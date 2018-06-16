Lin-Manuel Miranda Scores First No. 1 on Top Actors Social Media Ranking
He leads Mark Hamill on the chart, which ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
A week after rising to a new peak of No. 2, Lin-Manuel Miranda scores his first No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated June 20.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 12.
Miranda leads Mark Hamill, who also reaches a new peak after rising to No. 2, followed by Will Smith, Robert Downey Jr. and Dwayne Johnson in the top five.
Meanwhile, Alyssa Milano, Reese Witherspoon and Jaden Smith each spend their first weeks inside the chart’s top 10 at Nos. 6, 8 and 9, respectively.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated June 20), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Roseanne Barr
Last week: 1
-
9. Jaden Smith
Last week: 18
-
8. Reese Witherspoon
Last week: -
Witherspoon returns to the chart for the first time since March (and spends her first week inside the top 10) thanks to her announcement on Twitter of Legally Blonde 3 with a video of her floating past the camera on a pool raft. She gained in all chart metrics, including 1,612 percent in Twitter retweets (100,000 in all).
-
7. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: -
-
6. Alyssa Milano
Last week: 13
-
5. Dwayne Johnson
Last week: -
-
4. Robert Downey Jr.
Last week: 19
-
3. Will Smith
Last week: -
-
2. Mark Hamill
Last week: 5
“What’s not to love? #GetALifeNerds,” Hamill tweeted in support of fellow Star Wars actor Kelly Marie Tran, who deleted posts from her Instagram following social media harassment from some Star Wars fans. Hamill’s June 6 tweet, featuring a photo of him with Tran, was the most-engaged-with by an actor in the tracking week (374,000 likes).
-
1. Lin-Manuel Miranda
Last week: 2
Miranda crowns the chart with increases in nearly all social media metrics (everything except Twitter mentions, where he’s down 9 percent). He posted multiple times about the 2018 Tony Awards held June 10, and he announced that a movie version of his Tony-winning musical In the Heights is set for a 2020 release.