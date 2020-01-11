Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Stormzy and Mabel Lead 2020 Brit Award Nominations

Fresh talent are set to be celebrated at the 2020 BRIT Awards, where Lewis Capaldi and Dave lead the pack of nominees with four nods each.

Between the eight categories of the 2020 BRIT Awards, only a select few have scored distinctions in multiple areas: both Capaldi and Dave are name-checked as contenders for male solo artist, song of the year (Capaldi for his Hot 100 No. 1 "Someone You Loved;" Dave for "Location," his collaboration with Burna Boy), Mastercard album of the year (Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent; Dave's Psychodrama) and best new artist.

Stormzy follows with three nominations in the categories of male solo artist, song of the year (for "Vossi Bop) and Mastercard album of the year (Heavy is the Head). Mabel, whose 2017 single "Don't Call Me Up" landed her on the Hot 100 chart for the first time back in April, also has three nominations -- including a song of the year consideration for the track -- and is the most-nominated female artist at this year's ceremony (with additional distinctions in the female solo artist and best new artist categories).

Check out the full list of 2020 BRIT nominations below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.