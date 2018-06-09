Lin-Manuel Miranda Reaches New High on Top Actors Social Media Ranking
Roseanne Barr leads the chart, which ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Roseanne Barr leads The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for a second week in a row, while Lin-Manuel Miranda leaps to No. 2 on the June 13-dated tally.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 5.
Barr, who also rules the Top Comedians ranking dated June 13, has led Top Actors for a total of three weeks. Miranda’s No. 2 rank, meanwhile, is his best yet, topping his No. 6 peak on the May 9-dated chart.
Ryan Reynolds, Cole Sprouse and Mark Hamill round out the top five, while Sally Field debuts at No. 9.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated June 13), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Donald Glover
Last week: 6
-
9. Sally Field
Last week: -
Field debuts with the top-performing tweet by an actor (339,000 favorites): her May 31 defense of Samantha Bee, who had called Ivanka Trump a c—t on her Comedy Central show. “…she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a c--t,” Field tweeted. “C--ts are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest.”
-
8. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 17
-
7. Jim Carrey
Last week: 16
-
6. Zendaya
Last week: 10
-
5. Mark Hamill
Last week: 8
-
4. Cole Sprouse
Last week: -
Two of the tracking week’s top three tweets by an actor came from the Riverdale star, racking up 500,000 favorites altogether. Both were tweet-length jokes: “Home is where your loose hair is in abstract shapes on the shower wall,” he wrote in one, with the other reading, “There should be a dating app for people who post motivational quotes, they’re clearly all single.”
-
3. Ryan Reynolds
Last week: 2
-
2. Lin-Manuel Miranda
Last week: 11
Miranda’s first week inside the chart’s top five is due to a sizable boost in Twitter metrics, led by an 82 percent jump in Twitter likes – 909,000 in all. The Hamilton star live-tweeted his 20-year high school reunion on June 4.
-
1. Roseanne Barr
Last week: 1