Latin American Music Awards 2019: Winners List

The 2019 Latin American Music Awards hit Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Thursday night with many of Latin music’s biggest artists either performing, winning big or receiving special awards. The Latin AMAs were hosted by Eugenio Derbez and Jacky Bracamontes and broadcast via Telemundo.

Although Ozuna was this year’s top-nominated artist with nine noms and took home two awards, it was Anuel AA who was the top winner of the night, nabbing five awards, including artist of the year and album of the year for Real Hasta La Muerte. Other winners included Becky G, Romeo Santos, Christian Nodal and Lunay, who won new artist of the year, taking the title from fellow newcomers Sech, Jhay Cortez, Rosalía and more.

See the full list of winners below.