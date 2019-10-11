The Cast of 'Look Who's Talking,' Then and Now

A baby observes the adult world — all its faults, all its victories — yet where is that baby now? The cast of Look Who’s Talking has been up to quite a lot since 1989. This year marks the film’s 30th anniversary.

The film follows the story of Mollie Jensen (Kirstie Alley), a single career-driven woman overwhelmed by two men: one being the father of her first child, Albert (George Segal) and the other as her cab driver turned lover James (John Travolta). Throughout the course of the film, Alley faces the trials and tribulations of being a new parent and realizes what she needs most in life — a dependent partner. Finding that companionship in one, Mollie pursues James and continues a life with him serving as not only the stepfather of her first son Mikey (voice by Bruce Willis), but the father of her daughter Julie (voice by Joan Rivers).

Writer and director, Amy Heckerling took the romantic comedy to the next level with two sequels Look Who's Talking Too and Look Who’s Talking Now.

Travolta and Alley’s friendship has been going strong since the movie. They’ve remained friends after all these years, and he even guest-starred on her TV Land series Kirstie years later.

The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at what the stars have been up to for the past three decades since the film’s initial release Oct. 13, 1989.