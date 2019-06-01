Pride Month: 13 Lifestyle Brands Giving Back to the LGBTQ Community
With Pride-inspired shoes, clothes, makeup and more, members of the LGBTQ community and allies can show their true colors by giving back.
This Pride Month, industry-loved brands and designers will pay homage to Gilbert Baker's Rainbow Flag, which, since its creation in 1978, has become a symbol of LGBTQ pride and visibility.
The Pride flag, as well as other LGBTQ symbols, will grace a number of new love-themed products this June.
In addition to selling rainbow-adorned merchandise, companies will celebrate Pride by giving back to different organizations, including The Trevor Project, Q Center, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, that support and celebrate the queer community.
Stars such as Emma Roberts, Margot Robbie and Halle Berry have donned items from the labels, while Lady Gaga has also shown her support for the queer community when wearing Alexis Bittar when she attended the NYC Pride Parade in 2018.
From cosmetics catering to all genders to T-shirts paying homage to gay nightlife hotspots, here are 13 lifestyle brands to sport for Pride Month in June.
Alexis Bittar
Alexis Bittar offers its line of rainbow bangles, earrings and other jewelry to bring even more color to Pride.
Lady Gaga donned the line's colorful bangles last year at the New York City Pride Parade, and stars like Angela Bassett, Anne Hathaway, Solange, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kim Kardashian have sported pieces of their jewelry.
A portion of proceeds from the collection will be donated to The Center, a New York organization that has been supporting the queer community since 1983.
Bloomingdale's
Bloomingdales will bring back its pop-up The Carousel to showcase a plethora of Pride-inspired merch.
It's rainbows galore with The Carousel's "Pride for All" at Bloomingdale's Century City in Los Angeles. Out magazine editor in chief Phillip Picardy curated the Pride-inspired mix of accessories, T-shirts, swimwear and more.
Exclusive tees from fashion brand Opening Ceremony — whose supporters include Chloe Sevigny and Jonah Hill — feature popular gay nightlife scenes like New York's Paradise Garage. The collection boasts items by queer designers including vibrant swimsuits from Becca McCharen's line Chromat and hand-painted leather jackets from Patrick Church.
Beyond clothing, the "Pride for All" collection also features rainbow accessories and books by or about icons from the LGBTQ community.
In celebration of Pride, Bloomingdale's will donate to Housing Works, an organization that advocates for housing, healthcare and more for those living with HIV/AIDS.
Bombas
Sock company Bombas will ring in pride with a line of limited edition socks.
Retailing at $12 for either calf or ankle socks, the Bombas pride design features a rainbow patter as well as the company's signature bee logo and honeycomb arch support.
Bombas already donates a pair of socks for each pair purchased, but in honor of pride, Bombas will donate 40 percent of all donation socks to homeless members of the LGBTQ community.
Champion
Champion teamed up with Todd Snyder (who dresses actors like Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Reynolds) to bring a little Pride to the athletic brand.
The collaboration will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. The exclusive merchandise from T-shirts, sweatpants and shorts all sport rainbow logos, some reading "Champion" and others reading "Champion pride."
Twenty percent of sales from the collection will go towards the National Park Foundation to support Stonewall National Monument, where the historic rebellion took place.
Cinq a Sept
Cinq a Sept will bring love to Pride this month with its line of "I Love Everyone" tie-dye shirts and sweaters.
The brand, which counts stars like Bella Hadid and Tracee Ellis Ross as fans, teamed up with Saks Fifth Avenue to give back to The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.
Thirty percent of the proceeds from the tie-dye collection will go towards the Initiative. Shoppers can snag the sweater for $225 and the tee for $95.
Diesel
This Pride, Diesel will give its clothes the rainbow treatment and give back to the queer community. In partnership with the brand's parent company, Only The Brave Foundation, Diesel will make a donation to the The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.
Diesel, whose devotees include Rita Ora and Halle Berry, drops its first-ever Pride line of body suits, hoodies, underwear and more. The clothing and shoes bear rainbows and read "Pride" set for celebrating LGBTQ acceptance.
