Late Night Lately: Sharing Personal News, Dreams and Homeschooling Tales

John Mulaney and Stephen Colbert took a shot at analyzing one another's dreams when the former visited The Late Show on Monday.

Announcing that the comic had brought an especially vivid dream to share during his appearance, host Colbert asked his guest to interpret details from one of his own first. "I dreamed that I had to do my show, but I had to do it someplace where no one could find me," Colbert related, mentioning that "no one" included the police.

Mulaney responded smoothly, "That's yourself. Some part of you is conflicted about performing and cashing in — I'm kidding — about working during a time like this. The cops are your inner moral conscience. Perhaps maybe a superego." He continued, "You want to hide from the part of yourself that says, 'Why am I making my children join a union and be my PAs?'" Colbert added, "Why must the show go on?"

Mulaney's dream started with him conducting an interview about Rob Reiner, whom he said he doesn't know in real life. Uncomfortable that he may have said something wrong about the director, Mulaney is frightened when he sees Reiner at a reception and later speaks with him. Later, Reiner inexplicably asks Mulaney to come see the "cherry blossoms" but Mulaney said that he had a feeling he couldn't quite leave the car, "like COVID quarantine." Eventually, Reiner gave him a pill (the same kind that Mulaney gives to his dog for acid reflux) and said "Wake up," and Mulaney did.

Colbert took a beat before launching into his interpretation. "The first thing about the dream that it gets right is that Rob Reiner is very demanding," the host said. "He'll ask you to do all kinds of things, and you do it for him, and he's like 'Eh.'" He added that the dream probably stemmed from concern about angering someone Mulaney respects. Mulaney responded, "I'm sure it's about my parents, but I'll give Rob Reiner a call."