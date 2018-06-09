Lin-Manuel Miranda Reaches New High on Top Actors Social Media Ranking

Roseanne Barr leads The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for a second week in a row, while Lin-Manuel Miranda leaps to No. 2 on the June 13-dated tally.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 5.

Barr, who also rules the Top Comedians ranking dated June 13, has led Top Actors for a total of three weeks. Miranda’s No. 2 rank, meanwhile, is his best yet, topping his No. 6 peak on the May 9-dated chart.

Ryan Reynolds, Cole Sprouse and Mark Hamill round out the top five, while Sally Field debuts at No. 9.

Sally Field debuts at No. 9.