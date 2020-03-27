From Lizzo's Lawyers to BTS Esq.: Meet the Top Music Attorneys of 2020

Kim grew up playing piano, violin and guitar (among other instruments), so as soon as she realized there was such a thing as music law, she “made a beeline” for the field. After starting her career at EMI and RCA, she joined Grubman in 2005. A regular festivalgoer, in 2012, Kim met and signed a Minneapolis artist who could belt tunes, spit rhymes and play a killer flute — and the rest is Lizzo history. "I hate when people on their way to being established have shitty deals, so that’s the importance for me: to work with emerging talent, to prevent those situations from happening,” says Kim, who helped the now-Grammy winner ink a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell last summer.

My biggest challenge now is "Work-life balance. Professionally, we're in an age where we're very plugged into everything and everything's streamlined; but because it is streamlined, it has the ability to creep into other parts of our lives, and it's very easy to find myself at three in the morning responding to things. It's harder to draw the line, especially when it comes to clients that you really care about. Even in 2010, most of our business was conducted through email — and now everyone's texting each other. I'm texting with my artists and managers the same way you would text with your friends. The lines definitely feel more blurred."

Please reboot "Friday Night Lights the series. It was such a great story about family and friends and high school, but not masking it in a way that's too wholesome. It was a good balance of family and friends and high school but keeping it real as well."