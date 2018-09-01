Lawrence O’Donnell Takes No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Chart With Viral Lindsey Graham Tweet
The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Lawrence O’Donnell’s tweet about Senator Lindsey Graham’s standards for presidential impeachment stemming from a 20-year-old video during Bill Clinton’s impeachment hearing helps the MSNBC host to his first week at No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, ruling the Sept. 5-dated ranking.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Aug. 28.
O’Donnell rules the latest ranking over Jake Tapper, who falls one spot to No. 2.
A pair of stars from Netflix’s Queer Eye make the list as well, led by Jonathan Van Ness at No. 3 (a new peak following his No. 9 debut on Aug. 1) and followed by Antoni Porowski at No. 8 (his debut).
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
10. Steve Harvey
Last week: 9
9. Chelsea Handler
Last week: 10
8. Antoni Porowski
Last week: -
The Queer Eye co-star makes his chart debut with 1.3 million Instagram favorites and 31,000 new followers to his credit in the Aug. 22-28 tracking week. The show’s food and wine expert made news with the announcement of his new restaurant, Village Den, opening in September in New York.
7. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 2
6. Tyra Banks
Last week: -
5. Bill Maher
Last week: 5
4. Chris Hayes
Last week: 8
3. Jonathan Van Ness
Last week: -
2. Jake Tapper
Last week: 1
1. Lawrence O'Donnell
Last week: 4
A boost of 183 percent in retweets scores the MSNBC host his first week at No. 1. His top tweet, which earned 38,000 retweets, included a video of Senator Lindsey Graham calling for the impeachment of Bill Clinton and asking if he “still believes in the standard he set for removing a president.”