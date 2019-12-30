From Leonardo DiCaprio to Rami Malek: Oscar-Winning Actors of the 2010s
Christoph Waltz and Mahershala Ali each won two Oscars (supporting actor) over the decade. Waltz's wins came from his roles in Tarantino's 'Inglorious Basterds' and 'Django Unchained,' while Ali won back to back honors for Barry Jenkins's 'Moonlight' and Peter Farrelly's 'Green Book.'
Jeff Bridges, Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Daniel Day-Lewis, Matthew McConaughey and J.K. Simmons all earned acting Oscars in the 2010 decade.
See all the Oscar-winning actors from the decade below:
[Please note all years reference the year the award was presented during the annual ceremony].
Jeff Bridges, 'Crazy Heart'
Best actor, 2010
Jeff Bridges earned his first Oscar nomination in 1972 for his supporting role in Peter Bogdanovich's The Last Picture Show. He earned a second supporting nomination for Thunderbolt and Lightfoot starring Clint Eastwood from director Michael Cimino. His first leading nomination came for Starman in 1985 followed by a 2001 supporting nomination for The Contender. In 2010, Bridges won the best actor honor for his role as washed up country great Bad Blake in Crazy Heart from director Scott Cooper. Maggie Gyllenhaal starred with Bridges, earning a supporting actress nomination. The film also picked up nominations for songwriters T Bone Burnett and Ryan Bingham. Since his Oscar win, Bridges has gone on to earn a best actor nomination for the Coen Brothers' True Grit and a best supporting actor nomination for Hell or High Water from director David Mackenzie.
Additional 2010 best actor nominees: George Clooney (Up in the Air), Colin Firth (A Single Man), Morgan Freeman (Invictus), Jeremy Renner (The Hurt Locker)
Christoph Waltz, 'Inglorious Basterds'
Best supporting actor, 2010
Christoph Waltz had a long career in European television before his breakout role as a Nazi Col. in Quentin Tarantino's Inglorious Basterds. He starred in Carnage, The Three Musketeers, Water for Elephants and The Green Hornet before going on to win a second Oscar (supporting actor) for Tarantino's Django Unchained. Basterds picked up seven additional nominations for best picture, best director (Tarantino), best screenplay (Tarantino), best cinematography, best film editing, best sound mixing and best sound editing.
Additional 2010 best supporting actor nominees: Matt Damon (Invictus), Woody Harrelson (The Messenger), Christopher Plummer (The Last Station), Stanley Tucci (The Lovely Bones)
Colin Firth, 'The King's Speech'
Best actor, 2011
Colin Firth appeared in films such as The English Patient, Bridget Jones's Diary, Shakespeare in Love and Love, Actually before earning an Oscar nomination for his lead role in Tom Ford's a Single Man. He won the Oscar the following year in 2011 for Tom Hooper's The King's Speech. In addition to Firth's win, the film won best picture, best director (Hooper), best screenplay and earned nominations for best supporting actor (Geoffrey Rush), best supporting actress (Helena Bonham Carter), best cinematography, best film editing, best costume design, best original score, best sound mixing and best art direction. Since his Oscar win, Firth has appeared in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Bridget Jones's Baby, Mary Poppins Returns and this year's 1917.
Additional 2011 best actor nominees: Javier Bardem (Biutiful), Jeff Bridges (True Grit), Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), James Franco (127 Hours)
Christian Bale, 'The Fighter'
Best supporting actor, 2011
Christian Bale developed his career through roles in Little Women, The Portrait of a Lady and A Midsummer Night's Dream. He drew acclaim for his leading roles in American Psycho, The Machinist and The Dark Knight (among others) before he earned his first Oscar in 2011. Bale won the best supporting actor Oscar for David O. Russell's The Fighter, starring along with Mark Wahlberg, Amy Adams and Melissa Leo. Leo won an Oscar for her supporting role and the film earned additional nominations for best picture, best director (Russell), best supporting actress (Adams), best film editing and best original screenplay. Since his Oscar win, Bale has earned nominations for his work in American Hustle (lead), The Big Short (supporting) and Vice (lead). He won a Golden Globe in 2019 for Vice (he won previously for The Fighter) and is currently nominated for his leading role in Ford v Ferari.