Gap
Celebrating the love is Gap with a line of rainbow-clad clothes toasting the LGBTQ community (Gap has tapped Awkwafina, SZA and Cher to star in campaigns in recent years).
Among the Pride-inspired shirts, shorts, hats and socks are baby onesies that read "I heart my dads" or "I heart my moms."
Until June 6, Gap will donate 15 percent of sales from its Pride collection to the United Nations, supporting UN Free & Equal.
Harry's
Celebrating Pride this year just got a little sharper with Harry's iridescent shaving razors.
The shaving brand will sell its Shave With Pride kit throughout the month of June. The kit, which includes shave gel, three blade cartridges, a table cover and a unique iridescent razor, sells for $25.
Harry's will donate 100 percent of profits from the shave kit to The Trevor Project to end suicide among LGBTQ young people.
Lowell Herbs and Moxey Mints
Cannabis brand Lowell Herb Co. has partnered up with GLAAD to drop a limited-edition of pre-rolls for Pride. Those who purchase the Company's Pride Pack will also receive a colorful poster by LGBTQ-identifying artist Dina Rodriguez. Ten percent from the sale of each of the Pride Packs will also go towards GLAAD and its work towards LGBTQ acceptance.
Lowell Herb's Pride Packs can be purchased at a number of dispensaries throughout California, including MedMen locations, People's OC and Airfield.
Another cannabis company, Mr. Moxey's Mints is getting involved in the holiday with its limited-edition 2:1 Pride Pastilles in Proud Peppermint. The small edibles come in a rainbow tin.
Mr. Moxey's Mints will donate $1 for each tin sold to an LGBTQ-supporting organization. In Oregon, the $1 per sale will go towards Q Center in Portland, which provides safe spaces to those in the LGBTQ community as well as allies.
Madewell
Madewell had a head start in celebrating Pride when it relaunched its "Love to All" collection in May.
The line features a unisex sweatshirt as well as a unisex tee that bears the brand's exclusive "Love to All" graphic. Margot Robbie, Emma Watson, Emma Roberts and Elizabeth Banks are some of the stars seen wearing the Pride-inspired merch.
The denim company has also added a rainbow square scarf that sports the same logos as the tee and sweatshirt. For each "Love to All" collection item sold, Madewell will donate 50 percent of the sale price to the Human Rights Campaign.
Polo Ralph Lauren
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of world Pride, Polo Ralph Lauren will launch a gender neutral collection.
The Pride-inspired line features a tee, Polo shirt, baseball cap, hoodie and tote bag, all donning a rainbow Polo Ralph Lauren emblem.
With the sale of each graphic T-shirt, 100 percent of the purchase price will go towards the Stonewall Community Foundation. Half of the purchase price from the sale of each item will also go towards the foundation.
UGG
For Pride this year, UGG partnered with Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation by putting forward a line of cozy footwear inspired in part by the Baker's traditional rainbow flag (Hilary Duff, Vanessa Hudgens and Teyana Taylor have flaunted the footwear previously).
The brand's Fluff Yeah, a pair of slippers lined with UGG's signature sheepskin, will come in two styles starting June 2. One style displays the warm tones of the LGBTQ rainbow in the exterior sheepskin lining, while another takes on the flag's cool tones.
Starting June 16, another style of Pride-inspired Fluff Yeah slippers will hit the market. In support of the transgender community, the third color includes white, pastel pink and blue sheepskin to replicate the colors of the transgender flag.
For each pair of the shoes sold, UGG will donate $25 to the actress and singer's organization.
Youth To The People
Youth To The People will celebrate Pride by donating all of its profits from cleanser sales to GLSEN, which promotes more inclusivity towards LGBTQ students in the education system.
The brand's limited edition Pride Superfood Cleanser includes cold-pressed antioxidants and comes in a rainbow box, and includes vitamins from kale, green tea and spinach.