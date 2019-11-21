'The Lion King,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Win HPA Awards

Oscar hopefuls The Lion King and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Awards, Thursday night at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

The VFX team behind Jon Favreau's virtual production of The Lion King collected the trophy for best feature VFX. Lion King's VFX supervisor, three-time Oscar winner Robert Legato, was additionally recognized with the HPA Lifetime Achievement Award.

The honored Lion King VFX team also included Andrew R. Jones, Tom Peitzman and VFX house MPC's Adam Valdez, Elliot Newman and Audrey Ferrara.

Editor Fred Raskin won the award for editing Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Also in the feature categories, a team from Godzilla: King of Monsters won the award for sound, including Tim LeBlanc and Tom Ozanich from Warner Bros.; and Erik Aadahl, Nancy Nugent and Jason W. Jennings representing E Squared. EFILM colorist Natasha Leonnet's work on Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse was recognized for outstanding color grading (she was also nominated in the category for First Man). As the HPA Awards eligibility period runs from September to September, some of last year's Oscar winners were nominated alongside some of this year's hopefuls.

During the ceremony, Peter Jacksons's documentary They Shall Not Grow Old, which incorporating restored archival footage from the Imperial War Museum, won the Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation. Veteran journalist Peter Caranicas of Variety was honored as the inaugural HPA Legacy Award recipient.

Engineering excellence awards were presented to Adobe for Content-Aware Film for Video in After Effects, Epic Games for Unreal Engine 4, Pixelworks for TrueCut Motion, and Portrait Displays and LG for the Calman LUT-based auto-calibration Integration with LG OLED TVs. Honorable mentions were awarded to Ambidio for Ambidio Looking Glass, Grass Valley for Creative Grading and Netflix for Photon.

The competitive categories honored color grading, editing, sound and visual effects, in feature, episode and commercial projects. A complete list of these winners is below.