Reiner gave him a pill (the same kind that Mulaney gives to his dog for acid reflux) and said "Wake up," and Mulaney did.
Colbert took a beat before launching into his interpretation. "The first thing about the dream that it gets right is that Rob Reiner is very demanding," the host said. "He'll ask you to do all kinds of things, and you do it for him, and he's like 'Eh.'" He added that the dream probably stemmed from concern about angering someone Mulaney respects. Mulaney responded, "I'm sure it's about my parents, but I'll give Rob Reiner a call."
Samantha Bee Urges Viewers to Support U.S. Postal Service
Samantha Bee urged Full Frontal viewers to support the postal service during Wednesday's episode.
"The postal service is hot as hell," she said. "The workers wear knee shorts, they give it to us in the rain, sleet or snow and they're the only federal agency built entirely on the principle of licking stuff."
The postal service currently lacks financial assistance from the government, and it's estimated that the organization will be out of money by September. While House Democrats asked for $25 billion in funding during the stimulus talks, the Trump administration turned the proposal down.
Trump said that "the postal service is a joke," noting that they deliver for Amazon and other internet-based companies. The president threatened to block coronavirus aid for the U.S. Postal Service if it doesn't immediately raise their prices, while Trump also said that he believed Amazon was scamming the organization.
Bee said that Trump is "obsessed with Amazon and hates Jeff Bezos" because he owns The Washington Post. "This is the worst possible time for us to have to suffer through another one of the president's vendettas," said Bee. "It's an election year and with coronavirus outbreaks expected to continue through the fall, the postal service may be the only thing that can save our democracy."
The host said that the post office has become "a desperately needed lifeline" during the pandemic to deliver food, medication and necessary supplies. In addition to pressuring government representatives to help the U.S. Postal Service, Bee suggested that viewers buy stamps to help keep the organization in business. "You don't even have to use them to mail stuff," she said. "I used mine to wallpaper my bedroom. No matter where I am, I can always feel Big Bird's eyes on me."