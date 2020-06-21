Mark Ruffalo, Stephen James and More Drama Actors on "Falling Through the Unknown" With Their Dark Characters

Grueling. Draining. Traumatic. These are just a few terms used to describe the deep dives into dark places actors take for the sake of, well, what exactly? Whether experiencing incomprehensible rage or bottomless despair, the type of material that these 10 men have been able to challenge themselves with professionally often is referred to, by themselves, as an actor's dream. But it's a gift that comes at a price. "It's hard because you're living in another person's shoes, literally, more than you are in your own for the course of a shoot," says Ruffalo, who embodied the troubled Birdsey twins in the six-hour adaptation of Wally Lamb's novel I Know This Much Is True. "Even though it's play, you are still coming into contact with that person and their emotional life. That's a lot of feeling to carry around." The HBO limited series directed by Derek Cianfrance not only took Ruffalo up an emotional Mount Everest as walking pressure cooker Dominic but also through a months-long wringer physically, with a 30-pound weight gain to portray paranoid schizophrenic Thomas. "Derek kept saying, 'Let your stomach go. Let your stomach go,' and I was like, 'I'm not holding it in,' " recalls Ruffalo. "I realized that I've been holding my stomach in my whole life because as a man, you can't have a stomach that sticks out. It has to be hard and strong. It was an interesting other dimension of the human experience." Though a challenging transformation, in his case for two characters, the connotation of "grueling" is for Ruffalo a positive one. "There's no skating, no resting place when you're going to be rigorously honest, authentic and present," says Ruffalo. "You're always falling through the unknown, and that's an intense way to spend six months. But when you give in to it, it's very freeing." In fact, in the unbelievable tragedy unfolding onscreen, a journey that eventually leads to the emotional healing of a fractured man, Ruffalo was forced to process the kind of trauma most spend years trying to unpack — even if it wasn't his own. "The act of creating isn't always easy, and you have to put yourself out there and be vulnerable in ways that most people try to avoid their entire lives. That could be exposing," says Ruffalo. "But you understand the world in a deeper, different way because you're walking in someone else's shoes. In that way, I'm changed forever."