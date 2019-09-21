Late Night Lately: Lilly Singh Makes Her Debut, Kimmel's Positivity Roast, Colbert's Ric Ocasek Tribute

YouTube creator turned late-night host Lilly Singh rapped atop a table, played a game with Mindy Kaling and called out the overall whiteness of late-night TV in the first-ever episode of A Little Late With Lilly Singh on NBC on Monday.

Joined by guests Kaling and Rainn Wilson, Singh addressed Singh's singularity on late-night TV, both current and historic: She's a bisexual woman of color (as Singh addressed later in her monologue, she is currently the only female host of broadcast late night, and the first openly bisexual woman of color to host a late-night show). In a pre-taped segment, Singh played herself entering a room of white male executives who were excited about planning her show. Though they invited her to take a seat at their conference table, she had to push two men aside to sit.

In the YouTuber's monologue Singh joked about how media outlets had pigeonholed her as a new standard for diversity in late night. "As a woman, I'm especially excited to join this group of people," Singh said as a picture of all-white broadcast late-night hosts appeared onscreen. She joked that she and Hasan Minhaj of Netflix's Patriot Act "look like the IT department in their [the current late-night hosts'] law firm."

Later in the monologue, she added, "Maybe I shouldn't be joking about this, because one of the biggest fears of white America is that minorities are coming to take their jobs, and honestly, we are."

Kaling's subsequent appearance was more of a classic late-night sit-down interview, which kicked off with Kaling telling Singh how proud she was of her. Singh noted that Kaling's apperance was timely, given that she played a severely outnumbered woman of color on a late-night show's writing staff in her summer film Late Night. "Has NBC ever had this many Indian women on at one time?" Kaling responded. "If I had, growing up, seen you on TV...to have had you, I mean, it's huge. I can't wait for the daughter to watch this show 20 years from now when you're still doing it and you're wishing you don't have to."

The two discussed pop-culture trends Kaling would write into The Office if it were still running today (she'd like to see Michael Scott "dab" and post thirsty Instagrams), her love of HBO's Euphoria and the public casting call for an upcoming Hulu show based on Kaling's life. They also played games, one where Kaling and Singh had 30 seconds to put on Euphoria-inspired "cloud liner" eye makeup and another where Kaling had to guess a word based on its old-school definition and its new definition. She guessed the first ("Gucci") but not the next two ("snatched" and "no cap").