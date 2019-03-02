Marie Kondo Re-Enters Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking Following Oscars Attendance

Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Fallon hold the top two spots on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for a second straight week, while Trevor Noah shoots 8-3 on the March 6-dated tally.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 26.

Andy Cohen and Mike Rowe round out the top five below DeGeneres, Fallon and Noah, and Bill Maher and Marie Kondo mark the chart’s returns, re-entering the list at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.