Lin-Manuel Miranda Rockets to Top Actors Social Chart's Top Five Following Trump Tweet
The chart ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Kevin Hart rules The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for the second week in a row, but it’s Will Smith who’s gaining on the top spot, rising 4-2 on the Jan. 23-dated tally.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 15.
Smith isn’t the only actor to rise multiple positions near the top of the list, as Lin-Manuel Miranda shoots 8-3. Terry Crews (13-6) and Tommy Chong (18-9) also break into the top 10.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated Jan. 23), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Jason Momoa
Last week: 5
-
9. Tommy Chong
Last week: 18
-
8. Jada Pinkett Smith
Last week: 9
-
7. Gabrielle Union
Last week: 10
-
6. Terry Crews
Last week: 13
Crews’ return to Top Actors’ top 10 – he’s there for the first time since he led the July 11, 2018-dated ranking – comes via 2 million Instagram favorites and 76,000 new followers, the latter up 22 percent over the previous period. In addition to celebrating the return of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on its new home of NBC, Crews’ Jan. 14 Instagram photo of the top of his head – referencing a viral post on the social media service in which users are attempting to make a picture of an egg the most-favorited photo on Instagram – has garnered 534,000 favorites.
-
5. George Takei
Last week: 6
-
4. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: 2
-
3. Lin-Manuel Miranda
Last week: 8
“Your occasional reminder that our current president lies as easy as you and I breathe air,” Miranda tweeted Jan. 13. “Every day, all day, reflexively.” The tweet, which earned 118,000 favorites and 20,000 retweets, was in response to President Donald Trump’s comments about Democrats who were in Puerto Rico and had seen a local production of Hamilton: An American Musical in which Miranda is currently starring.
-
2. Will Smith
Last week: 4
Bad Boys for Lif3, the sequel to 2003’s Bad Boys II, has begun filming, with Smith’s Instagram post with co-star Martin Lawrence on the eve of production the most-favorited such post by an actor in the tracking week. The photo gleaned 4.4 million likes.
-
1. Kevin Hart
Last week: 1