From Limo Wrangler to Voice of God: Meet the Behind-the-Scenes Oscar Fixers

While the Dolby contains seven wardrobe stations to keep everyone zipper-in and stitched-up, Katja Cahill is right offstage with her kit and flashlight. During her off-and-on tenure since 2008, she has scrubbed bronzer from white couture gowns and fixed a heel that snapped 30 seconds before a presenter was due onstage. "We'll have four sewers looping a Chanel or a Dior back together," she says. Last year, she "had a $2 million necklace snap while the actress was upstairs doing a bit" with host Jimmy Kimmel. “We look down and a major sapphire had dropped off.” Luckily, Cahill had a jewelry designer on hand and a fix was made before the talent returned to her seat. Cahill also assists and desings the outfits used in the telecast’s musical numbers (a personal favorite is Beyonce and Hugh Jackman opening number from the 2009 show). While it's not in her job description, Cahill has also calmed the nerves of performers. "You suddenly go from wardrobe to mother, asking, 'What tea can we get you?' "

This story first appeared in the Feb. 20 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.