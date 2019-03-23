Mark Ruffalo Reaches New Peak on Top Actors Social Media Chart With ‘Avengers’ Posts

After relenting the lead of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for a week to Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson returns to No. 1 on the March 27-dated list.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended March 19.

The entirety of last week’s top five moves up one position, except for previous leader Jennifer Lopez, who drops 1-5.

In the remainder of the top 10, Mark Ruffalo re-enters the chart at No. 7, eclipsing his previous best of No. 9.

See the top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.