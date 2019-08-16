Mahershala Ali Reveals How He Aged 30 Years in 'True Detective'

The start to Wayne Hays' story was by far Ali's favorite to settle into. As a 35-year-old black detective for the Arkansas state police with a history of serving as a long-range reconnaissance tracker in Vietnam, Hays has his demons yet still walks into any room with bold confidence.

"What I loved about 1980 was this hope this character had toward love and a life that would potentially be fulfilled and he would be potentially whole," Ali says. "Whole in a way that he had never imagined himself being."

While investigating a case involving a pair of missing children with his partner Roland West (Stephen Dorff), Hays is easily pushed to his limits. What centers him amid the chaos is Amelia (Carmen Ejogo), a teacher and aspiring writer.

"This Amelia gave him hope. She was somebody who was aspirational. I don't think he ever imagined coming across a woman like that in that town," Ali says.

Though wardrobe and a crisp '80s haircut were superficial ways to convey age, Ali went much deeper. "I started thinking about the physicality and wanting to adjust my physicality a bit over the course of the years, always trying to be conscious of what he was grappling with, what he was coming out of, what he was dealing with in whatever era," Ali explains.

"In 1980, I would stand straight up and be confident and really try to be in the fullness of his masculinity," Ali adds.

The actor also admired his character's ambition, despite the horrors Hays has seen and the racial injustices he's endured. Becoming a black state police officer in the early '80s was no small feat, and the actor made sure to convey that immense pride.

"He's confident and hard-headed, and the reason he's able to be a lead detective in the South at that time is because the things that contributed to that confidence were extreme accomplishments for a black man of that era."

Ali, whose own grandfather was a California state police officer, says the one significant prop he kept was his badge. For him, the symbolism was twofold — a meaningful family connection to this role and the journey he’s taken to get to this point in his career.