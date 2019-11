Latin Grammys 2019: Full Winners List

Rosalía, 2019's breakout Latin superstar, topped the year's Latin Grammy Awards along with Spanish artist Alejandro Sanz with three wins a pice. Rosalía took home the evening's top prize, album of the year along with best contemporary pop vocal album for El Mal Querer and best urban song for "Con Altura," a collaboration with J Balvin. Rosalía's debut album also won best engineered album and best recording package off air, rounding out the artist's total wins to five.

Sanz's three awards included best long form music video for "Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy" plus record of the year and best pop song for his hit single "Mi Persona Favorita," a duet with Camila Cabello.

Rather than traditional form for the Latin Grammy of having models hand out awards, Latin Grammys were given out by winners of scholarships from the Latin Grammy Foundation. Performers included Ozuna, Bad Bunny, Juanes and the Fernandez family.

