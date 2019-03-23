Mark Ruffalo Reaches New Peak on Top Actors Social Media Chart With ‘Avengers’ Posts
The chart ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
After relenting the lead of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart for a week to Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson returns to No. 1 on the March 27-dated list.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended March 19.
The entirety of last week’s top five moves up one position, except for previous leader Jennifer Lopez, who drops 1-5.
In the remainder of the top 10, Mark Ruffalo re-enters the chart at No. 7, eclipsing his previous best of No. 9.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated March 27), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Alexandra Daddario
Last week: -
-
9. Jada Pinkett Smith
Last week: 21
-
8. George Takei
Last week: 7
-
7. Mark Ruffalo
Last week: -
Ruffalo scores a spike in Twitter engagement after twice sharing the poster for Avengers: Endgame. The pair of tweets, one of which featured a meme zooming in on his face, were favorited 570,000 times in all, placing them among the most favorited by an actor in the tracking week.
-
6. Kevin Hart
Last week: 6
-
5. Jennifer Lopez
Last week: 1
-
4. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 5
-
3. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: 4
The most-engaged-with post of the week by an actor belongs to Chopra; the Instagram photo referenced husband Nick Jonas’ No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker.” “When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a Maybach!” she wrote, posing in front of the new car Jonas gifted her. The photo received 3.8 million favorites.
-
2. Will Smith
Last week: 3
-
1. Dwayne Johnson
Last week: 2
Johnson’s return to No. 1 coincides with his posting of two of the top three posts of the week by an actor: Instagram photos with his 88-year-old aunt and an ad for his new shoe line with Under Armour, Nasty Whites.