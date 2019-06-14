Billy Porter and 6 More LGBTQ Stars Share First Memories of Onscreen Queerness

"I remember I was always really excited about being gay, even as a kid. I think a lot of that came out of the imagery I saw in pop culture. I always thought being gay looked like it was the cool thing to be. I always just thought that the gay guys looked like they were having the best time and that they were funny and creative and smart. I was really happy to see ourselves represented.

"But almost every representation of us that you saw at that time and even years after, you know, equated us with AIDS and with dying young and with the danger of being a sexually active gay person.

"My parents were always really supportive luckily. One vivid memory I had was they took me to see Madonna's documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare — opening weekend because I had to see it immediately. In that movie, two of her dancers make out at the Gay Pride Parade. That was the first kiss onscreen between two men that I had ever seen. It was a powerful moment to be sitting there with my parents watching that. It's not like that led to some frank discussion about being gay. I obviously wasn't out of the closet yet, but just the fact that I could see that scene and see our community represented on the big screen in a movie theater. And that my parents could sit there watching that with me and not have a negative response to it let me know that it was going to be OK. That really speaks to the power of pop culture and visibility.

"However, my feelings at the time were complicated. For me, it was obviously a very celebratory moment seeing these two men onscreen kiss. At the same time, I remember in that same scene they take a moment of silence at the Gay Pride Parade to remember men who had died of AIDS — that was basically the height of the AIDS epidemic.

"In one way, it was very encouraging and inspiring, but at the same time growing up, I did equate the idea of being gay with the idea of possibly getting AIDS because that's what was being shoved down our throat at that time. I grew up in the '80s and the early '90s — the height of the AIDS epidemic — in New York City, where so many gay men were wiped out at that time and young gay people."

Billy Eichner is an actor and comedian who will voice Timon in Disney's upcoming remake of The Lion King.