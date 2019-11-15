Lupita Nyong'o's Gothic Glam: Style Team Shares Secrets Behind Her Red-Carpet Looks

While promoting Us on March 18 on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Lancôme brand ambassador hopped in a time machine of glam and came out during the 1980s. The belted look (which actually is a blouse and a pair of pants) in a dazzling flaming pink from the fall 2019 collection of Bande Noir was topped off with a compelling pair of gold vampire contacts.

