'The Lion King,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Win HPA Awards
Among honors handed out for color grading, editing, sound and VFX were 'Lion King' VFX supervisor Robert Legato taking home the Hollywood Professional Association's Lifetime Achievement Award.
Oscar hopefuls The Lion King and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Awards, Thursday night at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
The VFX team behind Jon Favreau's virtual production of The Lion King collected the trophy for best feature VFX. Lion King's VFX supervisor, three-time Oscar winner Robert Legato, was additionally recognized with the HPA Lifetime Achievement Award.
The honored Lion King VFX team also included Andrew R. Jones, Tom Peitzman and VFX house MPC's Adam Valdez, Elliot Newman and Audrey Ferrara.
Editor Fred Raskin won the award for editing Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Also in the feature categories, a team from Godzilla: King of Monsters won the award for sound, including Tim LeBlanc and Tom Ozanich from Warner Bros.; and Erik Aadahl, Nancy Nugent and Jason W. Jennings representing E Squared. EFILM colorist Natasha Leonnet's work on Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse was recognized for outstanding color grading (she was also nominated in the category for First Man). As the HPA Awards eligibility period runs from September to September, some of last year's Oscar winners were nominated alongside some of this year's hopefuls.
During the ceremony, Peter Jacksons's documentary They Shall Not Grow Old, which incorporating restored archival footage from the Imperial War Museum, won the Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation. Veteran journalist Peter Caranicas of Variety was honored as the inaugural HPA Legacy Award recipient.
Engineering excellence awards were presented to Adobe for Content-Aware Film for Video in After Effects, Epic Games for Unreal Engine 4, Pixelworks for TrueCut Motion, and Portrait Displays and LG for the Calman LUT-based auto-calibration Integration with LG OLED TVs. Honorable mentions were awarded to Ambidio for Ambidio Looking Glass, Grass Valley for Creative Grading and Netflix for Photon.
The competitive categories honored color grading, editing, sound and visual effects, in feature, episode and commercial projects. A complete list of these winners is below.
-
Outstanding Color Grading – Theatrical Feature
WINNER Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Natasha Leonnet // EFILM
First Man
Natasha Leonnet // EFILM
Roma
Steven J. Scott // Technicolor
Green Book
Walter Volpatto // FotoKem
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Tom Poole // Company 3
Us
Michael Hatzer // Technicolor
-
Outstanding Color Grading – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature
WINNER Game of Thrones – "Winterfell"
Joe Finley // Sim, Los Angeles
The Handmaid's Tale – "Liars"
Bill Ferwerda // Deluxe Toronto
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – "Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy"
Steven Bodner // Light Iron
I Am the Night – "Pilot"
Stefan Sonnenfeld // Company 3
Gotham – "Legend of the Dark Knight: The Trial of Jim Gordon"
Paul Westerbeck // Picture Shop
The Man in The High Castle – "Jahr Null"
Roy Vasich // Technicolor
-
Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial
WINNER Hennessy X.O. – "The Seven Worlds"
Stephen Nakamura // Company 3
Zara – "Woman Campaign Spring Summer 2019"
Tim Masick // Company 3
Tiffany & Co. – "Believe in Dreams: A Tiffany Holiday"
James Tillett // Moving Picture Company
Palms Casino – "Unstatus Quo"
Ricky Gausis // Moving Picture Company
Audi – "Cashew"
Tom Poole // Company 3
-
Outstanding Editing – Theatrical Feature
Sponsored by Blackmagic Design
WINNER Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Fred Raskin, ACE
Green Book
Patrick J. Don Vito, ACE
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
David Tedeschi, Damian Rodriguez
The Other Side of the Wind
Orson Welles, Bob Murawski, ACE
A Star Is Born
Jay Cassidy, ACE
-
Outstanding Editing – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)
Sponsored by Blackmagic Design
WINNER Veep – "Pledge"
Roger Nygard, ACE
Russian Doll – "The Way Out"
Todd Downing
Homecoming – "Redwood"
Rosanne Tan, ACE
Withorwithout
Jake Shaver, Shannon Albrink // Therapy Studios
Russian Doll – "Ariadne"
Laura Weinberg
-
Outstanding Editing – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature (Over 30 Minutes)
Sponsored by Blackmagic Design
WINNER Stranger Things – "Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt"
Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Katheryn Naranjo
Chernobyl – "Vichnaya Pamyat"
Simon Smith, Jinx Godfrey // Sister Pictures
Game of Thrones – "The Iron Throne"
Katie Weiland, ACE
Game of Thrones – "The Long Night"
Tim Porter, ACE
The Bodyguard – "Episode One"
Steve Singleton
-
Outstanding Sound – Theatrical Feature
WINNER Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Tim LeBlanc, Tom Ozanich, MPSE // Warner Bros.
Erik Aadahl, MPSE, Nancy Nugent, MPSE, Jason W. Jennings // E Squared
Shazam!
