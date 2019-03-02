Marie Kondo Re-Enters Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking Following Oscars Attendance
The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Fallon hold the top two spots on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for a second straight week, while Trevor Noah shoots 8-3 on the March 6-dated tally.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 26.
Andy Cohen and Mike Rowe round out the top five below DeGeneres, Fallon and Noah, and Bill Maher and Marie Kondo mark the chart’s returns, re-entering the list at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
-
10. Marie Kondo
Last week: -
Kondo made an appearance at the Feb. 24 Academy Awards, her first time at the ceremony. Her Instagram post from the event, which has earned 225,000 favorites to date, is her biggest on the service of the past month.
-
9. Bill Maher
Last week: -
-
8. Chris Hayes
Last week: 10
-
7. Jake Tapper
Last week: 9
-
6. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 4
-
5. Mike Rowe
Last week: 5
-
4. Andy Cohen
Last week: 3
-
3. Trevor Noah
Last week: 8
-
2. Jimmy Fallon
Last week: 2
Fallon’s 2.2 million Instagram favorites were due in part to a post celebrating 20 million subscribers to The Tonight Show’s YouTube page.
-
1. Ellen DeGeneres
Last week: 1