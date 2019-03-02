Marie Kondo Re-Enters Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking Following Oscars Attendance

by Kevin Rutherford

The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Fallon hold the top two spots on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for a second straight week, while Trevor Noah shoots 8-3 on the March 6-dated tally.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 26.

Andy Cohen and Mike Rowe round out the top five below DeGeneres, Fallon and Noah, and Bill Maher and Marie Kondo mark the chart’s returns, re-entering the list at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively.

  • 10. Marie Kondo

    Last week: -

    Kondo made an appearance at the Feb. 24 Academy Awards, her first time at the ceremony. Her Instagram post from the event, which has earned 225,000 favorites to date, is her biggest on the service of the past month.

  • 9. Bill Maher

    Last week: -

  • 8. Chris Hayes

    Last week: 10

  • 7. Jake Tapper

    Last week: 9

  • 6. Mike Huckabee

    Last week: 4

  • 5. Mike Rowe

    Last week: 5

  • 4. Andy Cohen

    Last week: 3

  • 3. Trevor Noah

    Last week: 8

  • 2. Jimmy Fallon

    Last week: 2

    Fallon’s 2.2 million Instagram favorites were due in part to a post celebrating 20 million subscribers to The Tonight Show’s YouTube page.

  • 1. Ellen DeGeneres

    Last week: 1