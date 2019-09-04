Latin American Music Awards: Ozuna Scores Leading Nine Nominations

Ozuna leads the Latin American Music Award nominations for the second year, with nine nominations. Telemundo announced the 2019 nominations on Wednesday morning (Sept. 4) and for the first time ever shared the announcement in a joint live stream with Billboard.

Bad Bunny and Romeo Santos earned the second most nominations with eight nods each followed by Anuel AA with seven nominations and Banda MS with five. Six artists each earned four nominations for 2019 including Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Luis Fonsi, Sebastian Yatra, T3R Elemento and Marc Anthony. Ten artists are nominated in the evening's top category, artist of the year, including Ozuna, Bad Bunny, Maluma, Romeo Santos, J Balvin, Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Christian Nodal, Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee and Karol G.

The Latin AMAs pay tribute to today's top Latin artists and lets fans vote for the final winners. The fifth annual Latin AMAs is set to air live on Thursday, Oct. 17 (8 p.m. ET) from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist online here.

See the full list of nominees below.