Michael Keller, Kevin O’Connell // Warner Bros.
Bill R. Dean, MPSE, Erick Ocampo, Kelly Oxford, MPSE // Technicolor
Smallfoot
Michael Babcock, David E. Fluhr, CAS, Jeff Sawyer, Chris Diebold, Harrison Meyle // Warner Bros.
Roma
Skip Lievsay, Sergio Diaz, Craig Henighan, Carlos Honc, Ruy Garcia, MPSE, Caleb Townsend
Aquaman
Tim LeBlanc // Warner Bros.
Peter Brown, Joe Dzuban, Stephen P. Robinson, MPSE, Eliot Connors, MPSE // Formosa Group
-
Outstanding Sound – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature
WINNER The Haunting of Hill House – "Two Storms"
Trevor Gates, MPSE, Jason Dotts, Jonathan Wales, Paul Knox, Walter Spencer // Formosa Group
Chernobyl – "1:23:45"
Stefan Henrix, Stuart Hilliker, Joe Beal, Michael Maroussas, Harry Barnes // Boom Post
Deadwood: The Movie
John W. Cook II, Bill Freesh, Mandell Winter, MPSE, Daniel Colman, MPSE, Ben Cook, MPSE, Micha Liberman // NBC Universal
Game of Thrones – "The Bells"
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Onnalee Blank, CAS, Mathew Waters, CAS, Paula Fairfield, David Klotz
Homecoming – "Protocol"
John W. Cook II, Bill Freesh, Kevin Buchholz, Jeff A. Pitts, Ben Zales, Polly McKinnon // NBC Universal
-
Outstanding Sound – Commercial
WINNER John Lewis & Partners – "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Mark Hills, Anthony Moore // Factory
Audi – "Life"
Doobie White // Therapy Studios
Leonard Cheshire Disability – "Together Unstoppable"
Mark Hills // Factory
New York Times – "The Truth Is Worth It: Fearlessness"
Aaron Reynolds // Wave Studios NY
John Lewis & Partners – "The Boy and the Piano"
Anthony Moore // Factory
-
Outstanding Visual Effects – Theatrical Feature
WINNER The Lion King
Robert Legato
Andrew R. Jones
Adam Valdez, Elliot Newman, Audrey Ferrara // MPC Film
Tom Peitzman // T&C Productions
Avengers: Endgame
Matt Aitken, Marvyn Young, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Sean Walker, David Conley // Weta Digital
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Alexis Wajsbrot, Sylvain Degrotte, Nathan McConnel, Stephen Kennedy, Jonathan Opgenhaffen // Framestore
Alita: Battle Angel
Eric Saindon, Michael Cozens, Dejan Momcilovic, Mark Haenga, Kevin Sherwood // Weta Digital
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Jonathan Fawkner, Carlos Monzon, Gavin Mckenzie, Fabio Zangla, Dale Newton // Framestore
-
Outstanding Visual Effects – Television (Under 13 Episodes)
WINNER Game of Thrones – "The Bells"
Steve Kullback, Joe Bauer, Ted Rae
Mohsen Mousavi // Scanline
Thomas Schelesny // Image Engine
Game of Thrones – "The Long Night"
Martin Hill, Nicky Muir, Mike Perry, Mark Richardson, Darren Christie // Weta Digital
The Umbrella Academy – "The White Violin"
Everett Burrell, Misato Shinohara, Chris White, Jeff Campbell, Sebastien Bergeron
The Man in the High Castle – "Jahr Null"
Lawson Deming, Cory Jamieson, Casi Blume, Nick Chamberlain, William Parker, Saber Jlassi, Chris Parks // Barnstorm VFX
Chernobyl – "1:23:45"
Lindsay McFarlane
Max Dennison, Clare Cheetham, Steven Godfrey, Luke Letkey // DNEG
-
Outstanding Visual Effects – Television (Over 13 Episodes)
WINNER The Orville – "Identity: Part II"
Tommy Tran, Kevin Lingenfelser, Joseph Vincent Pike // FuseFX
Brandon Fayette, Brooke Noska // Twentieth Century FOX TV
Hawaii Five-O – "Ke iho mai nei ko luna"
Thomas Connors, Anthony Davis, Chad Schott, Gary Lopez, Adam Avitabile // Picture Shop
9-1-1 – "7.1"
Jon Massey, Tony Pizadeh, Brigitte Bourque, Gavin Whelan, Kwon Choi // FuseFX
Star Trek: Discovery – "Such Sweet Sorrow Part 2"
Jason Zimmerman, Ante Dekovic, Aleksandra Kochoska, Charles Collyer, Alexander Wood // CBS Television Studios
The Flash – "King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd"
Armen V. Kevorkian, Joshua Spivack, Andranik Taranyan, Shirak Agresta, Jason Shulman // Encore VFX