Additional 2011 best supporting actor nominees: John Hawkes (Winter's Bone), Jeremy Renner (The Town), Mark Ruffalo (The Kids Are All Right), Geoffrey Rush (The King's Speech)
Jean Dujardin, 'The Artist'
Best actor, 2012
French actor Jean Dujardin won best actor for his leading role in The Artist, from director Michel Hazanavicius. The film won five Oscars for best actor, best director (Hazanavicius), best picture, best costume design and best original score and earned five additional nominations for best screenplay (Hazanavicius), best supporting actress (Bérénice Bejo), best cinematography, best film editing and best art direction. Since his Oscar win, Dujardin has appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street, The Monuments Men and An Officer and a Spy, among other titles.
Additional 2012 best actor nominees: Demián Bichir (A Better Life), George Clooney (The Descendants), Gary Oldman (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), Brad Pitt (Moneyball)
Christopher Plummer, 'Beginners'
Best supporting actor, 2012
In a prolific career that reaches backs to the 1950s, Christopher Plummer first earned an Emmy nomination in 1959 for Little Moon of Alban, then a second in 1966 for Hamlet at Elsinore. He won his first Emmy for Arthur Hailey's the Moneychangers in 1977 and went on to earn a nomination for The Thorn Birds. He won a 1994 Emmy for voice-over performance for The New Adventures and earned his first Golden Globe nomination in 2001 for American Tragedy. He earned a 2005 Emmy nomination for Our Fathers and his first Oscar nomination for The Last Station in 2010. He picked up an and an Emmy nomination for voice-over performance for Moguls & Movie Stars: A History of Hollywood in 2011 and the following year, Plummer won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in Beginners, from director Mike Mills. Since his Oscar win, Plummer has earned another Oscar nomination for his supporting role in Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World. He most recently appeared in Rian Johnson's Knives Out.
Additional 2012 best supporting actor nominees: Kenneth Branagh (My Week with Marilyn), Jonah Hill (Moneyball), Nick Nolte (Warrior), Max von Sydow (Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close)
Daniel Day-Lewis, 'Lincoln'
Best actor, 2013
Daniel Day-Lewis earned his third best actor Oscar for Steven Spielberg's Lincoln, making him one of five actors with three Oscars for acting (Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, Ingrid Bergman and Walter Brennan) and the only actor with three best actor wins. (Katharine Hepburn holds the record with four best actress wins). His first Oscar came in 1990 for Jim Sheridan's My Left Foot. He earned Oscar nominations for In the Name of the Father and Gangs of New York, while also appearing in The Crucible and The Boxer. He won a second Oscar in 2008 for Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood and earned a Globe nomination for Rob Marshall's Nine. Winning his third Oscar for the title role in Lincoln, the film earned an Oscar for production design, plus nominations for best picture, best director (Spielberg), best supporting actor (Tommy Lee Jones), best supporting actress (Sally Field) and best adapted screenplay (Tony Kushner). Since his third Oscar win, Day-Lewis has earned an Oscar nomination for Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread.
Additional 2013 best actor nominees: Bradley Cooper (Silver Linings Playbook), Hugh Jackman (Les Misérables), Joaquin Phoenix (The Master), Denzel Washington (Flight)
Christoph Waltz, 'Django Unchained'
Best supporting actor, 2013
After winning a best supporting actor Oscar for his breakout role in Tarantino's Inglorious Basterds, Christoph Waltz went onto earn a second supporting actor Oscar for Tarantino's Django Unchained. He went on to earn a Golden Globe nomination for Big Eyes (he previously won two Globes for the Tarantino films) and has appeared in Spectre, The Legend of Tarzan, Tulip Fever, Downsizing and more. Tarantino won an Oscar for the Django screenplay while the film also earned a best picture nomination along with best cinematography and best sound editing.
Additional 2013 best supporting actor nominees: Alan Arkin (Argo), Robert De Niro (Silver Linings Playbook), Philip Seymour Hoffman (The Master), Tommy Lee Jones (Lincoln)
Matthew McConaughey, 'Dallas Buyers Club'
Best actor, 2014
Matthew McConaughey launched his career in Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused and developed his work in dramas such as A Time to Kill, Contact, Amistad and Mud, plus cult classics such as The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool's Gold. McConaughey won best actor for his leading role in Jean-Marc Vallée's Dallas Buyers Club as AIDS buyers club creator Ron Woodroof. The film won three Oscars with McConaughey along with Jared Leto's best supporting role, plus makeup and hairstyling. It earned nominations for best picture, best screenplay and best film editing. McConaughey has since earned an Emmy nomination and Golden Globe nomination for his lead role in the first season of HBO's True Detective and starred in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, Free State of Jones, Gold, Serenity and The Beach Bum.
