Lin-Manuel Miranda Scores First No. 1 on Top Actors Social Media Ranking

A week after rising to a new peak of No. 2, Lin-Manuel Miranda scores his first No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated June 20.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 12.

Miranda leads Mark Hamill, who also reaches a new peak after rising to No. 2, followed by Will Smith, Robert Downey Jr. and Dwayne Johnson in the top five.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Milano, Reese Witherspoon and Jaden Smith each spend their first weeks inside the chart’s top 10 at Nos. 6, 8 and 9, respectively.

