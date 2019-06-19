'Lucifer,' 'Shadowhunters' Top TV Soundtracks; Ruelle Ranks 3 Songs on May's Top TV Songs List
Kaleo's "Way Down We Go" scored the No. 1 spot on May's top TV song list from NCIS' season 16 soundtrack.
Netflix's Lucifer had the most songs on the list from season four, including "My Love Will Never Die" from AG featuring Claire Wyndham), "The Beast" by Old Caltone and Silvia (Roboberget Remix) from Miike Snow.
Season three of Freeform's Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments includes two of three Ruelle tracks, "I Get to Love You Ruelle and "Where We Come Alive." Her song "The Other Side" ranked on season seven of Arrow (The CW).
Season eight of Game of Thrones, season two of Station 19 and season 6 of The Blacklist all had soundtrack songs featured on this month as well.
Listen to the month's top songs below.
-
"Way Down We Go," Kaleo
'NCIS' (CBS) Season 16, Episode 22 - "...and Executioner"
-
"My Love Will Never Die (feat. Claire Wyndham)," AG
'Lucifer' (Netflix) Season 4, Episode 10 - "Who's da New King of Hell?"
-
"I Get to Love You," Ruelle
'Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments' (Freeform) Season 3, Episode 22 - "All Good Things…"
-
"A Song of Ice and Fire," Ramin Djawadi
'Game of Thrones' (HBO) Season 8, Episode 6 - "The Iron Throne"
-
"The Other Side," Ruelle
'Arrow' (The CW) Season 7, Episode 22 - "You Have Saved This City"
-
"Heaven (All Around You)," Apollo LTD
'Station 19' (ABC) Season 2, Episode 15 - "Always Ready"
-
"That's It (I'm Crazy)," Sofi Tukker
'The Blacklist' (NBC) Season 6, Episode 22 - "Robert Diaz"
-
"The Beast," Old Caltone
'Lucifer' (Netflix) Season 4, Episode 1 - "Everything's Okay"
-
"Silvia (Roboberget Remix)," Miike Snow
'Lucifer' (Netflix) Season 4, Episode 4 - "All About Eve"
-
"Where We Come Alive," Ruelle
'Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments' (Freeform) Season 3, Episode 22 - "All Good Things…"