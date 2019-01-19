Lin-Manuel Miranda Rockets to Top Actors Social Chart's Top Five Following Trump Tweet

Kevin Hart rules The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for the second week in a row, but it’s Will Smith who’s gaining on the top spot, rising 4-2 on the Jan. 23-dated tally.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 15.

Smith isn’t the only actor to rise multiple positions near the top of the list, as Lin-Manuel Miranda shoots 8-3. Terry Crews (13-6) and Tommy Chong (18-9) also break into the top 10.

See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated Jan. 23), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.