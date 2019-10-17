Latin American Music Awards 2019: Winners List
Anuel AA who was the top winner of the night, nabbing five awards, including artist of the year and album of the year.
The 2019 Latin American Music Awards hit Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Thursday night with many of Latin music’s biggest artists either performing, winning big or receiving special awards. The Latin AMAs were hosted by Eugenio Derbez and Jacky Bracamontes and broadcast via Telemundo.
Although Ozuna was this year’s top-nominated artist with nine noms and took home two awards, it was Anuel AA who was the top winner of the night, nabbing five awards, including artist of the year and album of the year for Real Hasta La Muerte. Other winners included Becky G, Romeo Santos, Christian Nodal and Lunay, who won new artist of the year, taking the title from fellow newcomers Sech, Jhay Cortez, Rosalía and more.
See the full list of winners below.
-
Artista del Ano / Artist of the Year
Anuel AA (WINNER)
Ozuna
Bad Bunny
Maluma
Romeo Santos
J Balvin
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Christian Nodal
Daddy Yankee
Karol G
-
Nuevo Artista del Ano / New Artist of the Year
Lunay (WINNER)
Sech
Rosalía
Darell
Paulo Londra
Jhay Cortez
-
Sencillo del Ano / Song of the Year
"Taki Taki," DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B (WINNER)
MIA," Bad Bunny & Drake
"Con Calma," Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow
"Calma," Pedro Capó & Farruko
"Ella Quiere Beber," Anuel AA & Romeo Santos
-
Album del Ano / Album of the Year
Real Hasta La Muerte, Anuel AA (WINNER)
X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
Aura, Ozuna
VIDA, Luis Fonsi
Africa Speaks, Santana
-
Artista Favorita - Femenina / Favorite Artist - Female
Becky G (WINNER)
Natti Natasha
Karol G
Rosalía
Natalia Lafourcade
-
Artista Favorito - Masculino / Favorite Artist - Male
Anuel AA (WINNER)
Ozuna
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Romeo Santos
-
Duo o Grupo Favorito / Favorite Duo or Group
CNCO (WINNER)
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
T3r Elemento
Los Ángeles Azules
Wisin & Yandel
-
Artista Favorito - Pop / Favorite Artist - Pop
CNCO (WINNER)
Luis Fonsi
Pedro Capó
Sebastián Yatra
-
Album Favorito - Pop / Favorite Album - Pop
Fantasía, Sebastian Yatra (WINNER)
VIDA, Luis Fonsi
Africa Speaks, Santana
El Mal Querer, Rosalía
-
Cancion Favorita - Pop / Favorite Song - Pop
"Ya No Tiene Novio," Sebastián Yatra & Mau y Ricky (WINNER)
"Calma," Pedro Capó x Farruko
"Lost In The Middle Of Nowhere (remix)," Becky G & Kane Brown
"Imposible," Luis Fonsi x Ozuna
"Amigos Con Derechos," Reik & Maluma
-
Artista Favorito - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Artist - Regional Mexican
Christian Nodal (WINNER)
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
T3r Elemento
Calibre 50
-
Album Favorito - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Album - Regional Mexican
Oye Mujer, Raymix (WINNER)
The Green Trip, T3r Elemento
Con Todas Las Fuerzas, Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Bendecido, Lenin Ramírez
-
Cancion Favorita - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Song - Regional Mexican
"No Te Contaron Mal," Christian Nodal (WINNER)
"Nunca Es Suficiente," Los Ángeles Azules featuring Natalia LaFourcade
"A Través del Vaso," Banda Los Sebastianes
"Aerolínea Carrillo," T3r Elemento featuring Gerardo Ortiz
"Mejor Me Alejo," Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
-
Artista Favorito - Urbano / Favorite Artist - Urban
Anuel AA (WINNER)
Bad Bunny
Ozuna
J Balvin
-
Cancion Favorita - Urbano / Favorite Song - Urban
"Taki Taki," DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B (WINNER)
"MIA," Bad Bunny & Drake
"Ella Quiere Beber," Anuel AA & Romeo Santos
"Con Calma," Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow
"Vaina Loca," Ozuna x Manuel Turizo
-
Album Favorito - Urbano / Favorite Album - Urban
Real Hasta La Muerte, Anuel AA (WINNER)
X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
Aura, Ozuna
Gangalee, Farruko
-
Artista Favorito - Tropical / Favorite Artist - Tropical
Romeo Santos (WINNER)
Marc Anthony
Carlos Vives
Juan Luis Guerra
-
Cancion Favorita - Tropical / Favorite Song - Tropical
"Adicto," Prince Royce + Marc Anthony (WINNER)
"Centavito," Romeo Santos
"Inmortal," Aventura
"Aullando," Wisin & Yandel & Romeo Santos
"Vivir Bailando," Silvestre Dangond & Maluma
-
Album Favorito - Tropical / Favorite Album - Tropical
Utopía, Romeo Santos (WINNER)
OPUS, Marc Anthony
Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 440
40... Y Contando En Vivo Desde Puerto Rico, Gilberto Santa Rosa
-
Artista Favorito - Crossover / Favorite Crossover Artist
Drake (WINNER)
DJ Snake
Snow
Sean Paul
-
Tour Favorito / Favorite Tour
Luis Miguel (WINNER)
Jennifer Lopez
Bad Bunny
Chayanne
Marc Anthony
-
Video Favorito / Favorite Video
"R.I.P.," Sofia Reyes Ft. Rita Ora & Anitta (WINNER)
"Te Confieso," Camila
"La Respuesta," Becky G & Maluma
"Si Supieras," Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
"En Guerra," Sebastian Yatra & Camilo