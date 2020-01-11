Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Stormzy and Mabel Lead 2020 Brit Award Nominations

2:48 PM 1/11/2020

by Hilary Hughes, Billboard

Between the eight categories, only a select few have scored distinctions in multiple areas: Both Capaldi and Dave are name-checked as contenders for male solo artist, song of the year and best new artist.

Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi
Dave Simpson/WireImage

Fresh talent are set to be celebrated at the 2020 BRIT Awards, where Lewis Capaldi and Dave lead the pack of nominees with four nods each.

Between the eight categories of the 2020 BRIT Awards, only a select few have scored distinctions in multiple areas: both Capaldi and Dave are name-checked as contenders for male solo artist, song of the year (Capaldi for his Hot 100 No. 1 "Someone You Loved;" Dave for "Location," his collaboration with Burna Boy), Mastercard album of the year (Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent; Dave's Psychodrama) and best new artist.

Stormzy follows with three nominations in the categories of male solo artist, song of the year (for "Vossi Bop) and Mastercard album of the year (Heavy is the Head). Mabel, whose 2017 single "Don't Call Me Up" landed her on the Hot 100 chart for the first time back in April, also has three nominations -- including a song of the year consideration for the track -- and is the most-nominated female artist at this year's ceremony (with additional distinctions in the female solo artist and best new artist categories).

Check out the full list of 2020 BRIT nominations below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com

  • Male Solo Artist

    Dave
    Harry Styles
    Lewis Capaldi
    Michael Kiwanuka
    Stormzy

  • Female Solo Artist

    Charli XCX
    FKA Twigs
    Freya Ridings
    Mabel
    Mahalia

  • Best Group

    Bastille
    Bring Me The Horizon
    Coldplay
    D-Block Europe
    Foals

  • Song of the Year

    AJ Tracey - "Ladbroke Grove"
    Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man - "Giant"
    Dave feat. Burna Boy - "Location"
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care"
    Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved"
    Mabel - "Don't Call Me Up"
    Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
    Sam Smith & Normani - "Dancing With A Stranger"
    Stormzy - "Vossi Bop"
    Tom Walker - "Just You and I"

  • Mastercard Album of the Year

    Dave - Psychodrama
    Harry Styles - Fine Line
    Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
    Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
    Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head

  • Best New Artist

    Aitch
    Dave
    Lewis Capaldi
    Mabel
    Sam Fender

  • International Female Solo Artist

    Ariana Grande
    Billie Eilish
    Camila Cabello
    Lana Del Rey
    Lizzo

  • International Male Solo Artist

    Bruce Springsteen
    Burna Boy
    Dermot Kennedy
    Post Malone
    Tyler The Creator