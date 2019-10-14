The Cast of 'Little Giants,' Then and Now

In Little Giants, a motley crew of young football players in Urbania, Ohio, form a team (dubbed Little Giants) to challenge the town's elite pee-wee football team (Urbania Cowboys) for a place at the state playoffs.

The elite team is coached by an arrogant ex-football star, Kevin O'Shea, while Kevin's nerdy (and entirely un-athletic) younger brother, Danny O'Shea, takes the Little Giants under his wings. A lost bus (and a stroke of luck) result in Coach John Madden and his group of football players (NFL stars Emmitt Smith, Bruce Smith, Tim Brown and Steve Emtman) stumbling across the Little Giants, and they help to get the team ready for the showdown with the Cowboys.

Little Giants was directed by Duwayne Dunham, who also worked as director and editor on TV series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Twin Peaks. As the movie celebrates its 25th anniversary — it first hit theaters Oct. 14, 1994 — The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at where the Little Giants stars are now.