In Theaters This Weekend: 'Maleficent,’ 'Zombieland' Sequels, 'Jojo Rabbit' and More

Big-budget sequels are a theme at this weekend's box office.

Angelina Jolie returns as the inscrutable fairy in Disney's live-action sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, with Michelle Pfeiffer joining the cast.

Fighting for their lives once again, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg are back in Zombieland 2: Double Tap.

Rounding up the rest of the weekend are A24's moody sea drama The Lighthouse and Francois Ozon's By the Grace of God, which premiered earlier this year at Berlinale.

Also opening Friday is Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, with the New Zealander director offering a different kind of take with his anti-hate satire set in Nazi Germany.

Other movies opening include the documentary Serendipity.

Read on to see what the critics at The Hollywood Reporter thought about each film.