Latin American Music Awards: Ozuna Scores Leading Nine Nominations

12:54 PM 9/4/2019

by Annie Howard

Bad Bunny and Romeo Santos each earned 8 nods, followed by Anuel AA with seven nominations and Banda MS with five.

Ozuna leads the Latin American Music Award nominations for the second year, with nine nominations. Telemundo announced the 2019 nominations on Wednesday morning (Sept. 4) and for the first time ever shared the announcement in a joint live stream with Billboard.

Bad Bunny and Romeo Santos earned the second most nominations with eight nods each followed by Anuel AA with seven nominations and Banda MS with five. Six artists each earned four nominations for 2019 including Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Luis Fonsi, Sebastian Yatra, T3R Elemento and Marc Anthony. Ten artists are nominated in the evening's top category, artist of the year, including Ozuna, Bad Bunny, Maluma, Romeo Santos, J Balvin, Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Christian Nodal, Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee and Karol G.

The Latin AMAs pay tribute to today's top Latin artists and lets fans vote for the final winners. The fifth annual Latin AMAs is set to air live on Thursday, Oct. 17 (8 p.m. ET) from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

See the full list of nominees below.

  • Artista del Ano / Artist of the Year

    Ozuna
    Bad Bunny
    Maluma
    Romeo Santos
    J Balvin
    Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
    Christian Nodal
    Anuel AA
    Daddy Yankee
    Karol G

  • Nuevo Artista del Ano / New Artist of the Year

    Sech
    Rosalía
    Darell
    Paulo Londra
    Lunay
    Jhay Cortez

  • Sencillo del Ano / Song of the Year

    "MIA," Bad Bunny & Drake
    "Taki Taki," DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
    "Con Calma," Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow
    "Calma," Pedro Capó & Farruko
    "Ella Quiere Beber," Anuel AA & Romeo Santos

  • Album del Ano / Album of the Year

    X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
    Aura, Ozuna
    Real Hasta La Muerte, Anuel AA
    VIDA, Luis Fonsi
    Africa Speaks, Santana

  • Artista Favorita - Femenina / Favorite Artist - Female

    Natti Natasha
    Karol G
    Becky G
    Rosalía
    Natalia Lafourcade

  • Artista Favorito - Masculino / Favorite Artist - Male

    Ozuna
    Bad Bunny
    Anuel AA
    J Balvin
    Romeo Santos

  • Duo o Grupo Favorito / Favorite Duo or Group

    Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
    T3r Elemento
    Los Ángeles Azules
    CNCO
    Wisin & Yandel

  • Artista Favorito - Pop / Favorite Artist - Pop

    Luis Fonsi
    Pedro Capó
    Sebastián Yatra
    CNCO

  • Album Favorito - Pop / Favorite Album - Pop

    VIDA, Luis Fonsi
    Africa Speaks, Santana
    El Mal Querer, Rosalía
    Fantasía, Sebastian Yatra

  • Cancion Favorita - Pop / Favorite Song - Pop

    "Calma," Pedro Capó x Farruko
    "Lost In The Middle Of Nowhere (remix)," Becky G & Kane Brown
    "Imposible," Luis Fonsi x Ozuna
    "Amigos Con Derechos," Reik & Maluma
    "Ya No Tiene Novio," Sebastián Yatra & Mau y Ricky

  • Artista Favorito - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Artist - Regional Mexican

    Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
    Christian Nodal
    T3r Elemento
    Calibre 50

  • Album Favorito - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Album - Regional Mexican

    The Green Trip, T3r Elemento
    Con Todas Las Fuerzas, Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
    Oye Mujer, Raymix
    Bendecido, Lenin Ramírez

  • Cancion Favorita - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Song - Regional Mexican

    "Nunca Es Suficiente," Los Ángeles Azules featuring Natalia LaFourcade
    "A Través del Vaso," Banda Los Sebastianes
    "No Te Contaron Mal," Christian Nodal
    "Aerolínea Carrillo," T3r Elemento featuring Gerardo Ortiz
    "Mejor Me Alejo," Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

  • Artista Favorito - Urbano / Favorite Artist - Urban

    Bad Bunny
    Ozuna
    Anuel AA
    J Balvin

  • Cancion Favorita - Urbano / Favorite Song - Urban

    "MIA," Bad Bunny & Drake
    "Taki Taki," DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
    "Ella Quiere Beber," Anuel AA & Romeo Santos
    "Con Calma," Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow
    "Vaina Loca," Ozuna x Manuel Turizo

  • Album Favorito - Urbano / Favorite Album - Urban

    X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
    Aura, Ozuna
    Real Hasta La Muerte, Anuel AA
    Gangalee, Farruko

  • Artista Favorito - Tropical / Favorite Artist - Tropical

    Romeo Santos
    Marc Anthony
    Carlos Vives
    Juan Luis Guerra

  • Cancion Favorita - Tropical / Favorite Song - Tropical

    "Centavito," Romeo Santos
    "Inmortal," Aventura
    "Aullando," Wisin & Yandel & Romeo Santos
    "Adicto," Prince Royce + Marc Anthony
    "Vivir Bailando," Silvestre Dangond & Maluma

  • Album Favorito - Tropical / Favorite Album - Tropical

    Utopía, Romeo Santos
    OPUS, Marc Anthony
    Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 440
    40... Y Contando En Vivo Desde Puerto Rico, Gilberto Santa Rosa

  • Artista Favorito - Crossover / Favorite Crossover Artist

    DJ Snake
    Drake
    Snow
    Sean Paul

  • Tour Favorito / Favorite Tour

    Jennifer Lopez
    Luis Miguel
    Bad Bunny
    Chayanne
    Marc Anthony

  • Video Favorito / Favorite Video

    "Te Confieso," Camila
    "La Respuesta," Becky G & Maluma
    "Si Supieras," Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
    "R.I.P.," Sofia Reyes Ft. Rita Ora & Anitta
    "En Guerra," Sebastian Yatra & Camilo