'Baby Driver,' 'Dunkirk' Take Location Managers Guild Awards

Baby Driver and Dunkirk won awards for outstanding locations in a contemporary and period film, respectively, during the Location Managers Guild International's 5th annual LMGI Awards.

Held Saturday evening at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, the black-tie event also honnored TV series winners Game of Thrones (period TV), filmed in locations including Northern Ireland, Croatia, Morocco and Malta; and Ozark (contemporary series), lensed in Atlanta.

Baby Driver was also shot in Atlanta, and much of motion picture winner Dunkirk was filmed at the French location of the actual evacuation. The Atlanta Mayor's Office of Film and Entertainment was honored as outstanding film commission.

During the ceremony Canadian location manager Rinco Pace received the Guild's Lifetime Achievement Award and New York location manager Josh Karan received the Trailblazer Award.

Comedian Jonah Ray hosted the presentation.