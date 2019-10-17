Latin American Music Awards 2019: Winners List

8:19 PM 10/17/2019

by Billboard Staff

Anuel AA who was the top winner of the night, nabbing five awards, including artist of the year and album of the year.

The 2019 Latin American Music Awards hit Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Thursday night with many of Latin music’s biggest artists either performing, winning big or receiving special awards. The Latin AMAs were hosted by Eugenio Derbez and Jacky Bracamontes and broadcast via Telemundo. 

Although Ozuna was this year’s top-nominated artist with nine noms and took home two awards, it was Anuel AA who was the top winner of the night, nabbing five awards, including artist of the year and album of the year for Real Hasta La Muerte. Other winners included Becky G, Romeo Santos, Christian Nodal and Lunay, who won new artist of the year, taking the title from fellow newcomers Sech, Jhay Cortez, Rosalía and more.

See the full list of winners below. 

  • Artista del Ano / Artist of the Year

    Anuel AA (WINNER)
    Ozuna
    Bad Bunny
    Maluma
    Romeo Santos
    J Balvin
    Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
    Christian Nodal
    Daddy Yankee
    Karol G

  • Nuevo Artista del Ano / New Artist of the Year

    Lunay (WINNER)
    Sech
    Rosalía
    Darell
    Paulo Londra
    Jhay Cortez

  • Sencillo del Ano / Song of the Year

    "Taki Taki," DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B (WINNER)
     MIA," Bad Bunny & Drake
    "Con Calma," Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow
    "Calma," Pedro Capó & Farruko
    "Ella Quiere Beber," Anuel AA & Romeo Santos

  • Album del Ano / Album of the Year

    Real Hasta La Muerte, Anuel AA (WINNER)
    X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
    Aura, Ozuna
    VIDA, Luis Fonsi
    Africa Speaks, Santana

  • Artista Favorita - Femenina / Favorite Artist - Female

    Becky G (WINNER)
    Natti Natasha
    Karol G
    Rosalía
    Natalia Lafourcade

  • Artista Favorito - Masculino / Favorite Artist - Male

    Anuel AA (WINNER)
    Ozuna
    Bad Bunny
    J Balvin
    Romeo Santos

  • Duo o Grupo Favorito / Favorite Duo or Group

    CNCO (WINNER)
    Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
    T3r Elemento
    Los Ángeles Azules
    Wisin & Yandel

  • Artista Favorito - Pop / Favorite Artist - Pop

    CNCO (WINNER)
    Luis Fonsi
    Pedro Capó
    Sebastián Yatra
     

  • Album Favorito - Pop / Favorite Album - Pop

    Fantasía, Sebastian Yatra (WINNER)
    VIDA, Luis Fonsi
    Africa Speaks, Santana
    El Mal Querer, Rosalía
     

  • Cancion Favorita - Pop / Favorite Song - Pop

    "Ya No Tiene Novio," Sebastián Yatra & Mau y Ricky (WINNER)
    "Calma," Pedro Capó x Farruko
    "Lost In The Middle Of Nowhere (remix)," Becky G & Kane Brown
    "Imposible," Luis Fonsi x Ozuna
    "Amigos Con Derechos," Reik & Maluma
     

  • Artista Favorito - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Artist - Regional Mexican

    Christian Nodal (WINNER)
    Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
    T3r Elemento
    Calibre 50

  • Album Favorito - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Album - Regional Mexican

    Oye Mujer, Raymix (WINNER)
    The Green Trip, T3r Elemento
    Con Todas Las Fuerzas, Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
    Bendecido, Lenin Ramírez

  • Cancion Favorita - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Song - Regional Mexican

    "No Te Contaron Mal," Christian Nodal (WINNER)
    "Nunca Es Suficiente," Los Ángeles Azules featuring Natalia LaFourcade
    "A Través del Vaso," Banda Los Sebastianes
    "Aerolínea Carrillo," T3r Elemento featuring Gerardo Ortiz
    "Mejor Me Alejo," Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

  • Artista Favorito - Urbano / Favorite Artist - Urban

    Anuel AA (WINNER)
    Bad Bunny
    Ozuna
    J Balvin

  • Cancion Favorita - Urbano / Favorite Song - Urban

    "Taki Taki," DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B (WINNER)
    "MIA," Bad Bunny & Drake
    "Ella Quiere Beber," Anuel AA & Romeo Santos
    "Con Calma," Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow
    "Vaina Loca," Ozuna x Manuel Turizo

  • Album Favorito - Urbano / Favorite Album - Urban

    Real Hasta La Muerte, Anuel AA (WINNER)
    X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
    Aura, Ozuna
    Gangalee, Farruko

  • Artista Favorito - Tropical / Favorite Artist - Tropical

    Romeo Santos (WINNER)
    Marc Anthony
    Carlos Vives
    Juan Luis Guerra

  • Cancion Favorita - Tropical / Favorite Song - Tropical

    "Adicto," Prince Royce + Marc Anthony (WINNER)
    "Centavito," Romeo Santos
    "Inmortal," Aventura
    "Aullando," Wisin & Yandel & Romeo Santos
    "Vivir Bailando," Silvestre Dangond & Maluma

  • Album Favorito - Tropical / Favorite Album - Tropical

    Utopía, Romeo Santos (WINNER)
    OPUS, Marc Anthony
    Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 440
    40... Y Contando En Vivo Desde Puerto Rico, Gilberto Santa Rosa

  • Artista Favorito - Crossover / Favorite Crossover Artist

    Drake (WINNER)
    DJ Snake
    Snow
    Sean Paul

  • Tour Favorito / Favorite Tour

    Luis Miguel (WINNER)
    Jennifer Lopez
    Bad Bunny
    Chayanne
    Marc Anthony

  • Video Favorito / Favorite Video

    "R.I.P.," Sofia Reyes Ft. Rita Ora & Anitta (WINNER)
    "Te Confieso," Camila
    "La Respuesta," Becky G & Maluma
    "Si Supieras," Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
    "En Guerra," Sebastian Yatra & Camilo