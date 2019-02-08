'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part': Meet the Voices Behind Each Animated Character

Five years after the 2014 box-office hit The Lego Movie, Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks are back for another adventure in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Emmet (Pratt) and Lucy (Banks) are joined by more characters from the first film including Unikitty (Alison Brie), Benny (Charlie Day), Batman (Will Arnett) and Green Lantern (Jonah Hill). Newcomers include Tiffany Haddish and Stephanie Beatriz.

After the downfall of the tyrannic President Business (Will Ferrell), a ruthless new threat arises to the city of Bricksburg — LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space. It is up to Emmet and the rest of the Lego crew to defeat the intergalactic invaders.