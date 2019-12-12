'Legacies,' 'Power,' 'Morning Show' Soundtracks Top November's TV Songs List

"Rescue" by Lauren Daigle took the No. 1 spot on November's top TV song list, featured on The CW's second season of Legacies. The sixth season of Power had two songs, "Remember" by Seinabo Sey feat. Jacob Banks and "Pineapple Skies" by Miguel. Rozzi's arrangement of Radiohead's "Creep" took the number three spot, featured on Apple TV+'s acclaimed new series The Morning Show.

The third season of Netflix's Atypical featured "Yoko Ono" by Moby Rich and "Two High" by Moon Taxi. Season sixteen of Grey's Anatomy featured "Salt and the Sea" by The Lumineers, along with the second season of the ABC drama A Million Little Things which featured Jake Coco's cover of "Wonderwall" by Oasis. Season fifteen of Supernatural played "Sounds of Someday" by Radio Company and Bettye Swann's "Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye" was featured on season 2 of Netflix's The End of the Fucking World.

Listen to the month's top songs below, powered by Tunefind & Nielsen Music.