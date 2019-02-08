'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part': Meet the Voices Behind Each Animated Character
Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Alison Brie, Charlie Day and more team up to save their Lego world from peril.
Five years after the 2014 box-office hit The Lego Movie, Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks are back for another adventure in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.
Emmet (Pratt) and Lucy (Banks) are joined by more characters from the first film including Unikitty (Alison Brie), Benny (Charlie Day), Batman (Will Arnett) and Green Lantern (Jonah Hill). Newcomers include Tiffany Haddish and Stephanie Beatriz.
After the downfall of the tyrannic President Business (Will Ferrell), a ruthless new threat arises to the city of Bricksburg — LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space. It is up to Emmet and the rest of the Lego crew to defeat the intergalactic invaders.
-
Chris Pratt
Emmet Brickowski
Pratt is reprising his iconic Lego Movie hero, Emmet. In The Lego Movie, his fun-loving character was prophesied to be "the special," and eventually finds himself in a dilemma when he is forced to face the negative things in life to save his home from impending doom. He is also voicing the character Rex Dangervest, who was inspired by Pratt's role in the Jurassic World and Avengers movies. He recently got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger, and will soon be starring in Jurassic World 3.
-
Elizabeth Banks
Wyldstyle
Also coming back for a second round is Elizabeth Banks as Emmet's friend-turned-girlfriend, Lucy (or Wyldstyle). Her fiery character ultimately helps defeat the evil invaders once and for all. Banks' most film was 2017's Pitch Perfect 3. She is set to direct and star in a reboot of the 2000 action/comedy Charlie's Angels, also starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo and more.
-
Alison Brie
Unikitty
The BoJack Horseman and GLOW actress plays the joyful Master Builder named Unikitty. In the previous Lego Movie, Unikitty discovers that she can transform into a giant robotic version of herself when she is angry; which she uses to her advantage in battle. Brie recently got married to longtime beau, Dave Franco.
-
Charlie Day
Benny
Day returns as the lovable and adventurous spaceship builder, Benny. The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star finds himself in this humble, yet memorable role for the second time. Day previously starred in Pacific Rim: Uprising and Fist Fight.
-
Will Arnett
Batman
Returning as Batman once again, this will be Arnett's third Lego movie after having his own spinoff with 2017's Lego Batman Movie. Arnett recently wrapped up the last season of Arrested Development, which ran for five seasons over a span of 15 years.
-
Channing Tatum
Superman
Tatum is back for another round as Superman. His latest work was in the animated movie Smallfoot. Tatum recently announced he will be directing Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas, but he won't be taking the stage — at least not right now. The actor says he "can't wait until he's in Magic Mike shape.' He has also been working to get the X-Men comic book character Gambit to the big screen.
-
Jonah Hill
Green Lantern
Hill will play the Lego version of the DC comics superhero, Green Lantern. He has recently starred in the Netflix miniseries Maniac, and directed the film Mid90s. Hill also just collaborated with indie band Vampire Weekend by directing their new music video and will be voice acting in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019).
-
Tiffany Haddish
Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi
Haddish will be playing the shape-shifting villain, Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi, who is the commander of the Duplo invaders. The actress will later star in The Secret Life of Pets 2. Leading up to her breakout role in Girl's Trip, Haddish toplined the TBS comedy The O.G. and and Kevin Hart film Night School.
-
Stephanie Beatriz
General Sweet Mayhem
Beatriz voices General Sweet Mayhem, one of Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi's evil comrades. She is best known for her role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Detective Rosa Diaz. Beatriz has previously done voice acting in Bob's Burgers and BoJack Horseman.
-
Nick Offerman
MetalBeard
Nick Offerman will be reprising his role as MetalBeard, a swashbuckling Master Builder. Offerman is best known for his role as Ron Swanson in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. He will be starring in Good Omens, an Amazon miniseries set to air later this year.
-
Cobie Smulders
Wonder Woman
Smulders will also be returning to play the Lego version of DC comic superhero Wonder Woman. After nine seasons on How I Met Your Mother, she went on to play Agent Maria Hill in the Marvel universe. She also recently debuted the second season of her Netflix series Friends From College, and will make an appearance as Agent Maria Hill in Spider-Man: Far From Home in July.
-
Ralph Fiennes
Alfred Pennyworth
Ralph Fiennes will be coming back as Batman's loyal and trusted butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Fiennes' upcoming projects include Bond 25 and The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, both set for a 2020 release.
-
Ben Schwartz
Banarnar
The former Parks and Recreation star will be the voice of a new character named Banarnar. Since the end of Parks and Rec, Schwartz has been doing voice acting work on projects including DuckTales, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and BoJack Horseman. His new movie Sonic the Hedgehog will be released this October.