Additional 2014 best actor nominees:Christian Bale (American Hustle), Bruce Dern (Nebraska), Leonardo DiCaprio (The Wolf of Wall Street), Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave)
Jared Leto, 'Dallas Buyers Club'
Best supporting actor, 2014
First known for his role as Jordan Catalano on My So-Called Life, Jared Leto appeared in Fight Club, Girl, Interrupted, Requiem for a Dream, Panic Room and Mr. Nobody before winning an Oscar for his supporting role in Jean-Marc Vallée's Dallas Buyers Club. The film won three Oscars with Matthew McConaughey winning best actor, Leto's win for best supporting, plus best makeup and hairstyling. Dallas earned nominations for best picture, best screenplay and best film editing. After his Oscar win, Leto appeared as the Joker in Suicide Squad, among other titles.
Additional 2014 best supporting actor nominees: Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips), Bradley Cooper (American Hustle), Michael Fassbender (12 Years a Slave), Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street)
Eddie Redmayne, 'The Theory of Everything'
Best actor, 2015
Eddie Redmayne came up in Hollywood in titles such as The Good Shepherd, The Other Boleyn Girl, My Week with Marilyn and Les Misérables before winning best actor for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything. The film earned nominations for best picture, best actress (Felicity Jones), best screenplay (Anthony McCarten) and best original score (Jóhann Jóhannsson). Since his Oscar win, Redmayne earned an Oscar nomination for his leading role in Tom Hooper's The Danish Girl and has starred in the Fantastic Beasts franchise and The Aeronauts.
Additional 2015 best actor nominees: Steve Carell (Foxcatcher), Bradley Cooper (American Sniper), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game), Michael Keaton (Birdman)
J.K. Simmons, 'Whiplash'
Best supporting actor, 2015
J.K. Simmons worked steadily in multiple titles across both film and television with roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Spider-Man, Oz, Thank You for Smoking, Juno, I Love You, Man, Up in the Air, The Closer to name a few. He won best the supporting actor Oscar for his role in Damien Chazelle's Whiplash, starring Miles Teller. The film also won Oscars for sound editing and sound mixing and scored nominations for best picture and best screenplay (Chazelle). Simmons continues to work heavily in film, television and voice acting, appearing in 2019 in titles such as the animated Klaus in the title role, 21 Bridges, Veronica Mars, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Brockmire, American Dad and BoJack Horseman.
Additional 2015 best supporting actor nominees: Robert Duvall (The Judge), Ethan (Boyhood), Edward Norton (Birdman), Mark Ruffalo (Foxcatcher)
Leonardo DiCaprio, 'The Revenant'
Best actor, 2016
Leonardo DiCaprio earned his first Oscar nomination for his supporting role in What's Eating Gilbert Grape from director Lasse Hallström, before starring in The Basketball Diaries, Romeo + Juliet, Marvin's Room, Titanic, The Beach, Gangs of New York and Catch Me If You Can. He picked up Globe nominations for Titanic and Catch Me If You Can and won his first Globe for The Aviator in 2005. DiCaprio earned his second Oscar nomination for the role, followed by a Globe nomination for The Departed, Oscar and Globe nominations for Blood Diamond, and Globe nominations for Revolutionary Road, J. Edgar and Django Unchained. He won the Golden Globe for Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, and picked up his fourth acting Oscar nomination. DiCaprio won best actor in 2016 for his leading role in The Revenant from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The film won three Oscars for best actor, best director (Iñárritu) and best cinematography and earned nominations for best picture, best supporting actor (Tom Hardy), film editing, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, sound mixing, sound editing, visual effects and production design. DiCaprio is currently nominated for a Golden Globe for his leading role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Additional 2016 best actor nominees: Bryan Cranston (Trumbo), Matt Damon (The Martian), Michael Fassbender (Steve Jobs), Eddie Redmayne (The Danish Girl)
Mark Rylance, 'Bridge of Spies'
Best supporting actor, 2016
Mark Rylance earned recognition with both and Emmy and a Golden Globe nomination for his work in the limited series Wolf Hall, and won an Oscar for his supporting role in Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies. The film earned five additional Oscar nominations for best picture, best screenplay, best original score, best sound mixing and best production design. Since his win, Rylance has gone on to star in The BFG, Dunkirk, Ready Player One and stars in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 due out in 2020.
