Pride Month: 13 Lifestyle Brands Giving Back to the LGBTQ Community

This Pride Month, industry-loved brands and designers will pay homage to Gilbert Baker's Rainbow Flag, which, since its creation in 1978, has become a symbol of LGBTQ pride and visibility.

The Pride flag, as well as other LGBTQ symbols, will grace a number of new love-themed products this June.

In addition to selling rainbow-adorned merchandise, companies will celebrate Pride by giving back to different organizations, including The Trevor Project, Q Center, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, that support and celebrate the queer community.

Stars such as Emma Roberts, Margot Robbie and Halle Berry have donned items from the labels, while Lady Gaga has also shown her support for the queer community when wearing Alexis Bittar when she attended the NYC Pride Parade in 2018.

From cosmetics catering to all genders to T-shirts paying homage to gay nightlife hotspots, here are 13 lifestyle brands to sport for Pride Month in June.