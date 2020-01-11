Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Stormzy and Mabel Lead 2020 Brit Award Nominations
Fresh talent are set to be celebrated at the 2020 BRIT Awards, where Lewis Capaldi and Dave lead the pack of nominees with four nods each.
Between the eight categories of the 2020 BRIT Awards, only a select few have scored distinctions in multiple areas: both Capaldi and Dave are name-checked as contenders for male solo artist, song of the year (Capaldi for his Hot 100 No. 1 "Someone You Loved;" Dave for "Location," his collaboration with Burna Boy), Mastercard album of the year (Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent; Dave's Psychodrama) and best new artist.
Stormzy follows with three nominations in the categories of male solo artist, song of the year (for "Vossi Bop) and Mastercard album of the year (Heavy is the Head). Mabel, whose 2017 single "Don't Call Me Up" landed her on the Hot 100 chart for the first time back in April, also has three nominations -- including a song of the year consideration for the track -- and is the most-nominated female artist at this year's ceremony (with additional distinctions in the female solo artist and best new artist categories).
Check out the full list of 2020 BRIT nominations below.
Male Solo Artist
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Female Solo Artist
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia
Best Group
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals
Song of the Year
AJ Tracey - "Ladbroke Grove"
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man - "Giant"
Dave feat. Burna Boy - "Location"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care"
Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved"
Mabel - "Don't Call Me Up"
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
Sam Smith & Normani - "Dancing With A Stranger"
Stormzy - "Vossi Bop"
Tom Walker - "Just You and I"
Mastercard Album of the Year
Dave - Psychodrama
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head
Best New Artist
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler The Creator