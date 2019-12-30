From Leonardo DiCaprio to Rami Malek: Oscar-Winning Actors of the 2010s

Jeff Bridges, Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Daniel Day-Lewis, Matthew McConaughey and J.K. Simmons all earned acting Oscars in the 2010 decade.

Christoph Waltz and Mahershala Ali each won two Oscars (supporting actor) over the decade. Waltz's wins came from his roles in Tarantino's Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained, while Ali won back to back honors for Barry Jenkins's Moonlight and Peter Farrelly's Green Book.

See all the Oscar-winning actors from the decade below:

[Please note all years reference the year the award was presented during the annual ceremony].