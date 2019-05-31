In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'Ma,' 'Rocketman,' 'Godzilla' and More

Taron Egerton brought the crowd at the French Riviera to their feet during the Rocketman premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The Elton John biopic from Dexter Fletcher is among this weekend's new box office offerings.

Also in theaters will be the Octavia Spencer-led thriller Ma and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Documentarian Gerald Fox's Leaving Home, Coming Home: A Portrait of Robert Frank will also hit the big screen 14 years after its original debut.

Here's what critics with The Hollywood Reporter thought about the movies hitting theaters Friday.