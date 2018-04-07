'Baby Driver,' 'Dunkirk' Take Location Managers Guild Awards

9:49 PM 4/7/2018

by Carolyn Giardina

'Games of Thrones,' 'Ozark' are TV winners.

Courtesy of TriStar Pictures

Baby Driver and Dunkirk won awards for outstanding locations in a contemporary and period film, respectively, during the Location Managers Guild International's 5th annual LMGI Awards.

Held Saturday evening at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, the black-tie event also honnored TV series winners Game of Thrones (period TV), filmed in locations including Northern Ireland, Croatia, Morocco and Malta; and Ozark (contemporary series), lensed in Atlanta.

Baby Driver was also shot in Atlanta, and much of motion picture winner Dunkirk was filmed at the French location of the actual evacuation. The Atlanta Mayor's Office of Film and Entertainment was honored as outstanding film commission.

During the ceremony Canadian location manager Rinco Pace received the Guild's Lifetime Achievement Award and New York location manager Josh Karan received the Trailblazer Award.

Comedian Jonah Ray hosted the presentation.

  • Outstanding Locations in a Period Film 

    Courtesy of Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

    Dunkirk – Ben Piltz, Arnaud Kaiser (WINNER) 

    All the Money in the World – Steve Mortimore, Enrico Latella

    American Made – Michael Burmeister/LMGI, Michael Haro/LMGI

    Atomic Blonde – Bea Beliczai, Klaus Darrelmann/LMGI

    Mudbound – Wise Wolfe, Imre Legman Phantom Thread – Jason Wheeler

  • Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film 

    Wilson Webb/Sony Pictures

    Baby Driver – Doug Dresser/LMGI, Kyle Hinshaw/LMGI (WINNER) 

    The Florida Project – Stacey McGillis

    Lady Bird – Michael Smith

    Logan – Maria Bierniak/LMGI

    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Robert Foulkes/LMGI

  • Outstanding Film Commission 

    Courtesy of TriStar Pictures

    Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment (WINNER)

    FilmLA

    New Mexico Film Office

    Visit Sacramento

    Vietnam Cinema Department

  • Outstanding Locations in a Period TV Series

    Courtesy of HBO

    Game of Thrones – Robert Boake/LMGI, Matt Jones/LMGI, Pedro Tate Araez/LMGI (WINNER)

    The Crown – Pat Karam/LMGI, Robert Bentley/LMGI

    The Deuce – Chris George, Pat Weber Sones 

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amanda Foley-Burbank, Jose Guerrero 

    Stranger Things –Tony Holley/LMGI, Kyle Carey

    Taboo – Tom Howard/LMGI

  • Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary TV Series

    Courtesy of Jackson Davis/Netflix

    Ozark – Wes Hagan/LMGI, Kevin Dowling/LMGI (WINNER)

    Big Little Lies – Greg Alpert

    Black Mirror – Malcolm McCulloch

    Fargo Season 3 – Robert Hilton/LMGI

    The Handmaid’s Tale – John Musikka, Geoffrey Smither

     

  • Outstanding Locations in a Commercial 

    Volkswagen: Atlas – Charlie Love/LMGI, Jof Hanwright/LMGI, John Hutchinson/LMGI (WINNER)

    Coca Cola – Doug Dresser/LMGI, Stephenson Crossley/LMGI, Charles Furer

    Nike: Equality – Jenny Caloca/LMGI, Wilson Wu, Kathy Ruggeri

    North Face Ventrix – Beth Melnick/LMGI, Don Baldwin, Cristobal Fleischmann

    Richmond Tourism BC – Christian Laub, David Angelski

     

