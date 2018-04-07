'Baby Driver,' 'Dunkirk' Take Location Managers Guild Awards
'Games of Thrones,' 'Ozark' are TV winners.
Baby Driver and Dunkirk won awards for outstanding locations in a contemporary and period film, respectively, during the Location Managers Guild International's 5th annual LMGI Awards.
Held Saturday evening at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, the black-tie event also honnored TV series winners Game of Thrones (period TV), filmed in locations including Northern Ireland, Croatia, Morocco and Malta; and Ozark (contemporary series), lensed in Atlanta.
Baby Driver was also shot in Atlanta, and much of motion picture winner Dunkirk was filmed at the French location of the actual evacuation. The Atlanta Mayor's Office of Film and Entertainment was honored as outstanding film commission.
During the ceremony Canadian location manager Rinco Pace received the Guild's Lifetime Achievement Award and New York location manager Josh Karan received the Trailblazer Award.
Comedian Jonah Ray hosted the presentation.
Outstanding Locations in a Period Film
Dunkirk – Ben Piltz, Arnaud Kaiser (WINNER)
All the Money in the World – Steve Mortimore, Enrico Latella
American Made – Michael Burmeister/LMGI, Michael Haro/LMGI
Atomic Blonde – Bea Beliczai, Klaus Darrelmann/LMGI
Mudbound – Wise Wolfe, Imre Legman Phantom Thread – Jason Wheeler
Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film
Baby Driver – Doug Dresser/LMGI, Kyle Hinshaw/LMGI (WINNER)
The Florida Project – Stacey McGillis
Lady Bird – Michael Smith
Logan – Maria Bierniak/LMGI
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Robert Foulkes/LMGI
Outstanding Film Commission
Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment (WINNER)
FilmLA
New Mexico Film Office
Visit Sacramento
Vietnam Cinema Department
Outstanding Locations in a Period TV Series
Game of Thrones – Robert Boake/LMGI, Matt Jones/LMGI, Pedro Tate Araez/LMGI (WINNER)
The Crown – Pat Karam/LMGI, Robert Bentley/LMGI
The Deuce – Chris George, Pat Weber Sones
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amanda Foley-Burbank, Jose Guerrero
Stranger Things –Tony Holley/LMGI, Kyle Carey
Taboo – Tom Howard/LMGI
Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary TV Series
Ozark – Wes Hagan/LMGI, Kevin Dowling/LMGI (WINNER)
Big Little Lies – Greg Alpert
Black Mirror – Malcolm McCulloch
Fargo Season 3 – Robert Hilton/LMGI
The Handmaid’s Tale – John Musikka, Geoffrey Smither
Outstanding Locations in a Commercial
Volkswagen: Atlas – Charlie Love/LMGI, Jof Hanwright/LMGI, John Hutchinson/LMGI (WINNER)
Coca Cola – Doug Dresser/LMGI, Stephenson Crossley/LMGI, Charles Furer
Nike: Equality – Jenny Caloca/LMGI, Wilson Wu, Kathy Ruggeri
North Face Ventrix – Beth Melnick/LMGI, Don Baldwin, Cristobal Fleischmann
Richmond Tourism BC – Christian Laub, David Angelski