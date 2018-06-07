Mandy Moore, Hilary Swank and 9 Top Drama Actresses Talk Free-Falling Into Character

What drives your character, and how did that inform your work on the role?

“The driving aspect of her character is self-preservation. She has these truths that she so believes are her truths and her life, and some of them are not actually truth at all. But that idea of ‘Don’t say anything, don’t let anybody know about this one thing that is so shameful, this thing that you did with these men and what happened to you in this drug addiction’ — it’s like the shame drove her. The guilt drove her, to the nth degree — like, she would rather go to prison than have to talk about this thing that she did and this horrible person that she is. Every day on set, I stepped on with that ‘Oh, shit’ feeling, like, ‘Please, please be there for me today. Please just be authentic and find that connection with that character so I can drop into her shoes, drop into her body and be able to really be present.’ I prayed every day to myself to just be able to find that way in.”

What performance inspired you when you were starting out?

“I remember Natalie Portman in The Professional — she was close to my age when she did that movie. Also, I would say Claire Danes’ performance in Romeo + Juliet. That was one of those that I auditioned for from afar — I sent a video in and probably never had a shot in the world, but I thought, ‘Oh my God, that is what I want to do. I want to be like her.’ I wasn’t even looking at the classic performances of the Meryl Streeps or the Helen Mirrens of the world. It was more what was happening for girls my age.”