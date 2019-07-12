2019's Upcoming Video Game Releases

It's almost time to ... go forth and conquer!

A slew of new video games are on the horizon in 2019, from new franchise entries that build upon existing IP like Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which introduces a pair of female twin protagonists to the long-running shooter franchise, to brand new titles like The Outer Worlds, an adventure influenced by the silliness and cleverness of Futurama. As a result, gamers are gearing up to log some serious hours in exciting new journeys.

Several of the year's remaining releases presented lengthy gameplay demos at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June, giving fans a chance to meet the characters and enter their worlds for the first time. The highly-anticipated upcoming 2020 title, a Final Fantasy VII remake, emerged as the best in show at this year's E3, while The Outer Worlds was crowned the best original game.

Cyberpunk 2077 remains a hotly-anticipated title, helped in large part by the surprise introduction of Keanu Reeves as one of its stars. The CD Projekt Red role-playing game isn't due out until next April.

Whether it's cyborgs, Nazi hunters or an elf exploring a mystical isle, there's a title to float any gamer's boat among the varied mix of releases due out in the near future.