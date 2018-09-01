Lawrence O’Donnell Takes No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Chart With Viral Lindsey Graham Tweet

Lawrence O’Donnell’s tweet about Senator Lindsey Graham’s standards for presidential impeachment stemming from a 20-year-old video during Bill Clinton’s impeachment hearing helps the MSNBC host to his first week at No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, ruling the Sept. 5-dated ranking.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Aug. 28.

O’Donnell rules the latest ranking over Jake Tapper, who falls one spot to No. 2.

A pair of stars from Netflix’s Queer Eye make the list as well, led by Jonathan Van Ness at No. 3 (a new peak following his No. 9 debut on Aug. 1) and followed by Antoni Porowski at No. 8 (his debut).

