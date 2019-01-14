'Legacies' Soundtrack Features Linkin Park and Avicii Covers for Top TV Songs List
Tommee Profitt produced the Linkin Park cover of "In the End" performed by Jung Youth and Fleurie, along with a cover of Avicii's 'Wake Me Up' performed by Fleurie for The CW series 'Legacies.'
Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending respective Shazam tags, as well as sales and streaming information tracked by Nielsen Music during the corresponding period.
"In the End" by Tommee Profitt feat. Jung Youth & Fleurie
'Legacies' Season 1, Episode 5 (The CW)
"River of Deceit" by Mad Season
'SEAL Team' Season 2, Episode 10 (CBS)
"Arsonist's Lullabye" by Hozier
'Tidelands' Season 1, Episode 2 (Netflix)
"Someone To You" by BANNERS
'Legacies' Season 11, Episode 5 (The CW)
"Sober" by Taps
'Criminal Minds' Season 14, Episode 9 (CBS)
"Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" by Chromatics
'Baby' Season 1, Episode 1 (Netflix)
"Warm Shadow" by Fink
'Ray Donovan' Season 6, Episode 6 (Showtime)
"Wake Me Up" by Fleurie feat. Tommee Profitt
'Legacies' Season 1, Episode 6 (The CW)
"Young Guns (In Love Forever)" by China Anne McClain
'Black Lightning' Season 2, Episode 7 (The CW)
"Dream" by Bishop Briggs
'The Gifted' Season 2, Episode 8 (FOX)