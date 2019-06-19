'Lucifer,' 'Shadowhunters' Top TV Soundtracks; Ruelle Ranks 3 Songs on May's Top TV Songs List

Kaleo's "Way Down We Go" scored the No. 1 spot on May's top TV song list from NCIS' season 16 soundtrack.

Netflix's Lucifer had the most songs on the list from season four, including "My Love Will Never Die" from AG featuring Claire Wyndham), "The Beast" by Old Caltone and Silvia (Roboberget Remix) from Miike Snow.

Season three of Freeform's Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments includes two of three Ruelle tracks, "I Get to Love You Ruelle and "Where We Come Alive." Her song "The Other Side" ranked on season seven of Arrow (The CW).

Season eight of Game of Thrones, season two of Station 19 and season 6 of The Blacklist all had soundtrack songs featured on this month as well.

Listen to the month's top songs below.