Lies and the Lying Women Who Tell Them, From 'Fleabag' to 'Politician'

Nothing is ever as it seems on Netflix’s Dead to Me. When a grieving Jen (Applegate) meets Judy (Linda Cardellini) at a support group, the two form an unlikely friendship. Jen just lost her husband in a mysterious hit-and-run, and she believes that Judy has just lost her husband, too. Except that isn’t true — nor is most of what Judy tells her. While Cardellini’s character does most of the lying (and the lies are huge), that doesn’t stop Applegate’s character from getting labeled as crazy and distrustful in her grief. “Those labels are so dismissive, aren’t they?” says Applegate. “If someone calls you that, they’re dismissing all the things you’re feeling, and that makes you more frustrated because there’s so much complexity to all of us, especially women.”