Additional 2016 best supporting actor nominees: Christian Bale (The Big Short), Tom Hardy (The Revenant), Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight), Sylvester Stallone (Creed)
Casey Affleck, 'Manchester by the Sea'
Best actor, 2017
Casey Affleck appeared in Chasing Amy, Good Will Hunting, 200 Cigarettes, Drowning Mona and Ocean's Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen, and earned his first Oscar nomination for his supporting role in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford from director Andrew Dominik. He starred in Gone Baby Gone, Out of the Furnace and Interstellar before winning the best actor Oscar for Kenneth Lonergan's Manchester by the Sea. The film won two Oscars, actor for Affleck and screenplay for Lonergan and picked up four Oscar nominations for best picture, best supporting actor (Lucas Hedges), best supporting actress (Michelle Williams) and best director (Lonergan). Since his win, Affleck has starred in The Finest Hours, Triple 9, A Ghost Story, The Old Man & the Gun and more.
Additional 2017 best actor nominees: Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), Denzel Washington (Fences)
Mahershala Ali, 'Moonlight'
Best supporting actor, 2017
Mahershala Ali appeared in television and film titles such as Crossing Jordan, The 4400, Treme, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and 2 before earning his first Emmy nomination in 2016 for his guest role on House of Cards. He won his first Oscar for best supporting actor for Moonlight from director Barry Jenkins. The film won three Oscars, including best picture, best screenplay (Jenkins) and Ali. Moonlight earned five additional Oscar nominations for best supporting actress (Naomie Harris), best director (Jenkins), best cinematography, best original score and best film editing. Since his Oscar win, Ali won a second Oscar for his supporting role in Green Book and an Emmy nomination for the third season of True Detective.
Additional 2017 best supporting actor nominees: Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Dev Patel (Lion), Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
Gary Oldman, 'Darkest Hour'
Best actor, 2018
Gary Oldman's prolific career dates back to the 1980s and has earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Friends and earned his first Oscar nomination in 2012 for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. He won best actor in 2018 for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour from director Joe Wright. The film won two Oscars for best actor and best makeup and hairstyling and earned nominations for best picture, best cinematography, best costume design and best production design. He appeared in The Laundromat in 2019 from director Steven Soderbergh and reunites with Wright for 2020's The Woman in the Window, starring Amy Adams.
Additional 2018 best actor nominees: Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)
Sam Rockwell, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
Best supporting actor, 2018
With a body of work beginning in the 1980s, Sam Rockwell has appeared in titles such as Last Exit to Brooklyn, Matchstick Men, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Frost/Nixon, Seven Psychopaths and The Way Way Back. He won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouriri from director Martin McDonagh. The film won two Oscars, one for Rockwell and one for lead actress Frances McDormand and picked up five Oscar nominations for best picture, best supporting actor (Woody Harrelson), best original score, best screenplay (McDonagh) and best film editing. Since his Oscar win, Rockwell has earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of George W. Bush in Adam McKay's Vice and has earned Emmy and Globe recognition for his leading role on limited series Fosse/Verdon. He stars in 2019's Jojo Rabbit and Richard Jewell.
Additional 2018 best supporting actor nominees: Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouriri), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
Rami Malek, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Best actor, 2019
Rami Malek worked in titles such as Night at the Museum, The Pacific, The Master and Short Term 12 before his breakout role as Elliot Alderson on TV's Mr. Robot. He won an Emmy and earned a total of three Golden Globe nominations for the series. Malek landed the role of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, winning the Globe and then the Oscar for best actor. The film won a total of four Oscars (actor, film editing, sound editing, sound mixing) and earned a best picture nomination. Since his Oscar win, Malek has starred in Dolittle, No Time to Die and The Little Things, all due out in 2020.
Additional 2019 best actor nominees: Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
Mahershala Ali, 'Green Book'
Best supporting actor, 2019
After winning an Oscar for best supporting actor in 2016 for Moonlight, Mahershala Ali starred in Luke Cage and Hidden Figures. He won a second Oscar for his supporting role in Adam McKay's Green Book. The film won three Oscars for Ali, best picture and best screenplay and earned two additional nominations for best actor (Viggo Mortensen) and film editing. After his second win, Ali starred in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Alita: Battle Angel and earned an Emmy nomination for the third season of True Detective. He is set to star in the upcoming Blade.
Additional 2019 best supporting actor nominees: Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Sam Rockwell (Vice)