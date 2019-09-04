Latin American Music Awards: Ozuna Scores Leading Nine Nominations
Bad Bunny and Romeo Santos each earned 8 nods, followed by Anuel AA with seven nominations and Banda MS with five.
Ozuna leads the Latin American Music Award nominations for the second year, with nine nominations. Telemundo announced the 2019 nominations on Wednesday morning (Sept. 4) and for the first time ever shared the announcement in a joint live stream with Billboard.
Bad Bunny and Romeo Santos earned the second most nominations with eight nods each followed by Anuel AA with seven nominations and Banda MS with five. Six artists each earned four nominations for 2019 including Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Luis Fonsi, Sebastian Yatra, T3R Elemento and Marc Anthony. Ten artists are nominated in the evening's top category, artist of the year, including Ozuna, Bad Bunny, Maluma, Romeo Santos, J Balvin, Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Christian Nodal, Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee and Karol G.
The Latin AMAs pay tribute to today's top Latin artists and lets fans vote for the final winners. The fifth annual Latin AMAs is set to air live on Thursday, Oct. 17 (8 p.m. ET) from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Fans can vote for their favorite artist online here.
See the full list of nominees below.
-
Artista del Ano / Artist of the Year
Ozuna
Bad Bunny
Maluma
Romeo Santos
J Balvin
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Christian Nodal
Anuel AA
Daddy Yankee
Karol G
-
Nuevo Artista del Ano / New Artist of the YearSech Rosalía Darell Paulo Londra Lunay Jhay Cortez
-
Sencillo del Ano / Song of the Year
"MIA," Bad Bunny & Drake
"Taki Taki," DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
"Con Calma," Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow
"Calma," Pedro Capó & Farruko
"Ella Quiere Beber," Anuel AA & Romeo Santos
-
Album del Ano / Album of the Year
X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
Aura, Ozuna
Real Hasta La Muerte, Anuel AA
VIDA, Luis Fonsi
Africa Speaks, Santana
-
Artista Favorita - Femenina / Favorite Artist - Female
Natti Natasha
Karol G
Becky G
Rosalía
Natalia Lafourcade
-
Artista Favorito - Masculino / Favorite Artist - Male
Ozuna
Bad Bunny
Anuel AA
J Balvin
Romeo Santos
-
Duo o Grupo Favorito / Favorite Duo or Group
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
T3r Elemento
Los Ángeles Azules
CNCO
Wisin & Yandel
-
Artista Favorito - Pop / Favorite Artist - Pop
Luis Fonsi
Pedro Capó
Sebastián Yatra
CNCO
-
Album Favorito - Pop / Favorite Album - Pop
VIDA, Luis Fonsi
Africa Speaks, Santana
El Mal Querer, Rosalía
Fantasía, Sebastian Yatra
-
Cancion Favorita - Pop / Favorite Song - Pop
"Calma," Pedro Capó x Farruko
"Lost In The Middle Of Nowhere (remix)," Becky G & Kane Brown
"Imposible," Luis Fonsi x Ozuna
"Amigos Con Derechos," Reik & Maluma
"Ya No Tiene Novio," Sebastián Yatra & Mau y Ricky
-
Artista Favorito - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Artist - Regional Mexican
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Christian Nodal
T3r Elemento
Calibre 50
-
Album Favorito - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Album - Regional Mexican
The Green Trip, T3r Elemento
Con Todas Las Fuerzas, Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Oye Mujer, Raymix
Bendecido, Lenin Ramírez
-
Cancion Favorita - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Song - Regional Mexican
"Nunca Es Suficiente," Los Ángeles Azules featuring Natalia LaFourcade
"A Través del Vaso," Banda Los Sebastianes
"No Te Contaron Mal," Christian Nodal
"Aerolínea Carrillo," T3r Elemento featuring Gerardo Ortiz
"Mejor Me Alejo," Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
-
Artista Favorito - Urbano / Favorite Artist - Urban
Bad Bunny
Ozuna
Anuel AA
J Balvin
-
Cancion Favorita - Urbano / Favorite Song - Urban
"MIA," Bad Bunny & Drake
"Taki Taki," DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
"Ella Quiere Beber," Anuel AA & Romeo Santos
"Con Calma," Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow
"Vaina Loca," Ozuna x Manuel Turizo
-
Album Favorito - Urbano / Favorite Album - Urban
X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
Aura, Ozuna
Real Hasta La Muerte, Anuel AA
Gangalee, Farruko
-
Artista Favorito - Tropical / Favorite Artist - Tropical
Romeo Santos
Marc Anthony
Carlos Vives
Juan Luis Guerra
-
Cancion Favorita - Tropical / Favorite Song - Tropical
"Centavito," Romeo Santos
"Inmortal," Aventura
"Aullando," Wisin & Yandel & Romeo Santos
"Adicto," Prince Royce + Marc Anthony
"Vivir Bailando," Silvestre Dangond & Maluma
-
Album Favorito - Tropical / Favorite Album - Tropical
Utopía, Romeo Santos
OPUS, Marc Anthony
Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 440
40... Y Contando En Vivo Desde Puerto Rico, Gilberto Santa Rosa
-
Artista Favorito - Crossover / Favorite Crossover Artist
DJ Snake
Drake
Snow
Sean Paul
-
Tour Favorito / Favorite Tour
Jennifer Lopez
Luis Miguel
Bad Bunny
Chayanne
Marc Anthony
-
Video Favorito / Favorite Video
"Te Confieso," Camila
"La Respuesta," Becky G & Maluma
"Si Supieras," Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
"R.I.P.," Sofia Reyes Ft. Rita Ora & Anitta
"En Guerra," Sebastian Yatra & Camilo